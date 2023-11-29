Kava Haus Wilmington, Ohio
- Latte$3.40+
ALL lattes at the Kava Haus are made with espresso. If you are looking for non coffee hot beverages, please browse our steamers!
- Cafe Mocha$3.75+
Our cafe mochas are a chocolatey sweet beverage with that extra kick your looking for!
- Frappe$5.20
Our frappes aka frozen blended goodness have blossomed into some of our most popular drinks! Choose from a large variety of frappe specials!
- Coffee$2.25+
Our light and dark roast coffees are roasted locally by our friends from Fertile Ground Roasters!
- Americano$2.50+
Our americanos are made with fresh espresso and hot water to make a heavy duty version of our drip coffees!
- Traditional Machiato$3.25
Our signature espresso with a little mark! This is a traditional European style coffee drink!
- Cortado$3.25
Another Great pick-me-up option is our cortado! A nice hot double shot with just teeny bit more milk helps insure that smooth feel you looking for.
- Cappuccino$4.00
Our cappuccinos are created with steamed milk and some more foam! This is a perfect light and fluffy beverage!
- Espresso$1.95+
In need of a quick little kick? Kava's single or double shot of espresso will do the trick!
- Steamer$2.25+
Our steamers are the perfect non coffee drink for all of our customers. The only thing that would make them better is for apple cider to be in season year-round!
- Flat White (12oz only)$4.85
4 shots, no foam, and hot steamed milk? Our flat white drink insures a smooth, but strong taste that will keep you moving along!
- Hot Chocolate$2.75+
We make nothing but the best when it comes to hot chocolate! Whether you want white or dark chocolate, our Ghirardelli powder insures just that!
- Iced Tea$2.75
Our ice teas are made for you! Whether you like loose leaf tea or sweet / unsweet tea we can create your favorite chilly refreshment!
- Hot Tea$2.50
Our hot, loose leaf teas have 10 terrific flavors and are individually bagged per order
- Kold Brew$4.00
- Italian Soda$2.65
Our fun Italian like sodas are made with seltzer water and unlimited flavors for a cold refreshing beverage
- Creamosa$3.10
The creamosa is more of a bigger brother to the Italian soda. Add a little cream and a little whip to obtain an amazing smooth like soda
- Boba Frozen Lemonade$6.25
- Lemonade$2.50
- Frozen Lemonade$4.15
- Milk Tea Boba$5.00
- Sparkling Boba$5.00
Scones
- Blueberry$4.25Out of stock
- Candy Bar$4.25
- Peach Raspberry$4.25Out of stock
- 👆🏻AVAILABLE TODAY!!!👆🏻
- Chocolate Cherry$4.50Out of stock
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Scone$4.75Out of stock
- Apple Pie Scanish$4.75Out of stock
- Trail Mix$4.50Out of stock
- Blackberry Ginger$4.50Out of stock
- Lemon Zest$4.25Out of stock
- maple sausage cheddar$4.75Out of stock
- Peppermint Cocoa$4.50Out of stock
- Cinnamon$4.50Out of stock
- Orange Cranberry$4.25Out of stock
- Peanut Butter Apple Oat.$4.50Out of stock
- White Chocolate Lemon Raspberry$4.50Out of stock
- Pistachio White Chocolate$4.50Out of stock
- Oatmeal Raisin$4.25Out of stock
- White Chocolate Lavender Scone$4.50Out of stock
- Zebra$4.50Out of stock
- Lemon Cherry$4.25Out of stock
- Orange Dream$4.25Out of stock
- Turtle$4.25Out of stock
- Mixed Berry Chip$4.25Out of stock
- Cranberry Walnut Apple$4.50Out of stock
- Pumpkin Pecan Spice$4.50Out of stock
- Lemon Poppy Seed$4.25Out of stock
- Banana Cream Pie$4.50Out of stock
- Zucchini Oat Chocolate Chip$4.75Out of stock
- German Chocolate$4.50Out of stock
- Orange Chocolate$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip$4.25Out of stock
- Blackberry Lemon$4.50Out of stock
- Banana Split$4.50Out of stock
- Citrus$4.25Out of stock
- Salted Caramel$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Almond Espresso$4.50Out of stock
- Ginger Pear$4.25Out of stock
- Tri-Chocolate$4.25Out of stock
- Cherry Lime$4.25Out of stock
- Cookie Crumble$4.50Out of stock
- Vanilla Chai$4.25Out of stock
- Pumpkin Coconut Crunch$4.50Out of stock
- Caramel Apple Crunch$4.50Out of stock
- Birthday Cake$4.50Out of stock
- Peach Cobbler$4.50Out of stock
- Strawberry Rhubarb Dream$4.50Out of stock
- Cherry Chocolate Chip$4.25Out of stock
- Triple Berry Dream$4.50Out of stock
- Oatmeal Scotchy$4.50Out of stock
- Lemon Blueberry$4.50Out of stock
- Pumpkin Dream$4.50Out of stock
- Vanilla Bean Almond$4.50Out of stock
- PB & J Scanish$4.75Out of stock
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip$4.50Out of stock
- Key Lime Pie$4.50Out of stock
- Lime Zest$4.25Out of stock
- Raspberry Chocolate Chip$4.25Out of stock
- Blackberry Dream$4.50Out of stock
- Caramel Apple Pecan$4.25Out of stock
- Caramel Chocolate$4.50Out of stock
- GF Pumpkin Pecan Spice$4.50Out of stock
- Chunky Monkey$4.50Out of stock
- Pumpkin Spice Crunch$4.50Out of stock
- Oatmeal Pecan Craisin$4.25Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter$4.25Out of stock
- Cookies N Cream$4.50Out of stock
- Kielbasa Cheddar Kraut$4.75Out of stock
- Coconut Lime$4.50Out of stock
- Brown Butter Caramel$4.50Out of stock
- Banana Chocolate Chip$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Strawberry$4.50Out of stock
- Lemon Cookie$4.50Out of stock
- Brown Butter Pumpkin Spice$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Oat$4.25Out of stock
- Chocolate Orange Raspberry$4.50Out of stock
- Lemon Lime Zest$4.25Out of stock
- Apple Cinnamon$4.25Out of stock
- Lime Raspberry$4.50Out of stock
- Lemon Dream$4.25Out of stock
- Strawberry Lime$4.50Out of stock
- Crunchy Peanut Butter Chocolate$4.50Out of stock
- Cherry Almond Scanish$4.50Out of stock
- Apple Cinnamon Scanish$4.50Out of stock
- Oatmeal Chocolate Pecan$4.50Out of stock
- Strawberry Orange$4.50Out of stock
- Strawberry Shortcake$4.50Out of stock
- Blackberry Lavender$4.50Out of stock
- Peppermint Oreo$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry$4.75Out of stock
- sausage cheddar jalapeno$4.75Out of stock
- Peaches n Cream$4.50Out of stock
- Caramel Apple$4.25Out of stock
- Mango Coconut$4.50Out of stock
- Rhubarb Dream$4.50Out of stock
- Caramel Banana Oat$4.25Out of stock
- Orange Raspberry$4.50Out of stock
- Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$4.50Out of stock
- Drumstick$4.50Out of stock
- Tropical$4.25Out of stock
- Hot Piggy$5.00Out of stock
- Carrot Cake$4.25Out of stock
- Caramel Chai$4.50Out of stock
- Peach Almond$4.50Out of stock
- S'mores!$4.50Out of stock
- Creamsicle$4.50Out of stock
- Red, White & Blue$4.25Out of stock
- Ambrosia$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Raspberry$4.50Out of stock
- FunFetti$4.50Out of stock
- Hummingbird$4.50Out of stock
- Red Velvet$4.25Out of stock
- Apple Cinnamon$4.25Out of stock
- Banana Candied Walnut$4.75Out of stock
- Orange Zest$4.25Out of stock
- Strawberry Cloud$4.25Out of stock
- Coconut Lime$4.50Out of stock
- Blackberry Mint$4.50Out of stock
- Banana Walnut Chocolate Chip$4.25Out of stock
- Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry$5.00Out of stock
- Reese's$4.25Out of stock
- Pecan Chocolate Coconut Oat$4.25Out of stock
- Banana Strawberry$4.25Out of stock
- Lucky$4.25Out of stock
- Strawberry Margarita$4.50Out of stock
- Oreo$4.25Out of stock
- Apple Peanut Butter$4.25Out of stock
- Oatmeal Chocolate Chip$4.25Out of stock
- Pina Colada$4.25Out of stock
- Andes Chocolate Mint$4.25Out of stock
- Peanut Butter Caramel Apple$4.25Out of stock
- Caramel Pecan Oat$4.25Out of stock
- Chocolate Almond Coconut$4.50Out of stock
- Blueberry Almond Scanish$4.50Out of stock
- Pineapple Cherry$4.25Out of stock
- Blueberry Lemon$4.25Out of stock
- Cinnamon Walnut Raisin Oat$4.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Vanilla Almond$4.25Out of stock
- Cherry Pineapple$4.25Out of stock
- Chocolate Butterscotch Chip$4.25Out of stock
- Pecan Pie$4.25Out of stock
- Grapefruit$4.00Out of stock
- Orange Vanilla Bean$4.25Out of stock
- Double Chocolate Scotchy$4.25Out of stock
- Blueberry Orange$4.25Out of stock
- Pineapple Cherry$4.25Out of stock
- Blueberry Banana Oat$4.25Out of stock
- Orange Pineapple$4.25Out of stock
- Buckeye$4.25Out of stock
- Drunken Monkey$4.25Out of stock
- Chocolate Cherry Amaretto$4.50Out of stock
- Black Forest Scanish$4.75Out of stock
- Gingerbread Cranberry$4.25Out of stock
- Creamy Apple$4.25Out of stock
- Strawberry Champagne$4.75Out of stock
- German Chocolate Scanish$4.25Out of stock
- Pineapple$4.25Out of stock
- Drunken Cranberry Eggnog$4.25Out of stock
- Caramel Oat Crunch$4.25Out of stock
- Banana Oat Walnut$4.00Out of stock
- Cherry Almond Scanish$4.50Out of stock
- Oatmeal Apple Scotchie$4.25Out of stock
- Walnut Banana Oat$4.25Out of stock
- White Chocolate Cherry Almond$4.25Out of stock
- Nutty Russian$4.50Out of stock
- Blackberry Vanilla Bean Almond$4.25Out of stock
- Cherry Apricot$4.25Out of stock
- apple raspberry pecan$4.25Out of stock
- Curious George$4.50Out of stock
- double chocolate caramel$4.25Out of stock
- Oatmeal Cranberry Apple$4.25Out of stock
- Peach Caramel Crunch$4.25Out of stock
Salads
Salad
Baked Goods
- Gingerbread Cake$6.00
- 👆🏻AVAILABLE TODAY!!!👆🏻
- Strawberry Torte Cake$7.00Out of stock
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Gingerbread torte$5.00Out of stock
- Pear Cobbler$5.00Out of stock
- Mini French Silk Pie$4.00Out of stock
- Carrot Cake$6.00Out of stock
- Buckeyes$2.50Out of stock
- Brownie Bliss$7.00Out of stock
- Schneken Apple Cinnamon$6.50Out of stock
- Blueberry Crisp$5.00Out of stock
- Cherry Cordial Cheese Cake$7.00Out of stock
- Bavarian Cream Puff$6.00Out of stock
- Berry Tort Cake$7.00Out of stock
- Dark Chocolate Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Rocky Road Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Bread Pudding$6.00Out of stock
- Peach Cobbler$5.00Out of stock
- Very Berry Triffle$5.00Out of stock
- NY Style Cheesecake W/cherry$7.00Out of stock
- French Silk Pie$7.00Out of stock
- Cappuccino Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Salted Caramel Pie$6.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake$6.00Out of stock
- Boston Cream Pie$7.00Out of stock
- Turtle Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Zebra Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Lemon Crumb Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Lemon Cake$6.00Out of stock
- S'mores Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- German Chocolate Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Very Berry Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Lemon Blueberry$7.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Pot de Crème$6.00Out of stock
- Oreo Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Derby Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Reese Peanut Butter Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Croissant$5.00Out of stock
- Margarita Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Koiuign-Amann$4.00Out of stock
- Apple Crisp$3.50Out of stock
- Cherry Cordial Cheescake$7.00Out of stock
- Carrotcake Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Banana Bar$3.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Croissants$5.50Out of stock
- 1 Dozen Whoopie Pies$18.00Out of stock
Sides
Chips
Banana
Fresh Fruit
Christmas Show Tickets
- Friday Dec. 22nd @ 5:30 pm$50.00Out of stock
A lively, fun-filled Christmas performance (for an adult audience) paired with a delicious three-course meal, perfect for celebrating the holidays. FRIDAY DEC. 22nd at 5;30 & 8 PM SATURDAY DEC. 23rd at 5:30 & 8 PM
- Friday Dec. 22nd @ 8:00 pm$57.00Out of stock
A lively, fun-filled Christmas performance (for an adult audience) paired with a delicious three-course meal, perfect for celebrating the holidays. FRIDAY DEC. 22nd at 5;30 & 8 PM SATURDAY DEC. 23rd at 5:30 & 8 PM
- Saturday Dec. 23rd @ 5:30 pm$57.00Out of stock
A lively, fun-filled Christmas performance (for an adult audience) paired with a delicious three-course meal, perfect for celebrating the holidays. FRIDAY DEC. 22nd at 5;30 & 8 PM SATURDAY DEC. 23rd at 5:30 & 8 PM
- Saturday Dec. 23rd @ 8:00 pm$57.00
A lively, fun-filled Christmas performance (for an adult audience) paired with a delicious three-course meal, perfect for celebrating the holidays. FRIDAY DEC. 22nd at 5;30 & 8 PM SATURDAY DEC. 23rd at 5:30 & 8 PM