Keeper’s Japanese Restaurant 4654 Hwy 6 S
Keeper's Menu
App-Sushi Bar
App-Kitchen
- Agedashi Tofu (HH)$5.50
- Baked Mussels (HH)$8.95
- Beef Ishiyaki$26.00
- Beef Negimaki (HH)$8.95
- Beef Tataki-Kitchen$20.00
- Chawan Mushi$11.00
- Chicken Kara Age (HH)$7.95
- Coconut Shrimp (HH)$7.95
- Edamame (HH)$4.00
- Fried Calamari Crawfish (HH)$8.95
- Fried Crawfish$12.00
- Gyoza (HH)$6.50
- Jalapeno Age (HH)$7.95
- Kinpira Gobo$8.50
- Pork Belly Kebab (HH)$8.95
- Sansai Tofu$9.00
- Shishamo$7.50Out of stock
- Shishito Pepper (HH)$6.50
- Shiso Hasami Age$12.00
- Shrimp Lagoon$10.00
- Shrimp Shumai (HH)$5.50
- Spicy Chicken Spring Roll$13.00
- Stuffed Shitake$12.00
- Stuffed Smoked Salmon$15.00
- Tako Yaki (HH)$7.95
- Tempura$7.95
- Tempura (HH)$6.50
- Pork sausage 7pcs$7.50
- Double S$15.00
- Pork Cuttlet App$12.00
- Seabass Katsu Sticks$12.00Out of stock
- Grilled Shrimp 3pcs$7.50
- Yaki tori$8.00
- Tempura Roll$10.00
Soup
Salad
- King Crab Sunomono$21.00
Sunomono
- Combination Sunomono$13.00
Sunomono
- Octopus Sunomono$13.00
Sunomono
- Shrimp Sunomono$9.95
Sunomono
- Kani Sunomono$8.00
Sunomono
- Cucumber Sunomono (HH)$5.50
Sunomono
- House Salad (HH)$4.00
- Seaweed Salad (HH)$5.50
- lka Sansai Salad$8.50
- Seared Tuna Salad$16.00
- Okinawa Chicken Salad$14.00
- Keeper's Salad$15.00
Nigiri
- Akami$2.75Out of stock
- Amaebi$7.00
- Anago$2.25
- Beef tender$2.25
- Avocado$1.75
- Asparagus$1.75
- Blackened Salmon$2.25
- Blackened Toro$8.95Out of stock
- Blackened Chutoro$6.50Out of stock
- Blackened OTORO$14.00
- Blackened Tuna$2.50
- Chu-Toro$8.00Out of stock
- Ebi$2.25
- Escolar (HH)$2.00
- Hirame$3.00Out of stock
- Ika (HH)$2.25
- Ikura$3.95
- Inari (HH)$1.75
- Kampachi$2.80
- Kampachi belly$3.20Out of stock
- Kani (HH)$1.75
- Kanpyo$1.25
- King Crab$8.75
- King Salmon$3.00
- Madai$3.50
- Masago$2.00
- TORO$8.95Out of stock
- Ocean Trout$3.00Out of stock
- Saba (HH)$2.00
- Salmon (HH)$2.00
- Scallop (HH)$2.50
- Seabass$3.95Out of stock
- Shitake (HH)$1.75
- Smoked Salmon(HH)$2.50
- Snow crab$2.50
- Softshell crawfish$4.25
- Surf Clam(HH)$1.75
- Tai$2.75Out of stock
- Tako(HH)$2.50
- Tamago (HH)$2.00
- Tobiko (HH)$2.25
- TORO Gunkan$3.95
- Tuna(HH)$2.50
- Unagi (HH)$2.50
- Uni$13.50Out of stock
- Yellow Tail (HH)$2.50
- Yellow Tail Belly$3.25
- O-TORO$14.00
- Engawa$3.00Out of stock
- O-O-TORO$15.00Out of stock
Sashimi
- Akami -SA$20.00Out of stock
- Avocado - SA$7.50
- Blackened Salmon - SA$14.00
- Blackened Tuna - SA (HH)$17.00
- Blackened O-TORO - SA$70.00
- Blackened TORO - SA$44.75Out of stock
- Blackened Chu-TORO- SA$40.00Out of stock
- Escolar - SA (HH)$14.00
- Hirame- SA$20.00Out of stock
- Ika - SA$15.00
- Kampachi- SA$18.00Out of stock
- Kampachi Belly - SA$20.00Out of stock
- King salmon- SA$18.00
- Madai - SA$22.00
- O-O-TORO - SA$75.00Out of stock
- O-TORO - SA$70.00
- O-TORO Kama- SA$24.00Out of stock
- Ocean Trout - SA$18.00Out of stock
- Saba - SA$13.00
- Salmon - SA (HH)$14.00
- Scallop - SA$15.00
- Seabass- SA$13.00Out of stock
- Smoked Salmon - SA$17.00
- Tai- SA$18.00Out of stock
- Tako- SA$17.00
- TORO- SA$44.75Out of stock
- Tuna - SA$18.00
- Yellow Tail - SA$18.00
- Yellow Tail Belly - SA$20.00
- Chu-Toro - SA$40.00Out of stock