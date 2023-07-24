Food

Appetizers

KC Thai Treasure Bags

$10.00

Seasoned chopped chicken,water chestnut, mushroom, sweet corn, carrots & pea are hand-wrapped in paper-thin wontons & flash-fried until golden.

Donut Shrimp

$12.00

Jumbo prawn cakes with ground chicken and herbs, deep-fried till golden brown. Served with homemade plum sauce.

Golden Shrimp

$11.00

Spicy, crispy shrimp with ground chicken, citrus, roasted rice, wrapped in an eggroll skin and then flash fried until golden.

Curry Puff

$8.00

A curry puff is a snack of Southeast Asian origin. It is a small pie consisting of curry with chicken, onion and potatoes in a deep-fried pastry shell.

Hoy Jor (Thai Shumai)

$8.00

Shrimp, crab, pork, water chestnut, sweet corn filling, rolled up in a bean curd sheet, steamed, sliced and then deep fried until crispy.

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Squid tossed in seasoned flour and fried until crisp and golden.

Crispy Egg Rolls

$8.00

Seasoned chopped chicken, green cabbage, carrots, bean thread noodles are hand-wrapped in paper-thin wontons & flash-fried until golden.

Dumplings

$10.00

Dumplings filled with seasoned chicken or pork. Served with housemade ponzu sauce.

Thai Spicy Sausage

$10.00

This Thai street food staple is sure to please! Our sausage is made fresh to exacting specifications by hand. The scent of fresh Thai herbs & spice from this delicious spicy pork sausage will fill your senses.

Crispy Wings

$11.00

Hand breaded jumbo wings. Flash-fried until golden & crisp. Served with homemade dipping sauce.

Spicy Honey Ginger Wings

$11.00

Fried jumbo wings then sauteed with our signature sauce.

Chicken Satay

$11.00

Marinated chicken on a skewer & grilled to order. Served with creamy peanut sauce & cucumber-onion sauce for dipping.

Penny’s Rangoon ( 4 )

$5.00

Delicate wonton wrappers, each hand-filled with penny’s delicious cream cheese & garlic blend then flash-fried until golden brown.

Penny’s Rangoon ( 8 )

$9.00

Delicate wonton wrappers, each hand-filled with penny’s delicious cream cheese & garlic blend then flash-fried until golden brown.

Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.00

Delicate translucent (soft) rice-paper wrappers filled with seasoned ground chicken, thin bean thread noodles, chopped green leaf, fresh bean sprouts & fresh cilantro. Served chilled, with our creamy peanut sauce & crushed peanuts, for dipping.

Appetizers Combo

$15.00

Chicken Satay, crispy egg rolls, fresh spring rolls, and Penny's rangoon.

Salad Rolls

$8.00

Delicate translucent (soft) rice-paper wrappers filled with chopped green leaf, carrot, fresh bean sprout & fresh cilantro. Served chilled with a light, sweet dipping sauce.

Crispy Veggie Egg Rolls

$8.00

Seasoned chopped green cabbage, carrots, bean thread noodles with curry powder are hand-wrapped in paper-thin wontons & flash-fried until golden.

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Seasoned firm organic tofu, flash-fried until crisp. Served with sweet crushed peanut sauce for dipping.

Veggie Dumplings

$10.00

Dumplings filled with seasoned veggie and tofu. Served with housemade ponzu sauce.

Veggie Combo

$14.00

Veggie crispy egg roll, crispy tofu, salad roll, veggie dumplings.

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00+

A delicate lime and lemongrass broth with tomato, onion, mushroom and cilantro.

Tom Kha Soup

$8.00+

Lemongrass, galangal and mushrooms blended in lime broth and coconut milk, and cilantro.

Hot & Sour Soup

$8.00+

Savory, spicy and tangy flavor. The broth is thickened and filled with mushroom, bamboo shoots, tofu, and silky egg ribbons.

Salads

Mint Beef Salad

$15.00

Seasoned pan-seared tenderloin steak, tossed with fresh mint, cilantro, Thai chilis, tomato & fresh cucumber. Served over mixed field greens tossed with citrus vinaigrette.

Lab Salad

$12.00

This satisfying meat & lettuce salad is packed with bright delicious flavors. Consisting of seasoned ground meat, herbs, chilies, fish sauce, fresh lime juice & toasted ground rice. | Choice of Chicken, Pork, or Beef |

Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$12.00

Fresh papaya, carrot, tomato & lime juice dressed in a unique sweet, sour & salty dressing. | Choice of Thai or Lao Style |

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed field greens, tomato, carrot, fresh pineapple, red onions, golden raisins & crushed peanuts. Dressed with homemade peanut dressing | Add Grilled Chicken, or Shrimp +$6 |

Thai Street Food

Luk Chin Ping (Beef Meatball)

$10.00

Beef Meatball on a skewer. Served with homemade dipping sauce.

KC Thai BBQ & Sticky Rice Roll

$14.00

Marinated medium rare ribeyes on a skewer. Served with fried sticky rice roll.

Moo Ping (Grilled Pork Skewers)

$12.00

Marinated pork on a skewer & grilled to order. Served with fried sticky rice roll.

Thai Boat Noodles

$15.00

Thai Boat noodles is Thailand's most famous noodle soup!

Thai Noodle Bowl (Kuay Tiaw Haeng)

$15.00

Beef meatball, egg noodle, ground pork, green onions, peanut, and fresh bean sprout. Served dry with homemade noodle sauce.

Beef Noodles (Pho)

$14.00

Shaved strip loin and rice noodles in a rich beef broth garnished with fresh celery, onion, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallions, Thai herbs & a splash of roasted garlic oil.

Krapow Moo Krob

$20.00

Homemade Crispy pork belly tossed in authentic Thai basil sauce with sautéed bell peppers & sweet onion. Served with steamed white rice & fried egg.

Moo Krob Pad Ped

$20.00

Traditional Thai stir-fry with Crispy pork belly, bell pepper, krachai, young peppercorns & red curry paste.

Krapow Fried Rice

$19.00

Traditional Thai combination of rice & Krapow meats. Sautéed in a rich garlic-basil sauce, bell peppers & sweet onion. | Choice of chicken, beef, or pork |

Penny's Specialties

Tiger Cry Ribeye

$34.00

Pan-seared medium rare ribeye. Served with asparagus, fried sticky rice roll, and tiger cry sauce for dipping. It's fiery but tempered by sweet & packed full of flavor.

N-ieu Ka-Tha Ron (Sizzling Beef)

$22.00

Marinated tenderloin steak, spinach, bell pepper, onion & Jalapeño. Served on a hot sizzling plate.

Roasted Duck Curry

$24.00

Roasted duck prepared with homemade curry paste, coconut milk, pineapple chunks, grapes, tomatoes, and thai basil.

Tamarind Duck

$22.00

Crispy duck in a tamarind sauce with baby bok choy, bell pepper & onions.

Yellow Curry Seafood Stir-Fry

$22.00

Stir-fried seafood medley with scallions, baby bok choy, celery & eggs. Tossed in our creamy yellow curry sauce, made from turmeric & dried curry, for a rich savory flavor & vibrant yellow color. Served with steamed white rice.

Freestyle Fried Fish

$18.00

Crispy pieces of flounder on mixed vegetables covered with your choice of a basil sauce, red curry, or sam rod (special three taste sauce).

Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

Thai style fried rice with real crab meat, scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

House Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai style fried rice with scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai style fried rice with bell peppers, fresh basil, scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai style fried rice with yellow curry paste, scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Thai style fried rice with fresh pineapple, cashews, raisins & scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$15.00

Authentic Thai stir-fried noodles with farm-fresh egg, green onion, and bean sprouts in tamarind sauce. Served with fresh bean sprouts, lime, and crushed peanuts.

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken noodles)

$15.00

Flat wide rice noodles prepared with sweet Thai basil, farm-fresh egg, bok choy, domestic & Chinese broccoli, bell peppers & mushrooms in a sweet soy sauce.

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Flat wide rice noodles with bok choy, farm-fresh egg, Chinese broccoli, domestic broccoli & mushrooms in a sweet soy sauce.

Yellow Sen Mee

$15.00

Angel hair rice noodles prepared with bok choy, farm-fresh egg, domestic and Chinese broccoli & mushrooms in a yellow curry powder sauce.

Thai Lo Mein

$15.00

Egg noodles with bell peppers, farm-fresh egg, celery, baby bok choy, broccoli & onions.

Lad Na

$15.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles, chinese broccoli in brown gravy sauce.

Curry

Massaman Curry

$15.00

Mild in heat and loaded with Indian spices like cinnamon & cardamom, tossed with roasted potato & sautéed onion & topped with roasted peanuts.

Panang Curry

$15.00

Nutty, mellow flavor, and texture of roasted peanuts. Tossed with sautéed bell pepper & onion.

Green Curry

$15.00

Fresh, bright & herby from fresh cilantro and kaffir lime leaves. Tossed with sautéed bell peppers & eggplant and finished with Thai basil.

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Flavored with turmeric & dried curry for a rich savory flavor & vibrant yellow color, tossed with roasted potato, carrot & onion.

Red Curry

$15.00

Bright & bold, heavily spiced with dried red chilies. Tossed with bamboo & bell pepper. Finished with fresh Thai basil.

Stir-Fry

Cashew

$15.00

Cashews, carrots, onions, broccoli & bell peppers in brown sauce, a stir-fry staple made from soy, rich stock, fresh chopped garlic & more.

Thai Basil

$15.00

Basil, bell peppers & bamboo shoots in brown sauce.

Garlic Lover

$15.00

Garlic & scallions on a bed of cabbage garnished with cilantro.

Ginger

$15.00

Ginger, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, & scallions in a brown sauce.

Peanut Rama

$15.00

Sautéed chicken with homemade peanut sauce, steamed mixed vegetables and green onions.

Royal Broccoli

$15.00

Stir-fry broccoli with brown gravy sauce.

Vegetable Lover

$15.00

Mixed vegetables in a brown sauce.

Sweet & Sour

$15.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, carrots, & pineapple in a sweet & sour sauce.

Spicy Jajapeño

$15.00

Jalapenos, garlic, & onions in a brown sauce.

Spicy Green Beans

$15.00

Traditional thai stir-fry with green beans, garlic, & bell peppers in a red curry paste.

Kra-Pow

$18.00

Your choice of Chicken, Pork, or Beef, seasoned, minced & sautéed. Tossed in a rich garlic-basil sauce with sautéed bell peppers & sweet onion. Served with steamed white rice and fried egg.

Desserts

Mango Cheesecake

$8.00

A rich cream cheese & mango blend topped with a mango sauce.

Fried Cheesecake & strawberry sauce

$11.00

The name says it all... crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside & homemade strawberry sauce.

Sweet Sticky Rice & Mango (Seasonal)

$11.00

Sweet sticky rice infused with a coconut cream sauce & layered on top with fresh mango.

Sides

Fried Sticky Rice Rolls

$5.00

Steamed Sticky Rice

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodles

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Egg Fried Rice

$7.00

Side Curry Sauce

$5.00

Homemade Dressings & Sauces

Peanut

$1.00+

Vinaigrette

$1.00+

Sweet & Sour

$1.00+

Lunch

L - House Fried Rice

$12.98

Thai style fried rice with scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

L - Basil Fried Rice

$12.98

Thai style fried rice with bell peppers, fresh basil, scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

L - Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$12.98

Thai style fried rice with yellow curry paste, scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

L - Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.98

Thai style fried rice with fresh pineapple, cashews, raisins & scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

L - Pad Thai

$12.98

Authentic Thai stir-fried noodles with farm-fresh egg, green onion, and bean sprouts in tamarind sauce. Served with fresh bean sprouts, lime, and crushed peanuts.

L - Pad Kee Mow (Drunken noodles)

$12.98

Flat wide rice noodles prepared with sweet Thai basil, farm-fresh egg, bok choy, domestic & Chinese broccoli, bell peppers & mushrooms in a sweet soy sauce.

L - Pad See Ew

$12.98

Flat wide rice noodles with bok choy, farm-fresh egg, Chinese broccoli, domestic broccoli & mushrooms in a sweet soy sauce.

L - Yellow Sen Mee

$12.98

Angel hair rice noodles prepared with bok choy, farm-fresh egg, domestic and Chinese broccoli & mushrooms in a yellow curry powder sauce.

L - Thai Lo Mein

$12.98

Egg noodles with bell peppers, farm-fresh egg, celery, baby bok choy, broccoli & onions.

L - Massaman Curry

$12.98

Mild in heat and loaded with Indian spices like cinnamon & cardamom, tossed with roasted potato & sautéed onion & topped with roasted peanuts.

L - Panang Curry

$12.98

Nutty, mellow flavor, and texture of roasted peanuts. Tossed with sautéed bell pepper & onion.

L - Green Curry

$12.98

Fresh, bright & herby from fresh cilantro and kaffir lime leaves. Tossed with sautéed bell peppers & eggplant and finished with Thai basil.

L - Yellow Curry

$12.98

Flavored with turmeric & dried curry for a rich savory flavor & vibrant yellow color, tossed with roasted potato, carrot & onion.

L - Red Curry

$12.98

Bright & bold, heavily spiced with dried red chilies. Tossed with bamboo & bell pepper. Finished with fresh Thai basil.

L - Cashew Stir-Fry

$12.98

Cashews, carrots, onions, broccoli & bell peppers in brown sauce, a stir-fry staple made from soy, rich stock, fresh chopped garlic & more.

L - Thai Basil Stir-Fry

$12.98

Basil, bell peppers & bamboo shoots in brown sauce.

L - Garlic Lover Stir-Fry

$12.98

Garlic & scallions on a bed of cabbage garnished with cilantro.

L - Ginger Stir-Fry

$12.98

Ginger, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, & scallions in a brown sauce.

L - Peanut Rama

$12.98

Sautéed chicken with homemade peanut sauce, steamed mixed vegetables and green onions.

L - Royal Broccoli

$12.98

Stir-fry broccoli with brown gravy sauce.

L - Vegetable Lover Stir-Fry

$12.98

Mixed vegetables in a brown sauce.

L - Sweet & Sour Stir-Fry

$12.98

Tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, carrots, & pineapple in a sweet & sour sauce.

L - Spicy Jajapeño Stir-Fry

$12.98

Jalapenos, garlic, & onions in a brown sauce.

L - Spicy Green Beans Stir-Fry

$12.98

Traditional thai stir-fry with green beans, garlic, & bell peppers in a red curry paste.

Wine

Wine By Bottle

Martin Ray Chardonnay BTL

$35.00

Layers of juicy Eureka lemon, Granny Smith apple skins, subtle orange blossom and candied ginger. Fresh and light with vibrant acidity, well-integrated oak and a touch of vanilla bean.

Château de Berne Romance Rose BTL

$40.00

Elegant softness, this wine hits you at the front of your tongue. Round, ripe, juicy, and fruit-forward, red berries, honeydew melon with a balanced acidity. A great texture, almost silkiness to the wine.

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$45.00

On the nose, a bouquet of citrus and tropical fruits backed by characteristic herbaceous notes. An exuberant wine brimming with flavors of pineapple and stone fruit with a hint of herbaceousness on the palate. The finish is fresh and zesty.

Duck Pond Pinot Noir BTL

$45.00

In the glass bright cherry and berry notes play with hints of cola. Mild notes of oak and soil add depth and complexity. On the palate, rich cherry, berry and plum round out a fruity and velvety finish.

Gundlach Bundschu BTL

$50.00

Aromas of Red Earth, Dragon Fruit, and Goji berries followed by flavors of chocolate-covered cherries, crème de cassis and strawberry preserves.

Martin Ray Cabernet BTL

$50.00

Earthy and structured with elderberry, dried cherries, and blackberry with touches of walnuts and resin. Plush red fruits and currants, layered with fines herbes and wet stone.

Bar

Beer

Bud Light

$4.98

Singha

$6.98

Chang

$6.98

Boulevard Plae Ale

$5.98

Boulevard Tank 7

$8.98

Baoulevard Wheat

$5.98

Soju

Hanjan Soju Apple

$15.00

Hanjan Soju Strawberry

$15.00

Hanjan Soju Lychee

$15.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Thai Ice Tea

$6.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$6.00

Pea Flower Lemonage

$5.00