Kelly's OBX Catering
Main Menu
Appetizers
- 12pc Grilled Wings$15.99
Sweet and Smokey Marinated Jumbo Chicken Wings.
- 8pc Grilled Wings$11.99
Sweet & Smokey marinated wings with your choice of sauce… Buffalo, Kansas City BBQ or Thai Sweet Chili, with Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dip
- Golden Calamari$11.99
Fresh Squid rings and tentacles, deep fried, served with sauce Arrabbiata
- Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.99
Creamy Spinach Parmesan and Cream Cheese Dip with Grilled Pita Chips
- Jumbo Lump Crab Dip$14.99
Creamy Sherry Spiked Dip topped with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat and Parmesan Cheese.
- Hushpuppies$5.99
8 Fire roasted corn and poblano pepper stuffed hushpuppies. Fried until golden brown and delicious. Comes with whipped honey butter.
- Steamed Spiced Shrimp$8.99+
Everyone’s Summertime favorite, fresh local fantail shrimp. Steamed in beer to a distinct flavor filled perfection. Peel and Eat!
- Seafood Nachos$14.99
Crispy tortilla chips, lobster cheese sauce, shrimp, crab meat, green onions, green chilis, monteray jack cheese and pico de gallo.
- Buttermilk Chicken Tender Basket$8.99
4 Buttermilk brined chicken tenders with fries. Served with choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard, Ketchup or KC BBQ suace.
Soups n' Salads
- Hatteras Clam Chowder$5.99+
Broth based chowder flavored with bacon, onions and lots of clams
- Creamy Crab Soup$6.99+
An Outer Banks’ Classic, features select Blue Crab in a creamy bisque with a hint of sweet sherry
- House Salad$7.99
Fresh Mesculn salad greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, bermuda onions, herb croutons and shredded carrots
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Crisp Romaine with herbed croutons, parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives and our homemade Caesar dressing. Add a protein
Seafood Selections
- Yellowfin Tuna (GF)$26.99
8oz Atlantic tuna filet topped with hickama slaw and pico de gallo. Either blackened or grilled and comes with choice of two side.
- Pamlico Crab Cakes$31.99
2 -3oz Blue Crab Cakes, “filler free”. Broiled and topped with a Creole Remoulade sauce. Comes with choice of two sides.
- Shrimp and Grits$24.99
Everyone’s favorite, one dozen of our freshest Atlantic jumbo shrimp sauteed in olive oil, tasso ham, leeks, bermuda onions and grape tomatoes. Served in a creole gravy over smoked gouda stone ground grits.
- Alaskan Snow Crab Legs (GF)$29.99
A pound and a half of Alaskan Snow crab legs steamed with warm drawn butter. Comes with choice of two sides.
- Fried Flounder Platter$22.99
6oz. of fresh Atlantic flounder fried to perfection with choice of two side.
- North Carolina Shrimp$22.99
From the Grill
- Prime Rib of Beef Au Jus (GF)$32.99Out of stock
Slow Roasted with garlic and rosemary cooked to a Medium rare. Served with yorkshire pudding and warm Au Jus. 12-ounce cut.
- Rib-eye steak 12oz.$31.99
12oz. choice Ribeye steak grilled or blackened to perfection. Topped with either garlic and herd butter or whipped cajun butter.
- 6oz. Flat Iron Steak$24.99Out of stock
6-ounce marinated Flat Iron Steak grilled to perfection with the choice of two sides.
- Grilled BBQ Monterey Chicken$15.99
BBQ Grilled chicken breast topped with crispy chopped bacon, shredded monteray jack/cheddar cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Comes with choice of two sides.
- Grilled Tuscan Chicken$15.99
Grilled Balsamic marinated chicken breast topped with warm bruschetta, feta cheese and kalamata olives. Served on top of buttered Penne pasta.
Flatbreads
- Meat Lovers$12.99
Features your favorites, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon and ham, oregano and mozzarella cheese
- The Albermarle$14.99
Sherry cream sauce, lump blue crab, carmelized onions, shredded monzarella cheese and old bay.
- The O'Rock$13.99Out of stock
Pernod cream sauce, charred fennel, baby spianch and plump oysters. Topped with shaved parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
- Margherita$10.99
Olive oil, fresh monzarella, basil and heirloom tomatoes finished with balsamic glaze.
Sandwiches of Sorts
- American Smash Burger$11.99
6oz’s of All American Angus beef, nestled on a brioche bun, served with your choice of American, Swiss, Provolone or Cheddar Cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion. Kosher dill and choice of one side.
- 2-Atlantic Mahi Tacos$14.99
Fresh Atlantic Mahi Mahi blackened and topped with sweet mango, radish and onion salsa, tart cilantro and shredded lettuce, finished with a chipotle sour cream, served with black beans and rice or side of your choice
- Broiled Blue Crab Cake Sandwich$15.99
No filler jumbo lump broiled blue crab cake, served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and bermuda onion served with a creole remoulade sauce.
- Tuna Steak Sandwich$14.99
6-oz. Tuna Filet topped with Hicama slaw and Creole remoulade served on a brioche bun. Comes with one choice of a side.
- Hot Honey Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, shredded iceburg/cabbage blend, tomato, onion, hot honey, garlic aioli, white cheddar cheese slice and pickle on a brioche bun
- French Dip$12.99
Shaved ribeye, carmelized onions, provolone and Swiss cheeses on a toasted French baquette. Comes with the choice of one side.
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$3.49
Creamy and smooth red skin mashed potatoes
- Coleslaw$3.49
Shredded cabbage and carrot with a cream based slaw dressing
- 3 Bean Salad$3.49Out of stock
Green, garbanzo and kidney beans with purple onion tossed in a vinegar based dressing
- Seasonal Vegetables$3.49
Sesonal vegetables sauteed in butter, garlic and herbs.
- Beach Fries$3.49
Golden skin-on french fries seasoned with Old Bay and seasoning salt
- Poatato Salad$3.49
Red skin potato salad in a mayo based sauce
- Macaroni and Cheese$3.49
Elbow Mac N Cheese in a creamy 3 cheese sauce.
- Black Beans and Rice$3.49
Seasoned black beans and jasmine rice