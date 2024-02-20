18 Twenty at Kent Island Resort 500 Kent Manor Drive
Red Wines
White/Sparkling/Rose
- House Pino Grigio$10.00
- Renault Chardonnay$12.00
- House Sauv Blanc$10.00
- House Rose$10.00
- House Brut$8.00
- Santa Margarita Pino Grigio BTL$54.00
- House Pino Grigio BTL$38.00
- Renault Chardonnay BTL$48.00
- House Sauv Blanc BTL$38.00
- House Rose BTL$38.00
- Whispering Angle Rose BTL$54.00
- Hess Chardonnay GLS$12.00
- Hess Chardonnay BTL$46.00
- Bartenura GLS$12.00
- Bartenura BTL$44.00
18Twenty Food
Appetizers
- Bread
- Charcuterie Board$19.00
Chef's selected cheeses, meats, fruit, honey, mustard, crackers
- Chicken Wings$16.00
Choice of house-made buffalo sauce, honey old bay, Parmesan garlic butter, smoky BBQ
- Crab Dip$19.00
Spinach, artichoke, Fontina cheeses, fried wontons
- Buttermilk Calamari$18.00
Jalapeño aioli
- Steak Quesadilla$21.00
Flour tortilla, filet tips, grilled corn, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro crema
- Sautéed Mussels$18.00
Chorizo, cilantro, garlic, spicy broth, toasted baguette
- Crab Mac & Cheese$24.00
Cavatappi pasta, jumbo lump crab meat, White Cheddar cheese sauce, toasted panko
- Oyster Bar 6$18.00
- Oyster Bar 12$36.00
- Oyster Imperial$22.00
Soups & Salads
- Cream of Crab$11.00
Oyster crackers
- Beef Stew$12.00
Cornbread
- 18 Twenty House Salad$11.00
Spring mix, red onions, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, applewood bacon, balsamic vinaigrette
- Winter Salad$14.00
Spring mix, arugula, dried cranberries, goat cheese, walnuts, granny smith apples, honey lemon vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Handhelds
Main Plates
- Fried Chicken$26.00
Half chicken, White Cheddar mac & cheese, seasonal vegetables
- Filet Mignon$48.00
8 oz. Center cut, seasonal vegetable, au gratin potato, demi-glaze
- Sunset Salmon$35.00
Blackened salmon, sautéed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes, crab, charred corn, ham, lemon butter sauce
- Shrimp & Crab Fried Rice$38.00
Julienne vegetables, eggs, lump crab meat, eel sauce
- Seafood Fettuccini$42.00
Scallops, shrimp, crab meat, sun-dried tomato, spinach, andouille sausage, rose cream sauce
- Pan-Seared Scallops$38.00
Mushrooms, peas, risotto, Parmesan cheese, truffle oil
- Crab Cake (1)$34.00
- Crab Cake Dinner (2)$58.00
Garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, dijon mustard aioli
- 1820 Roasted Chicken$26.00
- Braised Short Rib$40.00
- Lenten Special$38.00