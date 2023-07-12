Kepshuto


KEPSHUTOAST / כפשוטו'סט

Mixed Deli Laffa / מיקס דלי לאפה

Mixed Deli Laffa / מיקס דלי לאפה

$20.99

A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a soft warm laffa waiting for your choice of salads and sauces for this Mediterranean deli delight

Mixed Deli Wrap / מיקס דלי ראפ

Mixed Deli Wrap / מיקס דלי ראפ

$20.99

A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a warm tortilla wrap, waiting for your choice of salad(s) and sauce(s) for this Mediterranean deli delight

Pastrami-Corned Beef Panini/פסטרמי קורנביף פניני

Pastrami-Corned Beef Panini/פסטרמי קורנביף פניני

$20.99

Pastrami & Corned-beef exclusivley are added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Mixed Deli Panini / מיקס דלי פניני

Mixed Deli Panini / מיקס דלי פניני

$17.99

A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a warm pita waiting for your choice of salads and sauces for this Mediterranean deli delight

Kabab Panini / קבב פניני

$21.99
Schnitzel Panini / שניצל פניני

Schnitzel Panini / שניצל פניני

$18.99

Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Ribeye Panini / סטייק ריבי פניני

Ribeye Panini / סטייק ריבי פניני

$24.99

Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Shawarma Panini / שאוורמה פניני

Shawarma Panini / שאוורמה פניני

$21.99

Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices. It is freshly carved and then added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Baby Chicken Panini / פרגית פניני

Baby Chicken Panini / פרגית פניני

$21.99

Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUOTAST

Grilled Chicken Panini / חזה עוף פניני

Grilled Chicken Panini / חזה עוף פניני

$21.99

Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

KEPSHUTOAST Deluxe / כפשוטו'סט דלקס

Double Deli / דאבל מיקס דלי

Double Deli / דאבל מיקס דלי

$22.99

A deli lover you say? Double the amount of our normal array of Deli come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Double Pastrami-Corned Beef / דאבל פסטרמי קורנביף

Double Pastrami-Corned Beef / דאבל פסטרמי קורנביף

$24.99

Love Pastrami-Cornedbeef? Like a lot? Double the amount of our normal amount of Pastrami-Cornedbeef and add your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Pastrami-Cornedbeef & Schnitzel / פסטרמי קורנביף ושניצל

Pastrami-Cornedbeef & Schnitzel / פסטרמי קורנביף ושניצל

$24.99

A Twist on the classic deluxe, where we only use pastrami and corned beef as the deli along with a Schnitzel. Add your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Deli & Schnitzel / דלי ושניצל

Deli & Schnitzel / דלי ושניצל

$23.99

Get the classic Schnitzel-Deli Deluxe where we stretch the limit of what is possible to fit in a single sandwich! Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Deli & Steak / דלי וסטיק

Deli & Steak / דלי וסטיק

$26.99

A mix of all our Deli & Ribeye come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Deli & Shwarma / דלי ושאוורמה

Deli & Shwarma / דלי ושאוורמה

$24.99

A mix of all our Deli & our Signature Shawarma come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Deli & Baby Chicken / דלי ופרגית

Deli & Baby Chicken / דלי ופרגית

$24.99

A mix of all our Deli & Baby (Dark) Chicken come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Deli & Grilled Chicken/דלי וחזה עוף

Deli & Grilled Chicken/דלי וחזה עוף

$24.99

A mix of all our Deli & Grilled (White) Chicken come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Deli & Kabab / דלי וקבב

$24.99

Falafel / ‏פלאפל

Falafel Pita / פלאפל פיתה

Falafel Pita / פלאפל פיתה

$9.99

Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are added to a warm pita with your choice of sauces and salads. Enjoy this Mediterranean classic!

Half Falafel Pita / חצי פלאפל בפיתה

Half Falafel Pita / חצי פלאפל בפיתה

$4.99

For when you only want half, to the kid in your life, or as the ultimate side dish, the mini version of our signature falafel pita does not disappoint.

Falafel Balls / כדורי פלאפל

Falafel Balls / כדורי פלאפל

$4.99+
Falafel Wrap / פלאפל ראפ

Falafel Wrap / פלאפל ראפ

$13.99

Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are added to a warm tortilla wrap, with your choice of sauces and salads before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness

Falafel Laffa / פלאפל לאפה

Falafel Laffa / פלאפל לאפה

$13.99

Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are added to a soft laffa with your choice of sauces and salads before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness

Falafel Salad Bowl / סלט פלאפל

Falafel Salad Bowl / סלט פלאפל

$19.99

Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are the star of any salad they grace in this amazing vegetarian salad. Choose which sauces and salads to add your falafel balls to and enjoy!

Falafel Platter / פלאפל צלחת

Falafel Platter / פלאפל צלחת

$19.99

Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are served with your choice of sauces and salads on the side. A delicious warm pita comes with it to make any of the perfect handheld bites you want. Enjoy one of our signature dishes!

Shawarma / שאוורמה

Shawarma Pita / שאוורמה פיתה

Shawarma Pita / שאוורמה פיתה

$18.99

Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.

Shawarma Laffa / שאוורמה לאפה

Shawarma Laffa / שאוורמה לאפה

$22.99

Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.

Shawarma Wrap / שאוורמה ראפ

Shawarma Wrap / שאוורמה ראפ

$22.99

Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.

Shawarma Panini / שאוורמה פניני

Shawarma Panini / שאוורמה פניני

$21.99

Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices. It is freshly carved and then added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Shawarma Salad Bowl / סלט שאוורמה

Shawarma Salad Bowl / סלט שאוורמה

$28.99

Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.

Shawarma Platter / שאוורמה צלחת

Shawarma Platter / שאוורמה צלחת

$28.99

Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.

Shawarma (1/2 Lb) / (חצי פאונד) שאוורמה

$16.99

Shawarma (1 Lb) / (פאונד) שאוורמה

$29.99

Schnitzel / שניצל

Schnitzel Stick / שניצל סטיק

$7.99
Schnitzel Pita / שניצל פיתה

Schnitzel Pita / שניצל פיתה

$17.99

Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a warm pita with your choice of sauces and salads.

Schnitzel Laffa / שניצל לאפה

Schnitzel Laffa / שניצל לאפה

$21.99

Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a soft laffa, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness

Schnitzel Wrap / שניצל ראפ

Schnitzel Wrap / שניצל ראפ

$21.99

Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a warmed tortilla wrap with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s).

Schnitzel Salad Bowl / שניצל סלט

Schnitzel Salad Bowl / שניצל סלט

$25.99

Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) chopped up on top of your choices of sauce and salad to make it complete

Schnitzel Platter / שניצל צלחת

Schnitzel Platter / שניצל צלחת

$25.99

Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried and awaits your choices of which sauce(s) and salads(s) shall accompany it. A warm delicious pita is served on the side for all those handheld bite needs

Schnitzel Panini / שניצל פניני

Schnitzel Panini / שניצל פניני

$18.99

Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Pastrami-Cornedbeef & Schnitzel / פסטרמי קורנביף ושניצל

Pastrami-Cornedbeef & Schnitzel / פסטרמי קורנביף ושניצל

$24.99

A Twist on the classic deluxe, where we only use pastrami and corned beef as the deli along with a Schnitzel. Add your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Deli & Schnitzel / דלי ושניצל

Deli & Schnitzel / דלי ושניצל

$23.99

Get the classic Schnitzel-Deli Deluxe where we stretch the limit of what is possible to fit in a single sandwich! Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Baby Chicken / ‏פרגית

Baby Chicken Pita / ‏פרגית פיתה

Baby Chicken Pita / ‏פרגית פיתה

$18.99

Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a warm delicious pita, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s)

Baby Chicken Laffa / ‏פרגית לאפה

Baby Chicken Laffa / ‏פרגית לאפה

$22.99

Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a soft delicious laffa, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s)

Baby Chicken Wrap / ‏פרגית ראפ

Baby Chicken Wrap / ‏פרגית ראפ

$22.99

Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a soft warmed tortilla wrap, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s) inside

Baby Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט פרגית

Baby Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט פרגית

$28.99

Choose your sauce(s) and salad(s) to compliment your delicious cooked to perfection spice marinated baby (dark) chicken, served in a lidded bowl

Baby Chicken Platter / ‏פרגית צלחת

Baby Chicken Platter / ‏פרגית צלחת

$28.99

Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s) on the side. Comes with a warm delicious pita

Baby Chicken Panini / פרגית פניני

Baby Chicken Panini / פרגית פניני

$21.99

Spice marinated baby (dark) chicken is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUOTAST

Deli & Baby Chicken / דלי ופרגית

Deli & Baby Chicken / דלי ופרגית

$24.99

A mix of all our Deli & Baby (Dark) Chicken come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Grilled Chicken / ‏חזה עוף

Grilled Chicken Pita / חזה עוף פיתה

Grilled Chicken Pita / חזה עוף פיתה

$18.99

Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a warm pita with your choice of sauces and salads.

Grilled Chicken Laffa / חזה עוף לאפה

Grilled Chicken Laffa / חזה עוף לאפה

$22.99

Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a soft laffa with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness

Grilled Chicken Wrap / חזה עוף ראפ

Grilled Chicken Wrap / חזה עוף ראפ

$22.99

Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a soft warmed tortilla wrap, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s) inside

Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט חזה עוף

Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט חזה עוף

$28.99

Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection as an amazing protein choice for your salad. Choose which sauces and salads to add your bowl and enjoy!

Grilled Chicken Platter / חזה עוף צלחת

Grilled Chicken Platter / חזה עוף צלחת

$28.99

Our spice marinated white chicken are grilled to perfection and served with your choice of sauces and salads on the side. A delicious warm pita comes with it to make any of the perfect handheld bites you want.

Grilled Chicken Panini / חזה עוף פניני

Grilled Chicken Panini / חזה עוף פניני

$21.99

Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Deli & Grilled Chicken/דלי וחזה עוף

Deli & Grilled Chicken/דלי וחזה עוף

$24.99

A mix of all our Deli & Grilled (White) Chicken come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Ribeye Steak / סטייק ריבי

Ribeye Steak Pita / סטייק ריבי פיתה

Ribeye Steak Pita / סטייק ריבי פיתה

$22.99

Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a warm pita with your choice of sauces and salads.

Ribeye Steak Laffa/סטייק ריבי לאפה

Ribeye Steak Laffa/סטייק ריבי לאפה

$25.99

Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a soft laffa, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), before being wrapped up just so for a beautiful tube of flatbread goodness

Ribeye Steak Wrap / סטייק ריבי ראפ

Ribeye Steak Wrap / סטייק ריבי ראפ

$25.99

Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a warmed tortilla wrap with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s).

Ribeye Steak Salad Bowl / ריבי סטיק בקערת סלט

Ribeye Steak Salad Bowl / ריבי סטיק בקערת סלט

$31.99

Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and awaits your choice of sauces and salads to make it complete

Ribeye Steak Platter / סטייק ריבי צלחת

Ribeye Steak Platter / סטייק ריבי צלחת

$31.99

Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and awaits your choices of which sauce(s) and salads(s) shall accompany it. A warm delicious pita is served on the side for all those handheld bite needs

Ribeye Panini / סטייק ריבי פניני

Ribeye Panini / סטייק ריבי פניני

$24.99

Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Kebab / קבב

Kabab Pita / ‏קבב פיתה

$19.99

Spice marinated Kabab's is grilled to perfection and added to a warm delicious pita, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s)

Kabab Laffa / קבב לאפה

$22.99

1 Stick of Spice marinated Kabab's is grilled to perfection and added to a soft delicious laffa, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s)

Kabab Wrap / ‏קבב ראפ

$22.99

Spice marinated Kabab's is grilled to perfection and added to a soft warmed tortilla wrap, with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s) inside

Kabab Salad Bowl / סלט קבב

$28.99

Choose your sauce(s) and salad(s) to compliment your delicious cooked to perfection spice marinated Kabab's, served in a lidded bowl

Kabab Platter / ‏קבב צלחת

$28.99

Spice marinated Kabab's is grilled to perfection with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s) on the side. Comes with a warm delicious pita

Kabab Panini / קבב פניני

$21.99

Mixed Deli / ‏דלי מיקס

Mixed Deli Panini / מיקס דלי פניני

Mixed Deli Panini / מיקס דלי פניני

$17.99

A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a warm pita waiting for your choice of salads and sauces for this Mediterranean deli delight

Mixed Deli Pita / מיקס דלי פיתה

Mixed Deli Pita / מיקס דלי פיתה

$17.99

A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a warm pita waiting for your choice of salads and sauces for this Mediterranean deli delight

Mixed Deli Laffa / מיקס דלי לאפה

Mixed Deli Laffa / מיקס דלי לאפה

$20.99

A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a soft warm laffa waiting for your choice of salads and sauces for this Mediterranean deli delight

Mixed Deli Wrap / מיקס דלי ראפ

Mixed Deli Wrap / מיקס דלי ראפ

$20.99

A full mix of sliced deli options is added to a warm tortilla wrap, waiting for your choice of salad(s) and sauce(s) for this Mediterranean deli delight

Mixed Deli Salad Bowl / סלט מיקס דלי

Mixed Deli Salad Bowl / סלט מיקס דלי

$25.99

A full mix of sliced deli options is warmed on a griddle and added to a bowl to await your choices of salad(s) and sauces(s) to your taste

Mixed Deli Platter / מיקס דלי צלחת

Mixed Deli Platter / מיקס דלי צלחת

$25.99

A full mix of sliced deli options is warmed on a griddle and added to a bowl to await your choices of salad(s) and sauces(s) to your taste

Double Deli / דאבל מיקס דלי

Double Deli / דאבל מיקס דלי

$22.99

A deli lover you say? Double the amount of our normal array of Deli come together with your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Pastrami-Corned Beef / פסטרמי קורנביף

Pastrami-Corned Beef Pita / פסטרמי קורנביף פיתה

$18.99

Pastrami & Corned-beef exclusivley are added to a warm pita waiting for your choice of salads and sauces for this Mediterranean deli delight

Pastrami-Corned Beef Laffa / פסטרמי קורנביף לאפה

Pastrami-Corned Beef Laffa / פסטרמי קורנביף לאפה

$22.99

Pastrami & Corned-beef exclusivley are added to a soft warm laffa waiting for your choice of salad(s) and sauce(s) for this Mediterranean deli delight

Pastrami-Corned Beef Wrap / פסטרמי קורנביף ראפ

Pastrami-Corned Beef Wrap / פסטרמי קורנביף ראפ

$22.99

Pastrami & Corned Beef exclusivley is added to a warm tortilla wrap, waiting for your choice of salad(s) and sauce(s) for this Mediterranean deli delight

Pastrami-Corned Beef Salad Bowl / סלט פסטרמי קורנביף

Pastrami-Corned Beef Salad Bowl / סלט פסטרמי קורנביף

$27.99

Pastrami & Corned Beef exclusivley is warmed on a griddle and added to a bowl to await your choices of salad(s) and sauces(s) to your taste

Pastrami-Corned Beef Platter / פסטרמי קורנביף צלחת

Pastrami-Corned Beef Platter / פסטרמי קורנביף צלחת

$27.99

Pastrami & Corned Beef exclusivley is warmed on a griddle and added to a bowl to await your choices of salad(s) and sauces(s) to your taste

Pastrami-Corned Beef Panini/פסטרמי קורנביף פניני

Pastrami-Corned Beef Panini/פסטרמי קורנביף פניני

$20.99

Pastrami & Corned-beef exclusivley are added to a baguette with your choice of sauce(s) and salad(s), then toasted with a house spiced oil blend to seal in flavor creating the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Double Pastrami-Corned Beef / דאבל פסטרמי קורנביף

Double Pastrami-Corned Beef / דאבל פסטרמי קורנביף

$24.99

Love Pastrami-Cornedbeef? Like a lot? Double the amount of our normal amount of Pastrami-Cornedbeef and add your choices of sauces and salads. Always hot pressed panini style with our signature olive oil blend to make the perfect KIPSHUTOAST

Salad Bowl / סלט

Mini Salad 8 oz / סלט קטן

Mini Salad 8 oz / סלט קטן

$5.99

One small container of any type of salad(s) with your choice of sauce. A great way to get the salad you want for that perfect bite or closure.

Mixed Salad Bowl / מיקס סלט

Mixed Salad Bowl / מיקס סלט

$17.99

Choose you salad, choose your sauce, enjoy! Also available with the protein of your choice

Falafel Salad Bowl / סלט פלאפל

Falafel Salad Bowl / סלט פלאפל

$19.99

Our hand-made-to-order Falafel balls are the star of any salad they grace in this amazing vegetarian salad. Choose which sauces and salads to add your falafel balls to and enjoy!

Schnitzel Salad Bowl / שניצל סלט

Schnitzel Salad Bowl / שניצל סלט

$25.99

Cornflake breaded chicken that is stacked on a stick and deep-fried is then added (sans stick) chopped up on top of your choices of sauce and salad to make it complete

Shawarma Salad Bowl / סלט שאוורמה

Shawarma Salad Bowl / סלט שאוורמה

$28.99

Slow turning dual flame fired Shawarma is what you will get here made out of Baby (Dark) Chicken and the fat cuts of lamb that was marinated in a signature house blend of oils and spices.

Baby Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט פרגית

Baby Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט פרגית

$28.99

Choose your sauce(s) and salad(s) to compliment your delicious cooked to perfection spice marinated baby (dark) chicken, served in a lidded bowl

Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט חזה עוף

Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl / סלט חזה עוף

$28.99

Spice marinated chicken breasts is grilled to perfection as an amazing protein choice for your salad. Choose which sauces and salads to add your bowl and enjoy!

Cabab Salad Bowl / סלט קבב

Cabab Salad Bowl / סלט קבב

$28.99

Spiced Burgers are grilled medium-well, chopped up, and then served on top of your choice of salads and sauces in a salad bowl

Ribeye Steak Salad Bowl / ריבי סטיק בקערת סלט

Ribeye Steak Salad Bowl / ריבי סטיק בקערת סלט

$31.99

Salt & Pepper are all that graces the thinly cut Ribeye which is grilled to perfection and awaits your choice of sauces and salads to make it complete

Mixed Deli Salad Bowl / סלט מיקס דלי

Mixed Deli Salad Bowl / סלט מיקס דלי

$25.99

A full mix of sliced deli options is warmed on a griddle and added to a bowl to await your choices of salad(s) and sauces(s) to your taste

Pastrami-Corned Beef Salad Bowl / סלט פסטרמי קורנביף

Pastrami-Corned Beef Salad Bowl / סלט פסטרמי קורנביף

$27.99

Pastrami & Corned Beef exclusivley is warmed on a griddle and added to a bowl to await your choices of salad(s) and sauces(s) to your taste

Burger / בורגר

Burger Bun / בורגר בבאן

Burger Bun / בורגר בבאן

$17.99

Spiced Burgers are shaped thick, grilled medium-well, and then added to a warm, delicious, lightly toasted Bun. This amazing base awaits your choice of salad and sauce to garnish your take on our creation. Enjoy this Mediterranean take on this American classic

Double burger / דאבל בורגר בבאן

Double burger / דאבל בורגר בבאן

$25.99

Spiced Burgers are shaped thick, grilled medium-well, and then added to a warm, delicious, lightly toasted Bun. This amazing base awaits your choice of salad and sauce to garnish your take on our creation. Enjoy this Mediterranean take on this American classic

Hot Dog / נקניקייה

Hot dog in bun / נקניקיה בלחמנייה

$6.99

Hot Dog - נקניקיה יחידה

$3.99
Breaded Hot Dog On A Stick / נקניק נישנוש

Breaded Hot Dog On A Stick / נקניק נישנוש

$3.99

4 Breaded mini dogs are skewered on a wooden stick and deep fried for a wonderful side or a child's treat

Chulent / צ'ולנט

Small Chulent / חמין קטן

Small Chulent / חמין קטן

$5.99

Come stop by for our amazing chulent! While we can't tell you exactly the secret blend we use to make it so scrumptious, we can say it has a loyal and growing following. Can this be the chulent you are looking for? Order on Tuesday - Thursday to find out

Medium Chulent / חמין בינוני

Medium Chulent / חמין בינוני

$7.99

Come stop by for our amazing chulent! While we can't tell you exactly the secret blend we use to make it so scrumptious, we can say it has a loyal and growing following. Can this be the chulent you are looking for? Order on Tuesday - Thursday to find out

Large Chulent/חמין

Large Chulent/חמין

$9.99

Come stop by for our amazing chulent! While we can't tell you exactly the secret blend we use to make it so scrumptious, we can say it has a loyal and growing following. Can this be the chulent you are looking for? Order on Tuesday - Thursday to find out

Chulent Pan 9*13 / חמין בתבנית

$65.00

Soup / מרק

Spicy Bean Soup

$3.99+
Chicken Soup / מרק עוף

Chicken Soup / מרק עוף

$3.99+

French for "soup of the day". Feel free to ask to find out what today's special is!

Rice / אורז

Rice / אורז

$3.99+

Chicken Wings/כנפיים

Chicken Wings/כנפיים

Chicken Wings/כנפיים

$7.99

Kids choice / מנת ילדים

Mini Schnitzel's + French Fries + Drink / שניצלונים + צ׳יפס + פחית

$14.99

Hot dog in bun + French Fries + Drink / נקניקיה בלחמנייה + צ׳יפס + פחית

$12.99

Sides / תוספות

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99+
Extra Pita / פיתה

Extra Pita / פיתה

$1.50

One hot and fluffy pita to do with as you please

Extra Laffa / לאפה

Extra Laffa / לאפה

$2.99

One extra soft hot Laffa to do with as you will

Falafel pulp 1 Lb / עיסת פלאפל (פאונד)

$10.99

Amba 1 Lb / עמבה (פאונד)

$12.99

Sauces 1 Lb / רטבים (פאונד)

$10.99
Falafel Balls / כדורי פלאפל

Falafel Balls / כדורי פלאפל

$4.99+
Hummus Platter/חומוס צלחת

Hummus Platter/חומוס צלחת

$12.99
Mini Salad 8 oz / סלט קטן

Mini Salad 8 oz / סלט קטן

$5.99

One small container of any type of salad(s) with your choice of sauce. A great way to get the salad you want for that perfect bite or closure.

Chicken Wings/כנפיים

Chicken Wings/כנפיים

$7.99
Breaded Hot Dog On A Stick / נקניק נישנוש

Breaded Hot Dog On A Stick / נקניק נישנוש

$3.99

4 Breaded mini dogs are skewered on a wooden stick and deep fried for a wonderful side or a child's treat

Onion rings / טבעות בצל

Onion rings / טבעות בצל

$7.99

Drinks / משקאות

Water/מים

Water/מים

$1.50
Soda Can / פחית סודה

Soda Can / פחית סודה

$2.25
Soda Bottle/בקבוק סודה

Soda Bottle/בקבוק סודה

$2.75
Snapple / סנופל

Snapple / סנופל

$2.99