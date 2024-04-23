Kazan - Beverly Hills
DINNER
Starters
- Spicy Edamame$14.00
Sautéed in shell edamame with fresh garlic cloves, chili paste and Miso
- Lotus Root Chips$16.00
Marinated in rice vinegar with Himalayan pink salt, Japanese seven spices, and Peruvian chili dip sauce
- Crispy Wonton$24.00
Homemade wontons stuffed with your choice of shrimp/pork or shrimp only. Served with green onion, cilantro, and sweet spicy sauce
- Shishito Pepper$16.00
Fried Shishito Pepper topped with dried crunchy miso and sweet miso dressing
- Yuzu Crunch Edamame$14.00
Steamed edamame tossed with fried onion, chili yuzu, and sesame oil.
- Chashu Nacho Crisp (1 Piece)$14.00
Ryu’s favorite snack; pulled chashu served on a crispy wonton skin. Mixed with red and green onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and drizzled in our house aioli. Your choice of pork, chicken, or mushroom.
- Sake Crispy Wings$16.00+
A house favorite; wings soak in sake overnight with Japanese seven spices, fresh lemon & soy sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$26.00
Authentic Tempura shrimp with choice of sauce: Peruvian chili or Jalapeño cream
Salads
- Summer Salad$25.00
Organic baby mix green with poach in sake-poached cherry tomatoes, green mango, bell pepper, green onion and shaved crispy garlic. Tossed with homemade sesame dressing.
- Kazan Salad$25.00
Red Cabbage, julienne carrot, Persian cucumber, and a blend of enoki, shiitake and shimeji mushroom, tossed in our tonkatsu dressing
Up-Scaled Starters
- Sake Steamed Clams$29.00
Manila clams wok tossed with fresh ginger, dry Japanese chili, sake, green onion, black pepper, and garlic
- Lamb Chop$32.00
Sautéed fresh New Zealand lamb chop marinated with three different Japanese miso and spices
- A-5 Wagyu Ribeye Carpaccio$55.00
True A5 Wagyu straight from Japan, thinly sliced and cooked with smoking hot infused oil. Served with Yuzu soy sauce
Specialty Soba Ramen
- Signature #1$38.00
Kazan’s original shina soba thin noodle in a clear, yet rich, soy-based broth with truffle seasoning. Served with your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu), green onions, Tokyo onions and our homemade wontons (pork and shrimp or shrimp only).
- Salt-Based #2$38.00
Kazan’s original shina soba thin noodle in a salt-based, light broth with truffle seasoning. Served with your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu), green onions, Tokyo onions, yuzu paste and our homemade wontons (pork and shrimp or shrimp only).
- Creamy Fusion #3$39.00
Kazan’s original hirauchi soba thick noodle in a creamy, rich broth with truffle seasoning. Served with your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu), white onions, parsley, and homemade wontons (pork and shrimp or shrimp only).
- Soy-Based Soba #4$38.00
Kazan’s original shina soba thin noodle in a clear yet rich, soy-based broth with truffle seasoning. Served with a whole chicken leg and thigh, green onions, and leafy greens.
- Salt-Based Soba #5$38.00
Kazan’s original shina thin noodle in a salt based, light chicken broth with truffle seasoning. Served with a whole chicken leg and tight, leafy greens, green onions and yuzu paste.
- Cream-Based #6$39.00
Kazan’s original hirauchi thick noodle in a creamy, rich broth with truffle seasoning. Served with a whole chicken leg and thigh, leafy greens, white onions and Parmesan cheese.
- Lamb in Lava #7$70.00
Our Japanese spicy soba a.k.a “lamb in lava”. This signature dish uses three types of noodles, from thin to thick, and is served with New Zealand lamb chops, cilantro, and a whole lot of Japanese spices.
- Purely Vegan, Old School #8$37.00
Our “ purely vegan, old school” meatless option reminds you of classic Tokyo soba dishes with all of the flavor and none of the meat! This dish uses a kelp and mushroom based stock with hints of ginger, and is topped with tofu, white onions & leafy greens.
- Chashu Supreme #9$40.00
This limited edition release features our signature truffle chicken broth with homemade thin noodles and your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, tofu). Topped with green onions, Tokyo onions, and string chili.
Ramen
- Lei Ramen$38.00
Our signature Lei Ramen has nearly 14 different ingredients in its broth, featuring our homemade thin noodles, hints of Japanese spices, garlic, and your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu). Topped with sesame seeds, fried onion, green onion, red onion and kikurage mushrooms.
- Kaiten Ramen$36.00
Tokyo street style soy-based Tonkotsu Ramen with homemade thin noodles. Served with your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu) and topped with green onions, kikurage mushrooms, sesame seeds and a sheet of seaweed.
- Ouka Ramen$37.00
Authentic Tonkotsu pork broth served with homemade black garlic sauce. Topped with your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu), green onions, kikurage mushrooms, sesame seeds and a sheet of seaweed.
Add-Ons
Drinks
- Coke$4.50
- Coke Zero$4.50
- Sprite$4.50
- Soft Drink Refill$1.00
- Hot Green Tea$4.50
- Iced Green Tea$4.50
- Lemonade$4.50
- Hawaiian Still Water$9.00
- Hawaiian Sparkling Water$9.50
- Coke$4.50
- Coke Zero$4.50
- Sprite$4.50
- Soft Drink Refill$1.00
- Hot Green Tea$4.50
- Iced Green Tea$4.50
- Lemonade$4.50
- Hawaiian Still Water$9.00
- Hawaiian Sparkling Water$9.50
Alcoholic Drinks
- Sapporo (Can)$5.50
- Asahi Draft$9.50
- Kawaba Craft Pilsner$12.50
- Le Grand Courtage Brut Rose$16.00
- Le Grand Courtage Brut Blanc$16.00
- NY Champagne$6.00
- Caymus Cabernet$125.00
- Chardonnay$18.00+
- Suzume$45.00
- Shochu Set (Green tea)$20.00
- Winter Warrior$26.00
Junmai Ginjo Premium, Japan, 10oz
- Maboroshi “Mystery”$30.00
Junmai Ginjo, Japan, 10oz
- Joto Sake Nigori The Blue One$28.00
Junmai Nigori, Japan, 10oz
- Heart and Soul Sohomare “ Tokubetsu Kimoto”$12.50+
Tobuketsu Junmai, Tochigi prefecture
- Northern Skies Akitabare “ Koshiki Junzukuri” (300ml)$29.50
Junmai, Akita prefecture 300ml
- Silver Mountain Tedorigawa “ Yamahai Junmai”$12.50+
Junmai, Ishikawa prefecture
- Suehiro Densho Yamahai (300ml)$36.00
Junmai, Fukushima prefecture 300ml
- Harada Junmai 80 (300ml)$35.00
Junmai , Yamahuchi prefecture 300ml
- Cherry Bouquet Dewazakura “ Oka” (300ml)$29.00
Ginjo, Yamagata prefecture 300ml
- Tenth Degree Dewazakura “ Izumi Judan”$14.00+
Ginjo, Yamagata prefecture
- Kuroushi Junmai Ginjo “ Black Bull” (180ml)$21.00
Ginjo, Wakayama prefecture 180ml
- Fukuju “Blue” (720ml)$120.00
Ginjo, Hyogo prefecture 720ml
- Kazan Label Ginjo “Blue Dragon”$18.00+
- Chrysanthemum Meadow Tedorigawa “ Yamahai Daiginjo” (300ml)$37.00
Daiginjo, Ishikawa prefecture 300ml
- Fair Maiden Hoyo “ Kurt no Hana” (500ml)$77.00
Daiginjo, Miyagi prefecture 500ml
- Tuxedo Sohomare “ Kimoto Junmai Daiginjo” (720ml)$170.00
Junmai Daiginjo, Tochigi prefecture 720ml
- Gold Dragon Kokuryu “ Ryu” (720ml)$240.00
Daiginjo, Fukui prefecture 720ml
- KAZAN LABEL DAIGINJO (720ml)$300.00
- Premium Sake Sampler$16.00
Dessert
Gift Card
Kazan Gift Card
- KAZAN VIP Experience for 2$250.00
Kazan VIP experience for 2 offers an unique experiences at Kazan with 1 starter of your choice 1 salad of your choice 2 bowls of ramen of any kind (Including our award winning #7 Lamb in Lava and our latest creation #9 Chashu Supreme) -1 carafe of our premium sake
- KAZAN VIP Experience for 4$400.00
Kazan VIP for 4 offers you an unique dining experience at Kazan with -2 starters of your choice -1 salad of your choice -4 bowls of ramen of any kind (Including our award winning #7 Lamb in Lava and our lastest creation #9 Chashu Supreme) -1 bottle of Kazan Label Gingo “ Blue Dragon” or any other premium 720ml sake available