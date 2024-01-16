Welcome to our new online ordering page!
Kelley's Country Cookin' - La Marque
Breakfast
- Hungry Man$15.99
For the meat lover! Bacon, sausage & ham, three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Grand Slam$15.99
TX Size Chicken Fried Steak, three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Iron Skillet$16.99
For the ham lover! TX Size bone-in ham (approx. 1 lb.), three eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Country Boy$12.99
2 Texas-sized pancakes, 3 eggs, choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham
- Breakfast Special$7.99+
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Pancake(s)$3.99+
Fluffy Texas-sized Pancakes
- French Toast$7.99
- Cinnamon Raisin French Toast$7.99
- Belgian Waffle$7.99
- Chicken & Waffle$11.99
- Pork Chops & Eggs$13.99+
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Steak & Eggs$18.99
Choice cut ribeye served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Hamburger Steak & Eggs$12.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Breakfast Tacos$11.99
2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns or grits and picante sauce
- Fiesta Tacos$12.99
2 XL tacos with cheese, egg, tomato, onion, jalapeno and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns or grits and picante sauce
- Smackin' Good$10.59
Sausage 'n gravy poured over on of our Texas size biscuits. Served with hash browns or grits.
- Creamed Beef$10.59
Ground Beef 'N Homestyle Gravy Poured over one of our Texas Size Biscuits or Toast, Hash Browns or Grits
- Oatmeal$4.49+
- JW's Chili & Eggs$11.79
2 large country scrambled eggs smothered in JW's famous homemade chili and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Breakfast in a Biscuit (Available until 11 a.m. only)$10.99
Our Texas-sized biscuit stuffed with scrambled eggs, american cheese, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns
- Country Fried Chicken Biscuit (Available until 11 a.m. only)$11.99
Served with hash browns
- Fried Egg Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of: bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns
- Smoked Link Sausage & Eggs$13.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
3 Egg Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$9.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Bacon & Cheese Omelette$11.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$11.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Sausage & Cheese Omelette$11.99
Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Fiesta Omelette$11.99
Cheese, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Western Omelette$12.99
Ham, cheese, onion, and bell pepper. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Country Omelette$13.99
Hamburger meat, cheese, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Veggie Omelette$12.99
Cheese, mushrooms, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
- Meat Lover's Omelette$14.99
For the carnivore! Bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese. Served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy
Family Breakfast Packs
- Breakfast Taco Pack$29.99
5 XL Breakfast Tacos stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of: sausage, bacon, or ham. Served with hash browns and picante.
- Breakfast in a Biscuit Pack (Available until 11 a.m. only)$44.95
5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with scrambled eggs, american cheese, and your choice of: bacon ,sausage, or ham. Served with hash browns.
- Country Fried Chicken Biscuit Pack (Available until 11 a.m. only)$44.95
5 of our Texas-sized biscuits with Country Fried Chicken Breast. Served with hash browns.
Appetizers
Monday Specials
- Stuff Crab$13.99
- Mama's Meat Loaf$13.99
- Stuff Chicken Breast (W/ Broccoli & Cheese Casserole)$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Pineapple$13.99
- Country Fried Chicken Breast$13.99
- Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
- Fish$13.99
- Roast Beef$13.99
- Liver & Onions$13.99
- Fish & Shrimp Combo$13.99
- Vegetable Plate Monday$10.99
4 daily sides served with a roll & cornbread
- Monday Madness$13.99
Betty's Homemade Shrimp Salad
Entrees & Potatoes
- #1 Baked Potato$9.99Out of stock
TEXAS-SIZED baked potato stuffed with butter, cheese, chives, bacon, and sour cream
- #2 Baked Potato$13.99Out of stock
TEXAS-SIZED baked potato stuffed with butter, cheese, chives, bacon, sour cream, and your choice of meat
- BBQ Beef Baked Potato$14.99Out of stock
TEXAS-SIZED baked potato stuffed with butter, cheese, chives, bacon, sour cream, and BBQ Beef
- TX Size Chicken Fried Steak$15.99
- Chicken Fried Steak Strips$13.99
- Country Fried Chicken Strips$13.99
- Fiesta Chicken$14.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with swiss cheese, grilled onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms
- Monterey Chicken$14.99
Fried chicken breast topped with cream gravy, cheddar, jalapeno, and onion
- Grilled Chicken Strips$13.49
With onion, tomato, and bell pepper
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$14.49+
Jumbo shrimp, hand-breaded daily
- Fried Fish Strips$13.49
- Capt. Fish Platter$14.49
3 fish fillets, fried or grilled
- Fish Galvez$14.99
Grilled fish fillet topped with onion, tomato, bell pepper, and mushrooms
- Fish & Shrimp Combo$14.99
Two fried or grilled fish fillets & five jumbo fried shrimp
- Ribeye Steak$19.49
Choice cut ribeye topped with grilled onions
- Ribeye & Shrimp$22.49
Choice cut ribeye topped with grilled onions & served with 4 jumbo fried shrimp
- Center Cut Pork Chops$15.99
3 bone-in center cut pork chops, fried or grilled
- Hamburger Steak$14.49
Burgers & Sandwiches
- BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$11.99
Topped with bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce ,onion, and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with chips
- Kelley Burger$8.99
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickle, onion, and tomato on a brioche bun. Served with chips
- Cheddar Burger$9.79
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickle, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Served with chips
- Hangover Burger$13.99
Topped with over medium egg, hash browns, american cheese, bacon, pickles, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with chips
- Bacon Swiss Mushroom Burger$12.99
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickle, onion, tomato, bacon, swiss cheese, and mushroom on a brioche bun. Served with chips
- Patty Melt$9.99
American or swiss cheese and grilled onions on white or wheat toast. Served with chips
- JW's Chili Burger$12.99
Open-faced burger topped with JW's famous homemade chili and cheese. Served with chips
- Super K Burger$14.49
Our famous one-pound burger with mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickle, onion, and tomato. Served with fries
- Texas Special$11.49
Our Original Burger, Cup of Chili, Onions, Jalapenos, & corn Chips
- Super BLT$9.49
SIX strips of thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with chips
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$12.49
With lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with chips
- Fish Po'Boy$11.49
Fish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on french bread. Served with chips
- Shrimp Po'Boy$11.49
Jumbo hand breaded shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on french bread. Served with chips
- Grilled Chicken Club$11.49
Triple decker with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with chips
- Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.49
Fried or grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with chips
- BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwich$11.49
Served on TX toast and topped with swiss cheese and BBQ sauce. Served with chips
- Club Sandwich$11.49
Triple Decker with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with chips
Soups & Salads
- Terri's Salad$12.49
Country fried chicken strips on a bed of lettuce with cheese, bell pepper, purple onion, tomato, and egg wedges
- Chef's Salad$12.49
A bed of crisp lettuce with roasted turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar and swiss cheese, bell pepper, purple onion, tomato, and egg wedges
- Betty's Homemade Shrimp Salad$14.49
Cold & creamy classic. Served on a bed of lettuce with tomato and egg wedges
- Jumbo Fried Shrimp Salad$11.49
Fried Shrimp, on a bed of lettuce with cheese, bell peppers, purple onion, tomato, and egg wedges
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce with cheese, bell pepper, purple onion, tomato, and egg wedges
- Soup$5.99+
Daily Soups Sunday: Potato Monday: Chicken & Rice Tuesday: Chicken Noodle Wednesday: Potato Thursday: Chicken & Rice Friday: Broccoli & Cheese Saturday: Chicken Noodle
- Chili$7.49+
JW's famous homemade chili
- Soup & Salad$10.99
Daily Soups Sunday: Potato Monday: Chicken & Rice Tuesday: Chicken Noodle Wednesday: Potato Thursday: Chicken & Rice Friday: Broccoli & Cheese Saturday: Chicken Noodle
- Soup & Sandwich$12.99
Daily Soups Sunday: Potato Monday: Chicken & Rice Tuesday: Chicken Noodle Wednesday: Potato Thursday: Chicken & Rice Friday: Broccoli & Cheese Saturday: Chicken Noodle
- Regular House Salad$3.99
- Large House Salad$6.99
Kids Monday
- Kid French Toast$6.49
- Kid Pancakes$6.49
- Kid 1 Egg Breakfast$6.49
1 egg served with hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit with gravy.
- Kid Chicken Strips$8.49
- Kid Steak Strips$8.49
- Kid Burger$7.49
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, pickle, onion, tomato. Served with fries
- Kid Grilled Cheese$6.49
- Kid Fried Fish Strips$8.49
- Kid Fried Shrimp$8.49
- Kid Hot Dog$6.49
Sides 'n Such
- Breakfast Meats
Your choice of: Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Link Sausage
- a la carte proteins
- Salad Dressing (6 oz)$1.59
- BBQ Sauce$0.95+
- Gravy$2.39+
- Cup of Sausage Gravy$3.99
- Cheddar Cheese$0.79+
- American Cheese$0.79
- French Fries$3.49
- 1 Egg$1.79
- Hash Browns$2.99
- Grits$2.49+
- Homemade Mashed Potatoes$3.29+
- Bacon Bits$1.69
- Green Beans$3.29+
- Buttered Carrots$3.29+
- Buttered Corn$3.29+
- Rice with Gravy$3.29+
- Carrot & Raisin Salad$3.29+
- Cole Slaw$3.29+
- Sour Cream$1.69
- Jalapenos$0.79+
- Picante Sauce$1.69
- Grilled Mushrooms$2.49
- Grilled Onions$2.49
- Ruffles Potato Chips$1.59
- Sliced Avocado$1.99
Desserts
- Chocolate Pie$5.99
- Coconut Pie$5.99
- Lemon Pie$5.29
- Blackberry Cobbler$5.29
- Peach Cobbler$5.29
- Chocolate Truffle Cake$6.99Out of stock
- Carrot Cake$6.99
- German Chocolate$6.99Out of stock
- Italian Cream Cake$6.99
- Red Velvet Cake$6.99Out of stock
- Rainbow Cake$6.99
- Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.59Out of stock
- Brownie$2.59
- Red Velvet Cheesecake$6.99
- Oreo Cheesecake$6.99
Drinks
Breads
Family Lunch & Dinner Packs
- Family Country Fried Chicken Strips$49.99
Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.
- Family Chicken Fried Steak Strips$49.99
Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.
- Family Combo-1/2 Chicken Strips, 1/2 Steak Strips$49.99
Country fried chicken strips and chicken fried steak strips. Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, gravy, rolls, and cornbread.
- Family Fried Fish Strips$49.99
Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, rolls, and cornbread.
- Family Grilled Chicken Strips$49.99
Grilled chicken strips mixed with onion, bell pepper, and tomato. Feeds 6. Served with 2 quarts of sides, rolls, and cornbread.
- Quart of Gravy$10.99
- Dozen Rolls$9.99
- Dozen Cornbread$9.99