Keem's Cuisine 501 S Walnut Street, Unit 11A

Brunch

Appetizers

Entrees

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Glazed with a hot honey sauce.

Ribeye Steak and Eggs

$25.00

Roasted tomato chimichurri butter with two eggs and homefries.

Fried Salmon and Grits

$24.00

Fried salmon with cheese grits topped with creamy shrimp and spinach sauce.

Shrimp etoufee

$20.00

Five Shrimp with cheese grits topped with onions, bell peppers, celery and cajun spices.

Brisket and Potato Hash

$17.00

Onions and peppers with two eggs fried hard. Topped with shredded cheese.

French Toast

$14.00

Two eggs and your choice of meat. Finished with homeade berry butter and powdered sugar.

Pancakes

$14.00

Two eggs and your choice of meat. Finished with homeade berry butter and powdered sugar.

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Onions, peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mixed shredded cheese. Served with homefries.

Brunch Burger

$16.00

8 oz ground beef burger with your choice of bacon and two fried eggs with shredded cheese.

Croissant BLT

$15.00

Served with homefries.

Biscuts & Gravy

$16.00

Chicken biscut topped with turkey country gravy with two eggs and homefries.

Sides

Pork Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Homefries

$5.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Two Eggs

$5.00

Biscut

$5.00

Dinner

Appetizers

Jerk Chicken Mac Spring Rolls

$12.00

Jerk chicken and mac and cheese in a deep fried spring roll. Topped with a pineapple mumbo sauce.

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.00

8 Wings

$14.00

Entrees

Two Crab Cakes

$28.00

Creole remoulade sauce and your choice of two sides.

Ribeye

$33.00

Roasted Tomato chimichiurri butter and your choice of two sides.

Salmon

$22.00

Fried or brown sugar cajun dusted with your choice of two sides.

Two Stuffed Lobster Tails

$60.00

Oven roasted twin lobster tails topped with crab and served with butter and grilled lemon.

Lollipop Lambchops

$36.00

Four honey garlic glazed lamb chops with your choice of two sides.

Fried whole Red Snapper

$28.00

Topped with a creole pepper sauce and your choice of two sides.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$20.00

Texas toast with mixed shredded cheese and au jus. Serverd with french fries.

Cajun Spiced Burger with Shrimp and Comeback sauce

$20.00

8 oz cajun spiced burger with mixed cheese, comeback sauce and sauteed shrimp.

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Peppers, onions, roasted garlic cream sauce with grated parmesan.

Fried whole Wings

$18.00

Four wings with your choice of two sides.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Nashville hot chicken sandwich with pickles and comeback sauce. Served with fries.

Sides

Cheese Grits

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Yams

$6.00

Smoked Turkey and Collard Greens

$6.00

Fried Cabbage

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Liquor

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

Craft Cocktails

Old Fashioned

Henny Mule

Watermelon Mojito

Cucumber Refresher

Grapefruit Rose Lemon Drop

Keem's 75

Plum Cosmopolitan

Spicy Margarita

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Gordons

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Notlets

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$15.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$17.00

DBL Gordons

$13.00

DBL Hendricks

$19.00

DBL Tanqueray

$17.00

DBL Notlets

$19.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chartreuse, Green

DBL Cointreau

$15.00

DBL Drambuie

$13.00

DBL Frangelico

$13.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$17.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$15.00

DBL Irish Mist

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Licor 43

DBL Mathilde Cassis

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Cruzan

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling'S

$8.00

Meyers

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Ron Zacapa

$10.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$15.00

DBL Bacardi Superior

$15.00

DBL Cruzan

$13.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$17.00

DBL Gosling'S

$15.00

DBL Meyers

$19.00

DBL Malibu

$15.00

DBL Ron Zacapa

$19.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Makers Mark

$9.00

Dewars

wild turkey

basil hayden

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

Dewards White Label

$9.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Glenmorangie

$13.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$10.00

Jonnie Walker Red

$9.00

Jonnie Walker Blue

$15.00

Macallan 12 Year

$14.00

Macallan 15 Year

$17.00

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Chivas Regal

DBL Makers Mark

$17.00

DBL Dewars

DBL wild turkey

DBL basil hayden

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

DBL Dewards White Label

$17.00

DBL Glenlivet

$25.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$25.00

DBL Jonnie Walker Black

$19.00

DBL Jonnie Walker Red

$17.00

DBL Jonnie Walker Blue

$29.00

DBL Macallan 12 Year

$27.00

DBL Macallan 15 Year

$33.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800

$9.00

Casa Wabo

$9.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$22.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Primavera

$17.00

Don Julio Rosado

$17.00

Komos Rosado

$14.00

Komos Anejo

$17.00

Patron

$10.00

Bad Hombre Blanco

$10.00

Bad Hombre reposado

$13.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL 1800

$17.00

DBL Casa Wabo

$17.00

DBL Casamigos

$21.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$25.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$43.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$21.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$25.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$43.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$15.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$15.00

DBL Don Julio Primavera

$33.00

DBL Don Julio Rosado

$33.00

DBL Komos Rosado

$27.00

DBL Komos Anejo

$33.00

DBL Patron

$19.00

DBL Bad Hombre Blanco

$19.00

DBL Bad Hombre reposado

$25.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Skyy

$7.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Ciroc Coconut

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Circoc Pineapple

$10.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$17.00

DBL Belvedere

$19.00

DBL Skyy

$13.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$19.00

DBL Ciroc Coconut

$19.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$19.00

DBL Circoc Pineapple

$19.00

DBL Ciroc Watermelon

$19.00

DBL Grey Goose

$23.00

DBL Kettle One

$17.00

DBL Titos

$15.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Uncle Nearest

$12.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$17.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$17.00

DBL Bushmills

$15.00

DBL Crown Peach

$17.00

DBL Crown Royal

$17.00

DBL Crown Apple

$17.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$17.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$17.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$17.00

DBL Jameson

$17.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$17.00

DBL Uncle Nearest

$23.00

Mimosas

2 Hour Bottomless

$30.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Beer

Corona

$7.00

Heinekin

$7.00

Wine

Reds by GLS

GLS Antis Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS La Joya Single Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GLS Bougie Pino Noir

$11.00

GLS Grand Louis Bordeaux

$10.00

GLS Aymara Estate Malbec

$9.00

GLS Colores del Sol Malbec

$12.00

GLS Isabella Bobal

$10.00

Reds by BTL

BTL Antis Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

BTL La Joya Single Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

BTL Innocent Man Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

BTL Bougie Pino Noir

$45.00

BTL Grand Louis Boreaux

$50.00

BTL Diora Pino Noir

$80.00

BTL Aymara Estate Malbec

$35.00

BTL Colores del Sol Malbec

$50.00

BTL Montes Alpha Malbec

$65.00

BTL Isabella Bobal

$40.00

BTL Castelli Martinozzi Brunelllo

$125.00

Whites by GLS

GLS Ghiga Moscato

$10.00

GLS Pio Cesare Moscato

$10.00

GLS Elmo Pio Moscato

$11.00

GLS White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GLS Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS Grand Louis Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Antis Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Josh Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Bougie Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS San Rocco Pino Grigio

$9.00

GLS Barone Fini Pino Grigio

$12.00

GLS Banfi Pino Grigio

$12.00

Whites by BTL

BTL Ghiga Moscato

$40.00

BTL Pio Cesare Moscato

$45.00

BTL Elmo Pio Moscato

$40.00

BTL White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

BTL Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

BTL Grand Louis Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Antis Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Josh Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Bougie Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL San Rocco Pino Grigio

$35.00

BTL Barone Fini Pino Grigio

$50.00

BTL Banfi Pino Grigio

$50.00

Rose by GLS

GLS Lobetia Rose

$10.00

GLS Le Trois Couronnes Cote

$12.00

Rose by BTL

BTL Lobetia Rose

$40.00

BTL Le Trois Couronnes Cote

$50.00

BTL Chateau D Esclans

$55.00

Bubbles by GLS

GLS Mistinguette Cava Brut

$11.00

GLS Mistinguette Cava Rose

$12.00

Moletto Prosecco

$10.00

Nani Rizzi Prosecco

$14.00

Bubbles by BTL

BTL Mistinguette Cava Brut

$45.00

BTL Mistinguette Cava Rose

$50.00

BTL Moletto Prosecco

$45.00

BTL Nani Rizzi

$60.00

Champagne

Luc Belaire Rose

$125.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

$175.00

Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial

$200.00

Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose

$225.00

Moet & Chandon Yellow Label Brut

$225.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut

$185.00

Dom Perignon Brut

$750.00

Armand de Brignac Brut

$600.00

Armand de Brignac Brut Rose

$850.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fiji Water 16 oz

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sparkling Water BTL

$10.00

Dessert

Cake

White Chocolate Chip Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00