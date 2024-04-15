Khao Hom
Breakfast
Starters
- Crispy Enoki Mushroom$10.95
Crispy fried Enoki mushroom made into chips.
- Samosa$11.95
Stuffed with Potato,onion,currry powder in Puff Pastry. with Cucumber salad and yellow curry Sauce
- Roti Dip$11.95
Round flatbread with curry sauce
- Garlic Sriracha Wings$12.95
crispy chicken wing with plum sauce
- Crispy Calamari$13.95
Crispy calamari in Salt and Pepper with Sriracha mayo sauce
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$15.95
Salads
- Grilled Mushroom Salad$15.95
Grilled King oyster mushroom Mix green, tomato, carrot, red onion
- Avocado Salad$15.95
Avocado, mix green , tomato, carrot, mango
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$17.95
Grilled shrimp with mix green, tomato, carrot, avocado, cucumber
- Grilled Chicken Salad$16.95
Mix green , olive oil, boneless chicken breasts, tomato,cucumber, carrot, red onino, parmesan
- Smoked Salmon Salad$17.95
smoked salmon, Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, red onion, tometoes carpe, polarmigiano reggiano serve with slice of sourdough
Pancakes & French Toast
- Avocado Toast$15.95
Sourdough bread, cream cheese, avocado, smoked salmon ,lemon,scallion
- French Toast$14.95
fresh seasonal berries , citrus,whipping cream
- Thai Tea Pancake$15.95
fresh seasonal berries , whipping cream ,Thai tea syrup
- Khao Hom Waffle$14.95
- Stuff French Toast$16.95
deep fried toast stuffed with caramelized bananas and cream cheese, fresh seasonal berries whipped cream
Benedicts
- Mushroom Benedict$17.95
Grilled mushroom, tomato, sauteed spinach, hollandaise
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$20.95
Atlantic smoked salmon, tomato, avocado, hollandaise
- Crab Benedict$28.95
- Fried Chicken Benedict$19.95
Fried chicken , tomatoes, onions, yellow curry, hollandaise
- Bacon Benedict$18.95
Bacon, tomatoes, spinach, hollandaise
- Ka-Pow Short Rib Benedict$26.95
Slow cook bone in short rib in Thai basil garlic sauce , hollandaise
Specials
- Vegan Scramble$17.95
Tofu, tomatoes, onions, bell, yellow curry sauce, toast, crispy Yukon, salad
- Chicken & Waffle$18.95
Crispy chicken , syrup, whipped butter
- Chicken Sausage Scramble$18.95
- Crabby TomYum Omelet$25.95
- Khao Ka Yum Seafood$29.95
Spinach , Mushroom , bell, onions, parmesan, wheat toast, crispy Yukon, salad
- Mama Pad Kee Mao$25.95
Stir-fried instant noodles, homemade spicy sauce, fried egg, sesfood, bell , onions, tomatoes, basil, green bean
- Chicken and Waffle$19.95
Sausages, cheddar, bell, onions, wheat toast, crispy Yukon, salad
- Roti Gai Tod$21.95
Crispy chicken , yellow curry sauce, roti, cucumber salad, jasmine rice, sweet and sour sauce
Two Eggs Any Style
Sides
Kid's Menu
Main Menu
Starters
- Crispy Enoki$10.95
- Crispy Pumpkin$10.95
- Crispy Tofu$10.95
Fried Tofu. Served with sweet chili Sauce and Crushed Peanut.
- Roti Dip$11.95
Round flatbread with curry sauce
- Fried Spring Rolls$11.95
Glass noodles, Cabbage,carrot with plum sauce
- Samosa$11.95
Stuffed with Potato,onion,currry powder in Puff Pastry. with Cucumber salad and yellow curry Sauce
- Chicken Satay$12.95
Marinated chicken served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
- Crispy Calamari$13.95
Crispy calamari with Spicy mayo sauce
- Garlic Sriracha Wing$12.95
crispy chicken wing with sweet chili sauce
Thai Street Food
- Ka-Pow**$16.95
wok fried Green bean, bell , basil, chili, garlic
- Pad Eggplant**$16.95
Stir-fried purple eggplant, basil, chili, bell pepper, onion
- Pad KA-Na**$16.95
Chinese Broccoli, garlic, chili
- Mixed Vegetable$16.95
stir-fried broccoli, cabbage, carrot and mushroom in garlic and pepper brown sauce
- Praram$16.95
Steamed mix vegetable, peanut sauce
- Thai Fried Rice$16.95
egg, chinese Broccoli, onion, tomato,cucumber
- Basil Fried Rice**$16.95
egg, green bean,, onion, bell, basil tomato, chili, cucumbe
- Tom Yum Fried Rice*$16.95
Tom yum paste, egg, onion. chili, mushroom
- Pumpkin Curry**$16.95
Green curry paste, egg ,basil, bell, green bean
- Yellow Curry*$16.95
Potato, carrot, onion
- Red Curry**$16.95
Basil, bell, green bean, bamboo shoot
- Green Curry**$16.95
Basil, bell, green bean, Eggplant
Wok Noodles
- Pad Thai$16.95
Thin rice noodles, chive, bean sprout, peanut, egg with tamarind savoury sauce.
- Pad Se-Ew$16.95
Flat rice noodle ,chinese broccoli, egg with sweet soy sauce
- Pad Kee Mao**$16.95
Flat rice noodle, chili, onion, bell, basil,tomato,green bean
- Kua Gai$18.95
Stir-fred Noodle with chicken,shrimp,egg,bean sprout, and green onion served with thi sriracha sauce
Noodle Soup
- Tofu Noodle Soup V GF$16.95
Firm tofu,rice noodle , chinese broccoli, beansprout, onion in vegetable broth
- Chicken Noodle Soup GF$17.95
Chicken, rice noodle , chinese broccoli, beansprout, onion in clear broth
- Beef Noodle Soup$25.95
slow cook bone- in short rib, egg noodle chinese broccoli, bean sprout, basil , onion
- Khao Soi Beef Short Rib$26.95Out of stock
Thai Northern-style curry egg noodle soup, red onion, pickled cabbage, lime, crispy noodles, shallot
- Khao Soi Chicken$18.95
- Khao Soi Tofu$18.95
Chef Specials
- Koong Karee$22.95
Shrimp sauted with egg, curry powder, bell , onion , celery.
- Salmon Tamarind$23.95
Fried Fillet Salmon in sweet & sour authentic Tamarind sauce served with jasmine rice
- Crab Fried Rice$25.95
- Hor Mok Seafood$25.95
- Khao Ka-Yum Seafood$29.95
- Fried Chicken Over Fried Rice$20.95
Stir-fried Thai jasmine rice, crispy chicken , eggs, onions, tomatoes
- Roti Gai Tod$21.95
Crispy chicken , yellow curry sauce, roti, cucumber salad, jasmine rice, sweet and sour sauce
- Short Rib Massaman$25.95Out of stock
Braised short rib, onion, potato,carrot
- Crabby Tom Yum Omelet$25.95
Soup
Salad
- Papaya Salad**$13.95
Shredded green papaya, Thai chili, garlic, green bean, tomatoes, crushed peanut and tamarind lime dressing
- Larb Gai**$13.95
ground chicken with scallion, onion, mint leaves, roasted rice and chili in spicy lime juice dressing.
- Nua Yang Nam Tok**$13.95
Spicy grilled slices beef salad with scallion, onion, mint leaves in lime juice dressing.
- Thai Salad$12.95
Mix green, cucumber, crispy Tofu, tomato, carrot with peanut sauce
- Yum Moo Krob**$17.95
- Mixed Fruit Salad**$13.95
mango, onion, cashew nut, avocado, tomato with chili lime dressing.