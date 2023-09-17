Popular Items

Khao Piek

$12.95

Tapioca udon style rice noodles in 24 hour chicken broth with shredded shredded chicken topped with green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic.

Supreme Papaya Salad

$11.95
Crying Tiger

$11.95

FOOD

Appitizers

Shrimp Spring Rolls - 2

$8.95

Rice paper wrapped with vermicelli, assorted veggies and shrimp. Serve with sweet fish sauce or peanut sauce.

Veggie Spring Rolls - 2

$8.95

Rice paper wrapped with vermicelli, assorted veggies and tofu. Serve with sweet fish sauce or peanut sauce.

Chicken Egg Rolls - 4

$7.95

Fried egg rolls stuffed with chicken, cabbage, onion, and carrots, with house dipping sauce.

Veggie Egg Rolls - 6

$6.95
Coconut Shrimp - 6

$7.95

Fried shrimp in coconut battered with house dipping sauce.

Golden Chicken Wings - 6

$8.95

Fried Lao style wings tossed in garlic, and house dipping sauce.

Crab Rangoon 6

$8.95

Fried wonton sheet stuffed with cream cheese, chives and crab

Beef Jerky

$8.95

Fried Lao style beef jerky.

Peppered BBQ Pork

$9.95

24 hour house special marinaded grilled pork neck with house dipping sauce

Cripsy Tofu

$7.95

Fried Tofu with house dipping sauce

Chicken Satay - 3

$8.95

Lao Sausage - 2

$7.95

Chopped fatty pork seasoned with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, shallots, cilantro, chillies, garlic, salt, and fish sauce.

Fried Meatballs - 2

$6.95

Fried Meatball skewers with house dipping sauce

Salad

Supreme Papaya Salad

$11.95
Crying Tiger

$11.95

Beef Salad

$11.95

Beef Laab (Raw or Cook)

$11.95

Chicken Laab

$11.95

Pork Laab

$11.95

Thai-Style Papaya Salad

$11.95

Green papaya, carrot, green bean, cherry tomato, peanuts, lime juice, and chili.

Lao-Style Papaya Salad

$11.95

Soup

Tom Kha

$9.95

Coconut milk with sour and spicy soup with chili paste mushroom, onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaf.

Tom Yum

$9.95

Sour and spicy soup with chili paste mushroom, onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaf.

Noodle Soups

Lao Pho

$12.95

Rice noodles in 24 hour beef bone broth, Beef spare ribs, sliced beef, beef meatballs, and tripe.

Thai Boat Noodle

$12.95

Rice noodles in 24 hour Thai boat beef bone broth, sliced beef, meatball, liver, tripe, and Chinese broccoli.

Khao Poon

$12.95

Vermicelli noodle in24 hour chicken broth with coconut milk, red curry paste, lemon grass, galangal, shallots, shredded chicken and kaffir leaves. Topped with bean sprouts, cabbage, cilantro, lettuce, green onion, mints, and Thai chilis

Khao Piek

$12.95

Tapioca udon style rice noodles in 24 hour chicken broth with shredded shredded chicken topped with green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic.

Noodles and Rice

Pad Thai

$10.95

Pan-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts, green onion, crushed peanuts, and house tamarind sauce.

Pad Se Ew

$10.95

Pan-fried flat rice noodle with egg, carrots, Chinese broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.

Drunken Noodle

$10.95

Pan-fried flat rice noodle with egg, carrot, Chinese broccoli, and sweet soy sauce, with chili and hot basil leaves

Rad Nah

$10.95

Pan-fried flat rice noodle with egg, carrots, broccoli, and topped with Chinese broccoli and soy gravy sauce.

Pad Woon Sen

$10.95

Stir-fried glass noodle with egg, onion, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, and tomatoes.

House Fried Rice

$10.95

Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, and light soy sauce.

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$10.95

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$10.95

Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, basil, chili paste, and light soy sauce.

Basil Eggplant

$10.95

Stir fry egg plant with onion and chili basil paste Rice included.

Garden Delight

$10.95

Stir fry assorted veggies carrot, broccoli, onion, green beans, red and green bell peppers, mushroom with house soy sauce.

Curries

Yellow Curry

$10.95

Coconut milk, spicy yellow curry, potato, peanuts, and onion. Rice included.

Panang Curry

$10.95

Spicy and sweet red curry, coconut milk, and chili. Rice included.

Red Curry

$10.95

Coconut milk, spicy red curry paste, bamboo shoots, green bean and chili. Rice included.

House Specials

Pad Grapow

$12.95

Stir fry ground chicken or pork with holy basil, soy sauce, loads of chilies, and topped with a fried egg. Rice included.

Crispy pork with Chinese broccoli

$12.95

Deep fried crispy pork belly stir fried with Chinese Broccolli in house light soy sauce. Rice included.

Cashew Chicken

$11.95

Stir fry chicken with cashews, onion, red and green bell peppers, and chilis in house soy sauce. Rice included.

Crab Fried Rice

$13.95

Crispy Shrimp Mango

$13.95

Crispy shrimp stir fried in house mango sauce topped with fresh mangos. Rice included.

Crispy Chicken Mango

$11.95

Crispy chicken stir fried in house mango sauce topped with fresh mangos. Rice included.

Nam Khao

$11.95

Broken crispy rice ball with fermented pork sausage (som moo), grated coconut, scallions, mint, cilantro, shallots, green onion, fish sauce, and lime juice.

Crispy Chicken Basil

$12.95

Crispy friend popcorn chicken with bell peppers and house basil sauce.

DRINKS

Ice Drinks

Orangic SugarCane

$5.50

Orangic CoCoCane

$6.00

MelonCane

$6.00

TaroCane

$6.00

Thai Tea

$4.00

Green Thai Tea

$5.00

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00

Lychee Black Tea

$4.00

Mango Black Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Black Tea

$4.00

Orange Black Tea

$4.00

Thai Coffee

$4.50

Oleang Black Coffee

$4.50

Water

$1.00

Soda

Can Sprite

$1.00

Can Coke

$1.00

Can Dr Pepper

$1.00

DESERTS

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.95

EXTRAS

Sides

Kapoon Noodles

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Sticky rice

$2.50

Jel Som

$1.00