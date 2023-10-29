Kesos Tacos
Breakfast Tacos
Tacos
Scrambled eggs, crisp corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs & refried beans, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Bacon, scrambled eggs, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Chorizo, bacon, slow roasted pork carnitas, scrambled eggs, jalapeños, refried beans, topped with queso, on a corn tortilla.
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Spinach & scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, queso fresco, topped with queso, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled beef fajita, scrambled eggs & potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, black beans, pico de gallo, fresh avocado, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Potatoes, scrambled eggs, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Sausage, scrambled eggs, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Potatoes, black beans, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Kesos Tacos
Tacos
Hand-battered fried shrimp, with coleslaw, pico de gallo, topped with cilantro ranch & queso, on a flour tortilla.
Shredded beef barbacoa, roasted potatoes, grilled onions, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Beef brisket, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar cheese, topped with BBQ sauce & queso, on a flour tortilla.
Grilled beef fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Grilled chicken fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Al pastor, diced pineapple, fresh cilantro & onions, topped with queso, on a corn tortilla.
Hand-battered fried chicken, fried in our Fire Red salsa, lettuce, pico de gallo, topped with cilantro ranch & queso, on a flour tortilla.
Hand-battered fried avocado, lettuce, grated carrots, pico de gallo, topped with jalapeño ranch & queso, on a flour tortilla.
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, topped with avocado ranch & queso, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled sirloin steak, black beans, grilled onions, fresh cilantro, pico de gallo, topped with queso, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled chicken, black beans, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, topped with queso, on a corn tortilla.
Slow roasted pork carnitas, roasted potatoes, pico de gallo, topped with queso, on a corn tortilla.
Slow roasted pork carnitas, grilled onions, cilantro, fresh avocado, topped with our Fire Red salsa & queso, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled beef fajita & shrimp, with grilled onions & bell peppers, jalapeños, lettuce, topped with avocado ranch & queso, on a flour tortilla.
Grilled tilapia, marinated in teriyaki sauce, with coleslaw, pico de gallo, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Slow roasted pork carnitas, chorizo, bacon, grilled onions & bell peppers, refried beans, melted cheddar cheese, topped with queso, on a corn tortilla.
Grilled sweet corn, onions, bell peppers & green zucchini, with fresh guacamole, cheddar cheese, topped with queso, on a corn tortilla.
Dips & Chips
Homemade chips & our classic queso.
Homemade chips & our queso with fresh guacamole, your choice of chicken fajita, pork carnitas, or beef fajita, pico de gallo, topped with Fire Red salsa.
Homemade chips & three of our queso: our house queso, queso with chorizo and Fire Red salsa & our queso of the month.
Homemade chips & our fresh guacamole, topped with pico de gallo.
Homemade chips & our Roasted Red salsa.
Other Eats
Fresh cut fries, your choice of pork carnitas, chicken fajita, or beef fajita, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, topped with queso.
Refried beans, spanish rice, your choice of pork carnitas, chicken fajita, or beef fajita, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, with queso, on a 12” flour tortilla.
Homemade tortilla chips, refried beans, your choice of pork carnitas, chicken fajita, beef fajita, or veggies, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with queso & side of sour cream and guacamole.
Lettuce, grilled corn, black beans, pico de gallo, fresh avocado, topped with jalapeño ranch.
Sides & Treats
Sides
Treats
Drinks
Maine Root Sodas, sweetened with pure cane sugar.
Mexican Coca Cola Bottle
Sparkling Mineral Water
Jarritos Grapefruit Soda
Locally roasted, fair trade coffee.
Locally roasted.