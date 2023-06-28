Kickin Kountry Bar & Grille 376 warren road

Food

Appetizers

Pork Belly

$13.00

1/2 lb fried pork belly over balsamic onions and homemade broccoli slaw

Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese Bites

$12.00

Lightly breaded ghost pepper and jack cubes served with ranch

Hog Wings

$13.00

8 pieces. Meaty pork "Wings," flash fried with choice of sauce

Gator Bites

$13.00

1/2 lb buttermilk fried, Cajun seasoned, served with creole remoulade

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

1/2 lb flash fried brussel sprouts tossed in a homemade maple mustard, topped with crushed pistachio, Parmesan, and balsamic reduction

Corn Cob Bite

$12.00

Spicy Breaded Cauliflower

$8.00

Breaded Baby Bellas

$8.00

Loaded Tin Roof Fries

Classic Loaded Fries APP

$14.00

Beer cheese sauce, pork belly lardons, Parmesan, scallions, served with sour cream

Chili Cheese Fries APP

$13.00

Smoked Cheddar cheese, house chili, minced onion, and jalapeño

Truffle Fries APP

$10.00

Truffle seasoned, Parmesan cheese, truffle aioli, and parsley

Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet 'N' Salty Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$14.00

Hot honey, pork belly lardons, and crumbled goat cheese

Thankful Sweet Potato Waffle Fries APP

$10.00

Toasted marshmallows, candied pecans, and maple syrup

BBQ Chicken Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$14.00

Pulled chicken breast, smoked Cheddar, red onion, house BBQ, and slaw

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$16.00

Cornflake breaded chicken breast, pecan smoked bacon, smoked Cheddar, spring mix, tomatoes, and ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, house caesar, and chopped egg

Southwest Steak. Wrap

$16.00

Blackened sirloin, ghost pepper Cheddar cheese spring mix, tomatoes, jalapeños, and southwest ranch

Sweet & Spicy Gator Wrap

$16.00

Buttermilk fried gator fillets tossed in mango habanero sauce topped with house made broccoli slaw

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, scallions, and ranch drizzle

Shrimp Pesto Flatbread

$16.00

Basil pesto, tiger shrimp, goat cheese, and cherry tomatoes

Bacon Jam Flatbread

$17.00

Jalapeño bacon jam, pork belly lardons, scallions, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic reduction

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts, house caesar, parmesan, anchovies, chopped egg, and garlic crostini

Power Blend Salad

$16.00

Power blend, spring mix, pork belly lardons, dried cherries, pumpkin seeds, and apple cider vinaigrette

Summer Citrus Salad

$13.00

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Split romaine head, pork belly lardons, cherry tomatoes, smoked bleu cheese crumbles, crispy fried onions, and bleu cheese dressing

Burgers/Chicken

PB&J Burger

$18.00

Jalapeño bacon jam, peanut butter sauce, smoked Cheddar cheese, and crispy fried onions

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Fried egg, pecan smoked bacon, melted swiss, and maple dijon

Kickin Burger

$24.00

Two half pound Wagyu blend burgers, pepper jack cheese cubes, ghost pepper jack cheese, crispy fried jalapeño, and chipotle aioli

Classic* Burger

$16.00

LTOP and choice of cheese American smoked Cheddar, ghost pepper jack or swiss [ lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles]

Black & Bleu Burger

$18.00

Blackened seasoned, pecan smoked bacon, and smoked bleu cheese

Western Burger

$19.00

Pork belly lardons, smoked cheddar, house BBQ, and crispy fried onions

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Cornflake breaded chicken breast or grilled, Nashville hot sauce, sweet and spicy pickles, served with choice of fries

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Comflake breaded, served with choice of fries, and slaw

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips*

$9.00

2 pieces

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00Out of stock

8 pieces

Kids Burger

$10.00

5-Ounce Wagyu pattie and Swiss smoked Cheddar or ghost pepper jack

Kids Mac 'N' Cheese

$9.00

House cheese sauce

Sides

1/2 Signature Salad

$7.00

House Coleslaw

$3.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.50

French Fries

$3.00

Chili

$6.00

Ground beef, green chilies, and kidney beans

Mac 'N' Cheese*

$8.00

House cheese sauce

French Onion

$6.00Out of stock

Caramelized onions, cognac, rich broth, crostini, and melted swiss

Side House Salad

$5.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.50

Dt Pepsi

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Dt Dew

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Water

Club Soda

Tonic

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Crush

$3.50

Sauces

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$0.75

Balsamic Reduction

$0.75

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.50

Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Citrus Explosion

$0.75

Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.50

House Caesar

$0.75

Louisiana Remoulade

$0.50

Mango Habenero

$0.75

Maple Mustard

$0.75

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Reaper

$0.50Out of stock

Sour Cream

$0.50

Southwest Ranch

$0.50

Truffle Aioli

$0.75

Peanut Butter Sauce

$1.50

Apparel

Shirts

$25.00

Tanks

$25.00

Hoodies

$55.00

Hats

$30.00

Employee Shirt

$14.00

Specials

Walleye Dinner

$26.00

Coffee Shop

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Sweet Foam Cold Brew

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.00+

Frappes

$4.25+

Lattes

$4.25+

Capps

$4.00+

Red Eye

$3.25+

Americanos

$3.25+

Tea

Earl Grey

$2.50+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Green Tea

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Scoop Ice Cream

Gelato

$4.50+

Country Fresh

$3.50+

Ice Cream Shake 16oz Only

$6.25

Wrapped Ice Cream

Bomb Pops

$1.75

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.00

Strawberry Shortcake Bar

$2.50

Drumsticks

$3.00

Dreamcicle

$2.00

Donuts

Toms Donuts Individual

$2.50

Dozen Donuts

$28.00

Cookies

White Chocolate Mac

$1.75

Oatmeal Cran

$1.75

Double Chocolate

$1.75

Muffins

Blueberry Cheesecake

$3.50

Caramel Cinnabon

$3.50

Blueberry Lemon

$3.00

Mixed Berry

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Cheese Streusel

$3.50

Coolers

Juice Coolers

$3.25+

Coconut Cream Coolers

$4.25+

Red Bull Cooler

$7.50

Red Bull Can

$4.00