Kin Saep 4710 Market Street
FOOD
Appitizers
Shrimp Spring Rolls - 2
Rice paper wrapped with vermicelli, assorted veggies and shrimp. Serve with sweet fish sauce or peanut sauce.
Veggie Spring Rolls - 2
Rice paper wrapped with vermicelli, assorted veggies and tofu. Serve with sweet fish sauce or peanut sauce.
Chicken Egg Rolls - 4
Fried egg rolls stuffed with chicken, cabbage, onion, and carrots, with house dipping sauce.
Veggie Egg Rolls - 6
Coconut Shrimp - 6
Fried shrimp in coconut battered with house dipping sauce.
Golden Chicken Wings - 6
Fried Lao style wings tossed in garlic, and house dipping sauce.
Crab Rangoon 6
Fried wonton sheet stuffed with cream cheese, chives and crab
Beef Jerky
Fried Lao style beef jerky.
Peppered BBQ Pork
24 hour house special marinaded grilled pork neck with house dipping sauce
Cripsy Tofu
Fried Tofu with house dipping sauce
Chicken Satay - 3
Lao Sausage - 2
Chopped fatty pork seasoned with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, shallots, cilantro, chillies, garlic, salt, and fish sauce.
Fried Meatballs - 2
Fried Meatball skewers with house dipping sauce
Salad
Soup
Noodle Soups
Lao Pho
Rice noodles in 24 hour beef bone broth, Beef spare ribs, sliced beef, beef meatballs, and tripe.
Thai Boat Noodle
Rice noodles in 24 hour Thai boat beef bone broth, sliced beef, meatball, liver, tripe, and Chinese broccoli.
Khao Poon
Vermicelli noodle in24 hour chicken broth with coconut milk, red curry paste, lemon grass, galangal, shallots, shredded chicken and kaffir leaves. Topped with bean sprouts, cabbage, cilantro, lettuce, green onion, mints, and Thai chilis
Khao Piek
Tapioca udon style rice noodles in 24 hour chicken broth with shredded shredded chicken topped with green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic.
Noodles and Rice
Pad Thai
Pan-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts, green onion, crushed peanuts, and house tamarind sauce.
Pad Se Ew
Pan-fried flat rice noodle with egg, carrots, Chinese broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.
Drunken Noodle
Pan-fried flat rice noodle with egg, carrot, Chinese broccoli, and sweet soy sauce, with chili and hot basil leaves
Rad Nah
Pan-fried flat rice noodle with egg, carrots, broccoli, and topped with Chinese broccoli and soy gravy sauce.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried glass noodle with egg, onion, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, and tomatoes.
House Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, and light soy sauce.
Hawaiian Fried Rice
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, basil, chili paste, and light soy sauce.
Basil Eggplant
Stir fry egg plant with onion and chili basil paste Rice included.
Garden Delight
Stir fry assorted veggies carrot, broccoli, onion, green beans, red and green bell peppers, mushroom with house soy sauce.
Curries
House Specials
Pad Grapow
Stir fry ground chicken or pork with holy basil, soy sauce, loads of chilies, and topped with a fried egg. Rice included.
Crispy pork with Chinese broccoli
Deep fried crispy pork belly stir fried with Chinese Broccolli in house light soy sauce. Rice included.
Cashew Chicken
Stir fry chicken with cashews, onion, red and green bell peppers, and chilis in house soy sauce. Rice included.
Crab Fried Rice
Crispy Shrimp Mango
Crispy shrimp stir fried in house mango sauce topped with fresh mangos. Rice included.
Crispy Chicken Mango
Crispy chicken stir fried in house mango sauce topped with fresh mangos. Rice included.
Nam Khao
Broken crispy rice ball with fermented pork sausage (som moo), grated coconut, scallions, mint, cilantro, shallots, green onion, fish sauce, and lime juice.
Crispy Chicken Basil
Crispy friend popcorn chicken with bell peppers and house basil sauce.