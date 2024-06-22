Kechy Pizza Co
FOOD
Starters
- G.O.A.T Garlic Bread
Dough brushed with our hommade garlic butter and topped with mozzarella and parm, served with side marinara.$7.75
- Balsamic Bliss Brussels
Charred Brussels sprinkled with Parmesan then drizzled with sweet balsamic glaze$7.95
- Kechy's Crispy Fries
Battered and baked to crisp perfection. Paired with our unique sun-dried tomato mayo$6.99
- Parmesan Herb Fries
Battered and baked crisp, then tossed in garlic butter, and freshly grated Parmesan$7.99
- Tuscan Meatballs
Meatballs in marinara, topped with ricotta and Parmesan. Served with fresh focaccia$9.24
- The Hummus
Blended chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and spices with fresh focaccia for dipping$7.80
- Feta Spinach Triangles
Crispy filo pastry unveils a treasure of savory spinach and a trio of cheeses$8.25
- Golden Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
- Crispy Chicken Tenders
Golden-baked chicken tenders. Choose BBQ or honey mustard dipping sauce.$8.95
- G.O.A.T. Wings (10pc)
Baked with olive oil & herbs$12.99
Salads
- Charm City Caesar
Romaine, tossed with multigrain croutons, parmesan, served with Caesar dressing ON SIDE$9.50
- Good Berry Salad
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, goat cheese, Brussels sprouts, and corn. Fresh lemon pomegranate vinaigrette ON SIDE$11.50
- House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, and thinly sliced red onion. Comes with basil vinaigrette dressing ON SIDE$9.50
- Kechys Kale Crunch
Kale, walnuts, tomatoes, and shaved parmesan. Zesty basil vinaigrette ON SIDE$11.50
Pizza
- 10" Cheese (Make Your Own)$11.50
- 10" Bougie Pizza
Roasted garlic olive oil, mozzarella, Croatian figs, walnuts, prosciutto crudo, drizzled with balsamic reduction$15.95
- 10" Grilled Veggie Pie
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onions, grilled zucchini, red bell pepper, and squash$15.95
- 10" Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto (Italian ham), pineapple, sprinkled with oregano$15.95
- 10" Hot Cluck
Ranch cream, mozzarella, fontina, brined chicken in spicy buffalo sauce, chopped scallion, roasted portobello mushrooms$15.95
- 10" Hungry Wolf
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and prosciutto cotto ( italian uncured ham)$15.95
- 10" Kechy's Eggplant Pizza
Pesto sauce and mozzarella with grilled eggplant, red onions, roasted peppers, goat cheese & drizzled balsamic reduction$15.95
- 10" Margarita Pie
Light tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, a drizzle of olive oil, and ba-a-a-sil$15.95
- 10" Poe's Portabella Pie
Garlic butter sauce base with baby spinach, mozzarella, portabellas, roasted red peppers & goat cheese$15.95
- 10" Spartan Pizza
Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onions, baby spinach, artichokes & topped with stracciatella cheese$15.95
- 10" Brisket Pizza
Ranch cream, brisket, red bell peppers, mushroom and caramelized onions$15.95
- 10" The Lost Pie
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions & mushrooms$15.95
- 10" White Pie
Roasted garlic olive oil, mozzarella, fontina, ricotta sopraffina, and goat cheese$15.95
- 10" Sweet Cluck
Herbed olive oil, corn, scallions, brined chicken, mozzarella and fontina cheese, drizzled BBQ sauce$15.95
- 16" Cheese (Make Your Own)$16.50
- 16" HALF HALF$16.50
- 16" Bougie Pizza
Roasted garlic olive oil, mozzarella, Croatian figs, walnuts, prosciutto crudo, drizzled with balsamic reduction$25.50
- 16" Grilled Veggie Pie
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onions, grilled zucchini, red bell pepper & squash$25.50
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto (Italian ham), pineapple, sprinkled with oregano$25.50
- 16" Hot Cluck
Ranch cream, mozzarella, fontina, brined chicken in spicy buffalo sauce, chopped scallions, roasted portobello mushrooms$25.50
- 16" Hungry Wolf
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and prosciutto cotto (Italian ham)$25.50
- 16" Kechy’s Eggplant Pizza
Pesto sauce and mozzarella with grilled eggplant, red onions, roasted peppers, goat cheese feta & drizzled balsamic reduction$25.50
- 16" Margarita
Light tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, a drizzle of olive oil, and ba-a-a-sil$25.50
- 16" Poe's Portabella Pie
Garlic butter sauce base with baby spinach, mozzarella, portabellas, roasted red peppers, goat cheese feta$25.50
- 16" Spartan Pizza
Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, caramelized onions, baby spinach, artichokes & topped with stracciatella cheese$25.50
- 16" Brisket Pizza
Creamy ranch, steak, red bell peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onion, mozzarella$25.50
- 16" The Lost Pie
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms$25.50
- 16" White Pie
Roasted garlic olive oil, mozzarella, fontina, ricotta Sopraffina & goat cheese$25.50
- 16" Sweet Cluck
Herbed olive oil, corn, scallions, brined chicken, mozzarella and fontina cheese, drizzled BBQ sauce$25.50
Wings
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich
Light tomato sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese, red onions, roasted red peppers dressed with cucumber, lettuce, and mayo.$13.95
- Italian Sandwich
Ham, prosciutto and pepperoni dressed in lettuce, tomato and mayo$15.95
- Margarita Sandwich
Light tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, light mozzarella cheese finished with garlic herbed olive oil.$12.95
- Meatball Sandwich
Tomato Sauce, meatballs, mozzarella cheese and parmesan$13.95
- Mediterranean Sandwich
Pesto, roasted eggplants, artichokes, goat cheese, caramelized onions, dressed with spinach, balsamic glaze.$13.95
- Portabella Mushroom Sandwich
Portabella, mushroom, spinach, roasted bell pepper, caramelized onions, goat cheese, and sundried tomato mayo.$13.95
- Steak Sandwich
Brisket, mushrooms, red bell peppers, caramelized onion, and fontina dressed with lettuce and sun-dried tomato mayo.$14.95
Dessert
- White Chocolate Cheesecake
A silken smooth white chocolate cheese all a-swirl with vibrant red raspberry. Hand-fired and glazed in simple elegance.$6.00
- Tiramisu
Clouds of light mascarpone cream on pillows of coffee brandy soaked lady fingers, finished with imported sweet cocoa. This exquisite tiramisu is a craveable "pick-me-up".$6.00
- Cannoli
3 pieces of traditional cannoli shells, in mini size & cannoli cream$4.35
- Chocolate Cake
Colossal layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake.$7.50
- Homemade Banana Pudding
A Smooth vanilla pudding with chunks of banana and wafers.$5.00
- Choclate Chip Cookie$1.00
- Homemade Snickers Pudding$6.00