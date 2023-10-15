Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean Bend
Online Ordering
Specials
Kefi Family Meal Deal
A large bowl of Kefi brown rice, a large bowl of either chicken or gyro, a large Greek salad (contains a lettuce of your choice, cucumbers, tomatoes, raw or pickled onions, feta cheese, and olives) and 4 pitas, plus Greek dressing and a large Tzatziki sauce. Feeds four. Available daily. Maximum 2 per order please.
Kefi Classic
Kefi's top seller. A 9" pita bread, your choice of protein, pickled or raw onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, fries, and tzatziki sauce.
Zeus Pita Sandwich
A 9" pita bread or Gluten Free Wrap ($2), grilled marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, marinated artichoke hearts, cucumbers, peperoncini's, tzatziki sauce, spicy herb sauce.
Apollo Pita Sandwich
A 9" Pita bread or Gluten Free Wrap ($2), grilled marinated steak, brown rice, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, mixed olives, tzatziki sauce, roasted garlic hummus sauce.
Athena Bowl
A rice and mixed greens bowl, with falafel, cucumbers, roasted cauliflower, marinated golden beets, pickled onions, lemon tahini sauce, and roasted garlic hummus sauce.
Poseidon Bowl
A Rice and Mixed Greens bowl, with grilled shrimp, marinated golden beets, cucumbers, zaatar roasted carrots, pickled onions, balsamic dressing, and lemon tahini.
Harvest Bowl
A Rice and mixed greens bowl, grilled chicken, marinated golden beets, roasted cauliflower, zaatar roasted carrots, feta cheese, lemon tahini sauce and roasted garlic hummus sauce.
Gyro Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce, gyros meat, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, and greek dressing
Bottle Of Honey Harissa
Take home a bottle of our homemade Honey Harissa!
Build Your Meal
Sides
Side of Gyro Meat
Side of our gluten free gyro meat. 1 serving = approximately 6oz of meat
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of our delicious grilled chicken with our house marinade. 1 serving = approximately 6oz
Side of Falafel
Garbanzo bean patties with a delicious blend of fresh herbs and spices. Vegan, GF
Side of Grilled Steak
We use beef tenderloin for our steak bites! 1 serving = approximately 6oz of meat
Side of Grilled Shrimp
Delicious garlic marinated shrimp. 1 serving = 6 shrimps
Spanakopita
Flakey Fillo dough pastry with, spinach, ricotta cheese, and feta cheese
Dolmades
5 pieces of Grape Leaves stuffed with Rice, herbs and spices. Includes a lemon wedge. GF, DF, V.
Side of Rice
Brown rice with lemon juice, parsley, and olive oil
Side of Pita
Warm side of pita bread
Side Salad
Choice of mixed greens or Romaine, grilled pita, three toppings and one dressing.
Greek Fries
A side of fries topped with feta cheese and dried oregano, served with a side of tzatziki sauce.
French Fries
GF, DF, V. Fried to order when you arrive.
Sides of Veggies
Feta Cheese
Grape Tomatoes
Sliced daily
Pickled Red Onion
Pickled in house!
Raw Red Onion
Chopped daily
Mixed Olives
Blend of kalamata and green olives
Roasted Cauliflower
Roasted in house daily, served cold. Get a large side and heat up at home. It's delicious!
Marinated Artichoke Hearts
Marinated in house, they're tangy, zesty and delicious
Marinated Golden Beets
We boil, peel, cut and marinate these in house daily.
Cucumbers
Cut daily
Zaatar Roasted Carrots
Carrots roasted with olive oil and zaatar seasoning.
Desserts
Baklava
Luscious layers of flakey fillo dough with walnuts, cinnamon and sugar topped with an orange honey simple syrup.
Vegan GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
New recipe! Made by a local baker in sisters, "Baked NW".
Double Chocolate Tahini Cookie
A chocolate, chocolate chip cookie with velvety tahini inside. Think of it as a mediterranean version of a chocolate peanut butter cookie.