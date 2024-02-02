Khaohorm Thai | Dallas
Appetizers
- Crispy Spring Rolls$7.00
mixed vegetable, served with sweet&sour sauce
- Veggie Summer Roll$7.00
Spring mix salad, carrots wrapped in rice wrapper served with peanut sauce.
- Shrimp summer roll$10.00
Spring mixed salad, carrots, fresh basil leaves and shrimps. Wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.
- Laos Eggroll$10.00
Savory eggroll stuffed with chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, potato and served with sweet&sour sauce.
- Lao Sausage$8.00
Groud pork mixed with herbs and spices fried to perfection.
- Pork Dumplings(F or S)$8.00
Fried or steamed pork dumpling stuffed with cabbage, onion, green onions served with sweet soy sauce.
- Spicy Shrimp Dumplings$10.00
Steamed dumpling stuffed with shrimp, chicken, carrots, green onions, and shitake mushrooms served with seame chili oil sauce.
- Duck Roti$10.00
Savory round flatbread "Roti" (aka chapati) stuffed with crispy duck green onions, cucumbers served with our signature duck sauce.
- Chicken Satay$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken served with peanut sauce.
- Fried crispy Tofu$7.00
Served with peanut dipping sauce.
- Crab Ragoon$9.00
Imitated crab meat and cheese wrapped in wonton wrapper and fried to golden crispy served with sweet&sour sauce
- Edamame sea salt$7.00
Steamed Edamame tossed in sea salt.
- Spicy Edamame$8.00
Steamed edamame stir fried with spicy basil sauce.
Noodle
- Pad Thai$14.00
The most favorite Thai traditional rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, scallions sti fried with sweet and tangy sauce.
- White Pad Thai$14.00
Our signature rice noodle, egg, Shallots, cilantro, bean sprouts, green onions, black peppers stir fried with our specialty sauce.
- Pad Woon Sen$14.00
Glass noodle stir fried with egg, red onions, green onions, bean sprouts.
- Pad Kee Mow$14.00
Flat rice noodle stir fried with basil leaves, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
- Pad See Ew$14.00
Flat rice noodle stir fried with egg, broccolis, cabbage, carrots, and zucchinis.
- Lo Mien noodle$14.00
Lo Mien stir fried with bean sprouts, broccoli, and carrots.
- Khao Soi$16.00
Our famous Thai northern-style egg noodle in "khao-soi" curry, pickled cabbage, red onions, scallions, roasted chilies, and crispy noodle with your choice of chicken, beef or tofu. Shrimp is up charge.
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with Thai style, white onions, tomatoes, chinese broccoli and green onions.
- Basil Fried rice$13.00
Fried rice with egg, peas, carrots, green onions, basil leaves with your choice of protein.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with egg, carrots, green onions, cashew nuts, pineapple with your choice of protein.
- Combination fried rice$18.00
Drinks
Entrée
- Spicy Basil$14.00
Basil leaves, white onions, bell peppers stir fried with your choice of your protein.
- Broccoli Stir fried$14.00
Fresh broccoli stir fried with light brown sauce.
- Garlic Stir Fried$14.00
Choice of protein stir fried with light brown sauce, served with broccoli and rice.
- Cashew Nut$14.00
Carrots, onions, bell pepppers, and cashew
- Veggie Delight$14.00
Mixed fresh broccoli, mushrooms, zucchinis, carrots, white onion, stir fried with brown sauce.
- Saseme Chicken$14.00
Battered with rice flour and homemade sesame sauce, served with broccoli and rice.
- Orange Chicken$14.00
Lightly battered chicken in a sweet and tangy homemade citrus sauce, served with broccoli and rice.
- Crispy Pork Belly$16.00
Chef signature crispy prok belly stir fried with bell peppers and basil leaves in our special sauce.
Curry
- Green Curry$14.00
Thai green curry cooke in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil leaves.
- Red Curry$14.00
Thai red curry cooked in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil leaves.
- Yellow Curry$14.00
Thai yellow curry cooked in coconut milk with carrots and potatoes.
- Panang Curry$14.00
Thai panang curry cooked in coconut milk with bell peppers, and kaffir lime leaves.
- Massaman Curry$14.00
Chef Special
- Crispy Duck Curry$19.00
- Sizlling Bangkok beef$18.00
- Bangkok beef fried rice$16.00
- Salmon Teriyaki$18.00
- Panang grill salmon$18.00
- Crab Fried Rice$17.00
- Crispy Duck noodle soup$17.00
- Crispy Pork noodle soup$16.00
- Kra Pao Kai$15.00
our street food style, stir fried minced chicken with brown sauce, white onion, bell pepper, basil leave. Served over Jasmine rice and top with fried egg
- chicken teriyaki$16.00
- Crispy chicken noodle$15.00