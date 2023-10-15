Online Ordering

Don't feel like making all the decisions? Leave it to us, and try one of our chef curated specials!
Kefi Family Meal Deal

$45.00

A large bowl of Kefi brown rice, a large bowl of either chicken or gyro, a large Greek salad (contains a lettuce of your choice, cucumbers, tomatoes, raw or pickled onions, feta cheese, and olives) and 4 pitas, plus Greek dressing and a large Tzatziki sauce. Feeds four. Available daily. Maximum 2 per order please.

Kefi Classic

$14.00

Kefi's top seller. A 9" pita bread, your choice of protein, pickled or raw onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, fries, and tzatziki sauce.

Zeus Pita Sandwich

$14.00

A 9" pita bread or Gluten Free Wrap ($2), grilled marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, marinated artichoke hearts, cucumbers, peperoncini's, tzatziki sauce, spicy herb sauce.

Apollo Pita Sandwich

$14.00

A 9" Pita bread or Gluten Free Wrap ($2), grilled marinated steak, brown rice, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, mixed olives, tzatziki sauce, roasted garlic hummus sauce.

Athena Bowl

$14.00

A rice and mixed greens bowl, with falafel, cucumbers, roasted cauliflower, marinated golden beets, pickled onions, lemon tahini sauce, and roasted garlic hummus sauce.

Poseidon Bowl

$14.00

A Rice and Mixed Greens bowl, with grilled shrimp, marinated golden beets, cucumbers, zaatar roasted carrots, pickled onions, balsamic dressing, and lemon tahini.

Harvest Bowl

$14.00

A Rice and mixed greens bowl, grilled chicken, marinated golden beets, roasted cauliflower, zaatar roasted carrots, feta cheese, lemon tahini sauce and roasted garlic hummus sauce.

Gyro Salad

$14.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, gyros meat, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, and greek dressing

Bottle Of Honey Harissa

$10.00

Take home a bottle of our homemade Honey Harissa!

Build Your Meal

Build your own mediterranean bowl or wrap!
No-Protein

$11.00

Choose 1 base, 6 toppings, and 2 sauces

Standard

$14.00

Choose 1 base with a choice of protein, 4 toppings, and 2 sauces. After those toppings and sauces, each are $0.50 each.

Sides

Add a delicious side to your meal!
Side of Gyro Meat

$4.00

Side of our gluten free gyro meat. 1 serving = approximately 6oz of meat

Side of Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side of our delicious grilled chicken with our house marinade. 1 serving = approximately 6oz

Side of Falafel

$4.00

Garbanzo bean patties with a delicious blend of fresh herbs and spices. Vegan, GF

Side of Grilled Steak

$4.00

We use beef tenderloin for our steak bites! 1 serving = approximately 6oz of meat

Side of Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

Delicious garlic marinated shrimp. 1 serving = 6 shrimps

Spanakopita

$3.00

Flakey Fillo dough pastry with, spinach, ricotta cheese, and feta cheese

Dolmades

$5.00

5 pieces of Grape Leaves stuffed with Rice, herbs and spices. Includes a lemon wedge. GF, DF, V.

Side of Rice

$3.00

Brown rice with lemon juice, parsley, and olive oil

Side of Pita

$1.00

Warm side of pita bread

Side Salad

$5.00

Choice of mixed greens or Romaine, grilled pita, three toppings and one dressing.

Greek Fries

$5.00

A side of fries topped with feta cheese and dried oregano, served with a side of tzatziki sauce.

French Fries

$4.00

GF, DF, V. Fried to order when you arrive.

Sides of Veggies

Pick from a small side, 1 scoop of any of our toppings, or a large side, 3-4 scoops of our toppings!
Feta Cheese

$0.50+
Grape Tomatoes

$0.50+

Sliced daily

Pickled Red Onion

$0.50+

Pickled in house!

Raw Red Onion

$0.50+

Chopped daily

Mixed Olives

$0.50+

Blend of kalamata and green olives

Roasted Cauliflower

$0.50+

Roasted in house daily, served cold. Get a large side and heat up at home. It's delicious!

Marinated Artichoke Hearts

$0.50+

Marinated in house, they're tangy, zesty and delicious

Marinated Golden Beets

$0.50+

We boil, peel, cut and marinate these in house daily.

Cucumbers

$0.50+

Cut daily

Zaatar Roasted Carrots

$0.50+

Carrots roasted with olive oil and zaatar seasoning.

Desserts

All desserts are either made in house or baked in house daily!
Baklava

$5.00

Luscious layers of flakey fillo dough with walnuts, cinnamon and sugar topped with an orange honey simple syrup.

Vegan GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

New recipe! Made by a local baker in sisters, "Baked NW".

Double Chocolate Tahini Cookie

$3.00

A chocolate, chocolate chip cookie with velvety tahini inside. Think of it as a mediterranean version of a chocolate peanut butter cookie.

Kids Menu

Kiddos deserve good food too!
Kids Bowl

$6.00

Comes with rice or fries, choice of protein, 2 toppings, and 1 sauce

Kids Sandwich

$6.00

Comes with 7" pita or GF wrap, choice of protein, 2 toppings, fries, and 1 sauce

Kids AB&J

$4.00

Pita or GF wrap, almond butter, and local jelly

Daily Soups

We feature our lemon chicken rice soup year round, our butternut squash soup is seasonal.
Lemon Chicken with Rice

$5.00

Cup

Vegan Roasted Butternut Squash

$5.00

Vegan, Gluten Free, Sweetened with organic Maple Syrup and roasted apples. Delicious warm addition to your fall or winter meal. Topped with Roasted Pumpkin Seeds.

Beverages

Bottled and Canned Non-Alcohol

Apple Juice

$2.00

Yerba Matte

$4.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Humm Kombucha

$5.00

Bubly Sparkling Water

$2.00

Smart Water

$2.50

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Fanta Orange

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50