EASTER MENU
- Easter Morning Breakfast Pastry Assortment Box$45.00
Croissant (2), Pain au Chocolat (2), Chocolate Pecan Scone (3), and Blueberry Muffin (3).
- Quiche Lorraine$36.00
Our house-made flaky and buttery pie crust, filled with a creamy egg custard, with caramelized onion, bacon and cheese
- Vegetable Quiche$36.00
Our house-made flaky and buttery pie crust, filled with a creamy egg custard, with seasonal roasted vegetables and cheese.
- Key Lime Meringue Pie$30.00
Our classic sweet pastry crust (Pâte Sucrée) filled with Key lime custard and garnished with toasted meringue.
- Carrot Cake$48.00+
Our signature moist carrot cake filled with creamy and smooth cream cheese filling.
- Berries & Cream$50.00+
Vanilla sponge cake layered with white chocolate mousse, strawberry mousse, and raspberry preserves, finished with vanilla buttercream.
- Cookie & Dessert Bar Assortment Platter ( Serves 8 - 10 ppl)$50.00
An assortment of our cookies, brownies, and bars. This includes a variety of selections to please everyone