Keem's Cuisine 501 S Walnut Street, Unit 11A
Brunch
Appetizers
Crab Deviled Eggs
Skillet Cornbread with Butter of the Day
Cajun Caesar Salad
House made caesar salad with cornbread crutons and grated parmesan cheese.
Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad
Fresh strawberries, goat cheese topped with granola and shaved red onion. Vanilla - peach vinagrette
Avocado Toast
Fresh avocado with a shrimp remoulade.
Entrees
Chicken and Waffles
Glazed with a hot honey sauce.
Ribeye Steak and Eggs
Roasted tomato chimichurri butter with two eggs and homefries.
Fried Salmon and Grits
Fried salmon with cheese grits topped with creamy shrimp and spinach sauce.
Shrimp etoufee
Five Shrimp with cheese grits topped with onions, bell peppers, celery and cajun spices.
Brisket and Potato Hash
Onions and peppers with two eggs fried hard. Topped with shredded cheese.
French Toast
Two eggs and your choice of meat. Finished with homeade berry butter and powdered sugar.
Pancakes
Two eggs and your choice of meat. Finished with homeade berry butter and powdered sugar.
Veggie Omelette
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mixed shredded cheese. Served with homefries.
Brunch Burger
8 oz ground beef burger with your choice of bacon and two fried eggs with shredded cheese.
Croissant BLT
Served with homefries.
Biscuts & Gravy
Chicken biscut topped with turkey country gravy with two eggs and homefries.
Sides
Dinner
Jerk Chicken Mac Spring Rolls
Jerk chicken and mac and cheese in a deep fried spring roll. Topped with a pineapple mumbo sauce.
Buffalo Shrimp
8 Wings
Entrees
Two Crab Cakes
Creole remoulade sauce and your choice of two sides.
Ribeye
Roasted Tomato chimichiurri butter and your choice of two sides.
Salmon
Fried or brown sugar cajun dusted with your choice of two sides.
Two Stuffed Lobster Tails
Oven roasted twin lobster tails topped with crab and served with butter and grilled lemon.
Lollipop Lambchops
Four honey garlic glazed lamb chops with your choice of two sides.
Fried whole Red Snapper
Topped with a creole pepper sauce and your choice of two sides.
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Texas toast with mixed shredded cheese and au jus. Serverd with french fries.
Cajun Spiced Burger with Shrimp and Comeback sauce
8 oz cajun spiced burger with mixed cheese, comeback sauce and sauteed shrimp.
Jerk Chicken Alfredo
Peppers, onions, roasted garlic cream sauce with grated parmesan.
Fried whole Wings
Four wings with your choice of two sides.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville hot chicken sandwich with pickles and comeback sauce. Served with fries.