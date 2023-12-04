Kenzo's Sushi & Steakhouse
Starters
- Ahi Tuna$16.00
- Asian Beef Carpaccio$16.00
- Avo Crab Salad$14.00
- Beef Bulgogi$15.00
- Beef Kushiyaki$14.00
- Caesar Salad$8.00
- Calamari Rings$13.00
- Chicken Bulgogi$15.00
- CrabRangoon Maki$15.00
- Edamame$7.00
- Egg Roll$10.00
- Grilled Octopus$16.00
- Gyoza$10.00
- Iceberg Wedge$8.00
- Lobster Bisque$10.00
- Lobster Bomb$22.00
- Miso Soup$8.00
- Sea Scallop Heaven$7.00
- Seaweed Salad$8.00
- Shrimp Cucumber Seaweed$12.00
- Shrimp&Veg Tempura$15.00
- Soft Shell Crab Tempura$17.00
- Soup of the Day$9.00
- Steamed Mussels$14.00
- Thai Basil Clam$16.00
- Tuna Tataki$16.00
- Wings$14.00
- Yakitori$9.00
Entrees
- Baked Lobster$65.00
- Boneless Ribeye$45.00
- Chicken Bulgogi$15.00
- Chicken Pois&Carrot$24.00
- Chicken Teriyaki$25.00
- Filet Mignon$40.00
- Large Salads$8.00+
- Mixed Seafood Grill$37.00
- Mont Fuji$38.00
- New York Strip$46.00
- Peking Duck$45.00Out of stock
- Prime NY Sirloin$47.00
- Rack of Lamb$49.00
- Salmon Filet$34.00
- Steak Teriyaki$30.00
- Steak Tips Au Poivre$34.00
- Steak Tips Teriyaki$34.00
- Tomahawk Beef Monster$150.00
- Tuna Wasabi$45.00
- Wagyu Beef$200.00Out of stock
Vegan Corner
- Asian Ratatouille$24.00
Sauté eggplant, zucchini, pepper, onion, tomato, garlic with bean curd, served over brown rice
- Buddhist Delight$24.00
Sautée tofu with leek, napa cabbage, maitake, shiitake, portobello, king oyster mushrooms in a veggie oyster sauce
- Nabeyaki Soba$22.00
Buckwheat noodles soaked in delicious and warming miso broth, served with vegetable tempura.
- Vietnamese Vegetarian Banh Cuon$18.00
Rice flour coconut milk steamed crepe rolled with sauté mushroom, leek, asparagus, topped with crispy shallot, scallion & fresh basil
- Zazu - Soba$24.00
Japanese buckwheat noodle, served cold with crispy tofu, sesame spinach, and vegetable tempura.
Sides
Cut fresh to order
- Creamed Spinach$10.00
- French Fries$8.00
- Fried Rice$8.00
Fried rice, peas, carrot, garlic & onion
- Garlic Mashed Potato$8.00
- Magic Mushroom$12.00
Garlic white wine herbs
- Perfect Caramelized Onion$10.00
- Sauteed Spinach$9.00
Garlic, White Wine & Olive Oil
- Scallion Pancake$8.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.00
Diced shrimp, peas, onion and garlic
- Stir-Fried Udon Noodle$8.00
Wok-fried noodles with vegetables
- Sweet Potato$8.00
Kenzo's Sushi & Steakhouse Location and Ordering Hours
(508) 898-1880
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 4PM