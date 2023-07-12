Kepshuto
KEPSHUTOAST / כפשוטו'סט
Mixed Deli Laffa / מיקס דלי לאפה
A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a soft warm laffa waiting for your choice of salads and sauces for this Mediterranean deli delight
Mixed Deli Wrap / מיקס דלי ראפ
A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a warm tortilla wrap, waiting for your choice of salad(s) and sauce(s) for this Mediterranean deli delight
Pastrami-Corned Beef Panini/פסטרמי קורנביף פניני
Pastrami & Corned-beef exclusivley are added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Mixed Deli Panini / מיקס דלי פניני
A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a warm pita waiting for your choice of salads and sauces for this Mediterranean deli delight
Kabab Panini / קבב פניני
Schnitzel Panini / שניצל פניני
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Ribeye Panini / סטייק ריבי פניני
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Shawarma Panini / שאוורמה פניני
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices. It is freshly carved and then added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Baby Chicken Panini / פרגית פניני
Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUOTAST
Grilled Chicken Panini / חזה עוף פניני
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
KEPSHUTOAST Deluxe / כפשוטו'סט דלקס
Double Deli / דאבל מיקס דלי
A deli lover you say? Double the amount of our normal array of Deli come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Double Pastrami-Corned Beef / דאבל פסטרמי קורנביף
Love Pastrami-Cornedbeef? Like a lot? Double the amount of our normal amount of Pastrami-Cornedbeef and add your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Pastrami-Cornedbeef & Schnitzel / פסטרמי קורנביף ושניצל
A Twist on the classic deluxe, where we only use pastrami and corned beef as the deli along with a Schnitzel. Add your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Deli & Schnitzel / דלי ושניצל
Get the classic Schnitzel-Deli Deluxe where we stretch the limit of what is possible to fit in a single sandwich! Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Deli & Steak / דלי וסטיק
A mix of all our Deli & Ribeye come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Deli & Shwarma / דלי ושאוורמה
A mix of all our Deli & our Signature Shawarma come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Deli & Baby Chicken / דלי ופרגית
A mix of all our Deli & Baby (Dark) Chicken come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Deli & Grilled Chicken/דלי וחזה עוף
A mix of all our Deli & Grilled (White) Chicken come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST
Deli & Kabab / דלי וקבב
Falafel / פלאפל
Falafel Pita / פלאפל פיתה
Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are added to a warm pita with your choice of sauces and salads. Enjoy this Mediterranean classic!
Half Falafel Pita / חצי פלאפל בפיתה
For when you only want half, to the kid in your life, or as the ultimate side dish, the mini version of our signature falafel pita does not disappoint.
Falafel Balls / כדורי פלאפל
Falafel Wrap / פלאפל ראפ
Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are added to a warm tortilla wrap, with your choice of sauces and salads before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness
Falafel Laffa / פלאפל לאפה
Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are added to a soft laffa with your choice of sauces and salads before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness
Falafel Salad Bowl / סלט פלאפל
Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are the star of any salad they grace in this amazing vegetarian salad. Choose which sauces and salads to add your falafel balls to and enjoy!
Falafel Platter / פלאפל צלחת
Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are served with your choice of sauces and salads on the side. A delicious warm pita comes with it to make any of the perfect handheld bites you want. Enjoy one of our signature dishes!
Shawarma / שאוורמה
Shawarma Pita / שאוורמה פיתה
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.
Shawarma Laffa / שאוורמה לאפה
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.
Shawarma Wrap / שאוורמה ראפ
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.
Shawarma Panini / שאוורמה פניני
Shawarma Salad Bowl / סלט שאוורמה
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.
Shawarma Platter / שאוורמה צלחת
Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.
Shawarma (1/2 Lb) / (חצי פאונד) שאוורמה
Shawarma (1 Lb) / (פאונד) שאוורמה
Schnitzel / שניצל
Schnitzel Stick / שניצל סטיק
Schnitzel Pita / שניצל פיתה
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a warm pita with your choice of sauces and salads.
Schnitzel Laffa / שניצל לאפה
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a soft laffa, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness
Schnitzel Wrap / שניצל ראפ
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a warmed tortilla wrap with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s).
Schnitzel Salad Bowl / שניצל סלט
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) chopped up on top of your choices of sauce and salad to make it complete
Schnitzel Platter / שניצל צלחת
Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried and awaits your choices of which sauce(s) and salads(s) shall accompany it. A warm delicious pita is served on the side for all those handheld bite needs
Schnitzel Panini / שניצל פניני
Pastrami-Cornedbeef & Schnitzel / פסטרמי קורנביף ושניצל
Deli & Schnitzel / דלי ושניצל
Baby Chicken / פרגית
Baby Chicken Pita / פרגית פיתה
Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a warm delicious pita, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s)
Baby Chicken Laffa / פרגית לאפה
Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a soft delicious laffa, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s)
Baby Chicken Wrap / פרגית ראפ
Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a soft warmed tortilla wrap, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s) inside
Baby Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט פרגית
Choose your sauce(s) and salad(s) to compliment your delicious cooked to perfection spice marinated baby (dark) chicken, served in a lidded bowl
Baby Chicken Platter / פרגית צלחת
Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s) on the side. Comes with a warm delicious pita
Baby Chicken Panini / פרגית פניני
Deli & Baby Chicken / דלי ופרגית
Grilled Chicken / חזה עוף
Grilled Chicken Pita / חזה עוף פיתה
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a warm pita with your choice of sauces and salads.
Grilled Chicken Laffa / חזה עוף לאפה
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a soft laffa with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness
Grilled Chicken Wrap / חזה עוף ראפ
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a soft warmed tortilla wrap, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s) inside
Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט חזה עוף
Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection as an amazing protein choice for your salad. Choose which sauces and salads to add your bowl and enjoy!
Grilled Chicken Platter / חזה עוף צלחת
Our spice marinated white chicken are grilled to perfection and served with your choice of sauces and salads on the side. A delicious warm pita comes with it to make any of the perfect handheld bites you want.
Grilled Chicken Panini / חזה עוף פניני
Deli & Grilled Chicken/דלי וחזה עוף
Ribeye Steak / סטייק ריבי
Ribeye Steak Pita / סטייק ריבי פיתה
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a warm pita with your choice of sauces and salads.
Ribeye Steak Laffa/סטייק ריבי לאפה
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a soft laffa, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness
Ribeye Steak Wrap / סטייק ריבי ראפ
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a warmed tortilla wrap with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s).
Ribeye Steak Salad Bowl / ריבי סטיק בקערת סלט
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and awaits your choice of sauces and salads to make it complete
Ribeye Steak Platter / סטייק ריבי צלחת
Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and awaits your choices of which sauce(s) and salads(s) shall accompany it. A warm delicious pita is served on the side for all those handheld bite needs
Ribeye Panini / סטייק ריבי פניני
Kebab / קבב
Kabab Pita / קבב פיתה
Spice marinated Kabab's is grilled to perfection and added to a warm delicious pita, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s)
Kabab Laffa / קבב לאפה
1 Stick of Spice marinated Kabab's is grilled to perfection and added to a soft delicious laffa, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s)
Kabab Wrap / קבב ראפ
Spice marinated Kabab's is grilled to perfection and added to a soft warmed tortilla wrap, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s) inside
Kabab Salad Bowl / סלט קבב
Choose your sauce(s) and salad(s) to compliment your delicious cooked to perfection spice marinated Kabab's, served in a lidded bowl
Kabab Platter / קבב צלחת
Spice marinated Kabab's is grilled to perfection with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s) on the side. Comes with a warm delicious pita
Kabab Panini / קבב פניני
Mixed Deli / דלי מיקס
Mixed Deli Panini / מיקס דלי פניני
Mixed Deli Pita / מיקס דלי פיתה
A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a warm pita waiting for your choice of salads and sauces for this Mediterranean deli delight
Mixed Deli Laffa / מיקס דלי לאפה
A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a soft warm laffa waiting for your choice of salads and sauces for this Mediterranean deli delight
Mixed Deli Wrap / מיקס דלי ראפ
A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a warm tortilla wrap, waiting for your choice of salad(s) and sauce(s) for this Mediterranean deli delight
Mixed Deli Salad Bowl / סלט מיקס דלי
A full mix of sliced deli options is warmed on a griddle and added to a bowl to await your choices of salad(s) and sauces(s) to your taste
Mixed Deli Platter / מיקס דלי צלחת
A full mix of sliced deli options is warmed on a griddle and added to a bowl to await your choices of salad(s) and sauces(s) to your taste
Double Deli / דאבל מיקס דלי
Pastrami-Corned Beef / פסטרמי קורנביף
Pastrami-Corned Beef Pita / פסטרמי קורנביף פיתה
Pastrami & Corned-beef exclusivley are added to a warm pita waiting for your choice of salads and sauces for this Mediterranean deli delight
Pastrami-Corned Beef Laffa / פסטרמי קורנביף לאפה
Pastrami & Corned-beef exclusivley are added to a soft warm laffa waiting for your choice of salad(s) and sauce(s) for this Mediterranean deli delight
Pastrami-Corned Beef Wrap / פסטרמי קורנביף ראפ
Pastrami & Corned Beef exclusivley is added to a warm tortilla wrap, waiting for your choice of salad(s) and sauce(s) for this Mediterranean deli delight
Pastrami-Corned Beef Salad Bowl / סלט פסטרמי קורנביף
Pastrami & Corned Beef exclusivley is warmed on a griddle and added to a bowl to await your choices of salad(s) and sauces(s) to your taste
Pastrami-Corned Beef Platter / פסטרמי קורנביף צלחת
Pastrami & Corned Beef exclusivley is warmed on a griddle and added to a bowl to await your choices of salad(s) and sauces(s) to your taste
Pastrami-Corned Beef Panini/פסטרמי קורנביף פניני
Double Pastrami-Corned Beef / דאבל פסטרמי קורנביף
Salad Bowl / סלט
Mini Salad 8 oz / סלט קטן
One small container of any type of salad(s) with your choice of sauce. A great way to get the salad you want for that perfect bite or closure.
Mixed Salad Bowl / מיקס סלט
Choose you salad, choose your sauce, enjoy! Also available with the protein of your choice
Falafel Salad Bowl / סלט פלאפל
Schnitzel Salad Bowl / שניצל סלט
Shawarma Salad Bowl / סלט שאוורמה
Baby Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט פרגית
Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט חזה עוף
Cabab Salad Bowl / סלט קבב
Spiced Burgers are grilled medium-well, chopped up, and then served on top of your choice of salads and sauces in a salad bowl
Ribeye Steak Salad Bowl / ריבי סטיק בקערת סלט
Mixed Deli Salad Bowl / סלט מיקס דלי
Pastrami-Corned Beef Salad Bowl / סלט פסטרמי קורנביף
Burger / בורגר
Burger Bun / בורגר בבאן
Spiced Burgers are shaped thick, grilled medium-well, and then added to a warm, delicious, lightly toasted Bun. This amazing base awaits your choice of salad and sauce to garnish your take on our creation. Enjoy this Mediterranean take on this American classic
Double burger / דאבל בורגר בבאן
Spiced Burgers are shaped thick, grilled medium-well, and then added to a warm, delicious, lightly toasted Bun. This amazing base awaits your choice of salad and sauce to garnish your take on our creation. Enjoy this Mediterranean take on this American classic
Hot Dog / נקניקייה
Chulent / צ'ולנט
Small Chulent / חמין קטן
Come stop by for our amazing chulent! While we can't tell you exactly the secret blend we use to make it so scrumptious, we can say it has a loyal and growing following. Can this be the chulent you are looking for? Order on Tuesday - Thursday to find out
Medium Chulent / חמין בינוני
Come stop by for our amazing chulent! While we can't tell you exactly the secret blend we use to make it so scrumptious, we can say it has a loyal and growing following. Can this be the chulent you are looking for? Order on Tuesday - Thursday to find out
Large Chulent/חמין
Come stop by for our amazing chulent! While we can't tell you exactly the secret blend we use to make it so scrumptious, we can say it has a loyal and growing following. Can this be the chulent you are looking for? Order on Tuesday - Thursday to find out
Chulent Pan 9*13 / חמין בתבנית
Soup / מרק
Rice / אורז
Chicken Wings/כנפיים
Kids choice / מנת ילדים
Sides / תוספות
French Fries
Extra Pita / פיתה
One hot and fluffy pita to do with as you please
Extra Laffa / לאפה
One extra soft hot Laffa to do with as you will
Falafel pulp 1 Lb / עיסת פלאפל (פאונד)
Amba 1 Lb / עמבה (פאונד)
Sauces 1 Lb / רטבים (פאונד)
Falafel Balls / כדורי פלאפל
Hummus Platter/חומוס צלחת
Mini Salad 8 oz / סלט קטן
Chicken Wings/כנפיים
Breaded Hot Dog On A Stick / נקניק נישנוש
4 Breaded mini dogs are skewered on a wooden stick and deep fried for a wonderful side or a child's treat