GOURMET STUFF'D CHRISTMAS COOKIE BOX

A dozen of Christmas cookies; 3 of each of 4 different flavors! BROWN BUTTER COOKIE - Chocolate Chip Cookie stuffed with Caramel. Topped with Chocolate Chunks, M&Ms and Caramel Drizzle. HOT COCOA COOKIE - Chocolate Cookie stuffed with Chocolate Ganache and Peppermint Candy. Topped with mini Marshmallows, Chocolate Drizzle and Sprinkles. CHRISTMAS TREE COOKIE - Soft Sugar Cookie stuffed with Cheesecake. Topped with White Chocolate. SANTA'S KRYPTONITE COOKIE - Gingerbread Pudding Cookie stuffed with Cookie Butter. Topped with Cookie Butter and Biscoff Crumbs. *** 20 boxes available, deadline to order is Thursday, December 21st. Pickup Saturday, December 23rd. Available for call in or online order.