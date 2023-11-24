Best Smashburger in Hamtramck!
Kelly's Bar Hamtramck 2403 Holbrook Ave
Bar Menu
- Broccoli Cheddar Bites$7.00
- Eastside Eggroll$7.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Fried Jalapeño Poppers$6.50
- Fried PB&J$4.00
- Mozzarella Styx$6.00
- Pierogies$11.00
- Vegan Pierogies$12.00
- 1/2 Dozen Wings$8.00
- Dozen Wings$16.00
- Smashburger with Fries$15.00
- Smashburger!$11.08
- Wedge Salad$12.00
- McClure's Pickles$4.00
- Blue Cheese Dressing 8oz$8.25
Kelly's Bar Hamtramck 2403 Holbrook Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(313) 888-9101
Closed • Opens Friday at 2PM