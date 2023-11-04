Kenova Smokehouse
Food
Starters
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Jack Cheese, Smoked Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, & Pico.
- Trashed Ribs$12.00
1lb. of crispy deep-fried ribs tossed in sweet sauce and minced garlic. Served w/ White BBQ.
- Pulled Pork Nachos$13.00
Queso, Pico, White BBQ, Sweet Sauce
- Smoked Wings$13.00
1lb. of wings deep fried & tossed w/ Dry Rub. Served White BBQ
- Chips & Queso$8.00
- Onion Rings$13.00
Sandwiches - Served w/ 1 side.
- Brisket Sandwich$14.00
6 ounces of sliced brisket on a toasted brioche bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
6 ounces of pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
6 ounces of pulled chicken on a toasted brioche bun
- Burnt Ends Sandwich$14.00
6 ounces of burnt ends on a toasted brioche bun
- Smoked Sausage Sandwich$12.00
6 ounces of smoked sausage on a toasted brioche bun
- Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Chipotle Aioli & House Pickles.
- Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
8 ounces of brisket mixed with caramelized onions on a toasted brioche bun
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
Platters - Served w/ 2 Sides and Bread.
- Rib Tips$15.00Out of stock
- Pick 2 Platter$20.00
2 meat combo platter.
- Almost Heaven Platter$32.00
4 ribs, brisket, pulled pork, sausage link.
- Pulled Pork Platter$12.00
8 ounces of pulled pork.
- Burnt Ends Platter$20.00
8 ounces of burnt ends.
- Brisket Platter$20.00
8 ounces of sliced brisket.
- Ribs - 1 Pound Platter$15.00
1 pound of spare pork ribs
- Ribs - 2 Pound Platter$24.00
2 pounds of spare pork ribs
- Trashed Ribs Platter - 1 Pound$16.00
- Trashed Ribs Platter - 2 Pounds$26.00
- 1/2 Chicken Platter$15.00
1/2 of a smoked chicken
- Pulled Chicken Platter$16.00
8 ounces of pulled chicken
- 1 Pound Smoked Wing Platter$15.00
8 smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce or rub
- 2 Pound Smoked Wing Platter$24.00
- Chicken Tendies Platter$15.00
5 Crispy Chicken Strips.
- Smoked Sausage Platter$15.00
8 ounces of cajun sausage
- Veggie Plate$10.00
3 Sides & Cornbread.
Family Meal
Salads
Sides
- Brown Sugar Yams$4.00
Yams, butter, brown sugar, white sugar, salt, cinnamon, lemon
- Cole Slaw$4.00
Mayo, white sugar, celery seeds, apple cider vinegar, sour cream, house seasoning
- Collard Greens$4.00
Yellow onions, minced garlic, house seasoning, pulled pork, chicken stock, brown sugar, Worcestershire, apple cider vinegar, crushed red pepper
- Cornbread$4.00
Cornmeal, four, baking powder, cayenne, salt, sugar, eggs, buttermilk, butter
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$4.00
deep fried Brussel sprouts tossed in bbq rub and house seasoning
- Fried Okra$4.00
Fried okra tossed in bbq rub and house seasoning
- Fries$4.00
Hand cut fries tossed in house seasoning
- Garlic Toast$4.00
toasted with garlic butter
- Green Beans$4.00
green beans sautéed in vegetable oil, house seasoning, and minced garlic
- House Pickles$4.00
house pickles made with apple cider vinegar, crushed red pepper, sugar, salt, dill, pickling spices
- Mac & Cheese$4.00
milk, heavy cream, house seasoning, white American cheese
- Pit Beans$4.00
Yellow onions, poblanos, minced garlic, salt, Busch, bbq rub, sweet sauce, mustard, great northern beans, pulled pork, brown sugar
- Potato Salad$4.00
Red potatoes, mayo, sour cream, pickle juice, whole grain mustard, house seasoning, lemon
- Queso$4.00
White American cheese, heavy cream, milk, tomatoes, poblanos
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Cornbread Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing.
- Side House Salad$5.00
Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, White Cheddar, Cornbread Croutons
- Toasted Bun$2.00
Toasted with butter
- White Cheddar Grits$4.00
Milk, chicken stock, cayenne, paprika, grits, monetary jack, parmesan, butter
- Brisket Chili$4.00
Rubs, Sauces & Dressings
- Sweet Sauce$0.50
Apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire, white sugar, brown sugar, chili powder, granulated garlic, granulated onion, paprika, molasses, ketchup
- White BBQ$0.50
Mayo, apple cider vinegar, pepper, whole grain mustard, salt sugar, minced garlic, horseradish
- Carolina Gold$0.50
Mustard, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, ketchup, Worcestershire, granulated garlic, granulated onion, salt, pepper, chili powder, hot sauce
- Tangy Texan$0.50
ketchup, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire, chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper
- Sweet Heat$0.50
Mix of sweet sauce and spicy vinegar with cayenne
- Spicy Vinegar$0.50
Apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, salt, crushed red pepper, cayenne, hot sauce
- Ranch$0.50
Mayo, buttermilk, ranch seasoning
- Caesar$0.50
- House Vinaigrette$0.50
salad oil, apple cider vinegar, white sugar, whole grain mustard, garlic cloves, house seasoning
- Comeback Sauce$0.50
Mayo, Worcestershire, pickle juice, granulated garlic, pepper, salt, cayenne
- BBQ Rub - 8 oz$8.00
A la Carte
- Pint Side$7.00
- Quart Side$13.00
- Gallon Side$40.00
- Sparerib Pound$12.00
- Brisket Pound$27.00
- Pulled Chicken Pound$16.00
- Pulled Pork Pound$16.00
- Smoked Sausage Pound$15.00
- Cornbread - 8ct.$12.00
- Gallon Sweet Tea$7.00
- Gallon Unsweet Tea$7.00
- Gallon Lemonade$7.00
- Burnt Ends Pound$27.00
- BBQ Sauce - 32 oz$10.00
- BBQ Sauce - 16 oz$7.00
- BBQ Sauce - 8 oz$4.00
- 1/2 Chicken$10.00
- Chilled Pork Butt$45.00