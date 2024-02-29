Keg Cowboy 108 E Main St
APP
- KC Pretzel$5.00Out of stock
House Pretzel, Dijonnaise, Grainy Mustard
- Bowl O'Soup$6.00
Soup of the day w/ slice of crusty bread
- Cheese Board$16.00
5 cheeses served with pickled stuff + crusty bread
- Pimp Cheese$7.00
House Pimento Cheese, Pickled Stuff, Crusty Bread
- Bread and EVOO$4.00
House Foccaccia Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flaky Sea Salt
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
House pulled Mozzarella, Crusty Bread
- Caprese Sammy$9.00
Basil pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fig Vincotta, Crusty Bread
- Cuban Refugee$10.00
Roast Pork Loin, Gruyere, Pickled Onions, Dijonnaise, Focaccia
- Beef Panini$14.00
Grilled Flank Steak, Aged Cheddar, Balsamic Mushrooms, Horsey Sauce, Focaccia
- Shroom Panini$11.00
Roast Portabellos, Goat Cheese, IPA Onions, Basil Mayo, Focaccia
- Duck Panini$14.00
Duck Confit, Smoked Cheddar, Pickled Peppers, Garlic Aioli, Focaccia
- Beef on Weck$14.00Out of stock
Shaved Roast Beef, House Weck Roll, Horsey Sauce, Jus
Pizza
Keg Cowboy Location and Hours
(803) 957-2337
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 3PM