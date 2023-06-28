Kickin Kountry Bar & Grille 376 warren road
Food
Appetizers
Pork Belly
1/2 lb fried pork belly over balsamic onions and homemade broccoli slaw
Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese Bites
Lightly breaded ghost pepper and jack cubes served with ranch
Hog Wings
8 pieces. Meaty pork "Wings," flash fried with choice of sauce
Gator Bites
1/2 lb buttermilk fried, Cajun seasoned, served with creole remoulade
Brussel Sprouts
1/2 lb flash fried brussel sprouts tossed in a homemade maple mustard, topped with crushed pistachio, Parmesan, and balsamic reduction
Corn Cob Bite
Spicy Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded Baby Bellas
Loaded Tin Roof Fries
Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Sweet 'N' Salty Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Hot honey, pork belly lardons, and crumbled goat cheese
Thankful Sweet Potato Waffle Fries APP
Toasted marshmallows, candied pecans, and maple syrup
BBQ Chicken Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Pulled chicken breast, smoked Cheddar, red onion, house BBQ, and slaw
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Cornflake breaded chicken breast, pecan smoked bacon, smoked Cheddar, spring mix, tomatoes, and ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, house caesar, and chopped egg
Southwest Steak. Wrap
Blackened sirloin, ghost pepper Cheddar cheese spring mix, tomatoes, jalapeños, and southwest ranch
Sweet & Spicy Gator Wrap
Buttermilk fried gator fillets tossed in mango habanero sauce topped with house made broccoli slaw
Flatbreads
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, scallions, and ranch drizzle
Shrimp Pesto Flatbread
Basil pesto, tiger shrimp, goat cheese, and cherry tomatoes
Bacon Jam Flatbread
Jalapeño bacon jam, pork belly lardons, scallions, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic reduction
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, house caesar, parmesan, anchovies, chopped egg, and garlic crostini
Power Blend Salad
Power blend, spring mix, pork belly lardons, dried cherries, pumpkin seeds, and apple cider vinaigrette
Summer Citrus Salad
Wedge Salad
Split romaine head, pork belly lardons, cherry tomatoes, smoked bleu cheese crumbles, crispy fried onions, and bleu cheese dressing
Burgers/Chicken
PB&J Burger
Jalapeño bacon jam, peanut butter sauce, smoked Cheddar cheese, and crispy fried onions
Breakfast Burger
Fried egg, pecan smoked bacon, melted swiss, and maple dijon
Kickin Burger
Two half pound Wagyu blend burgers, pepper jack cheese cubes, ghost pepper jack cheese, crispy fried jalapeño, and chipotle aioli
Classic* Burger
LTOP and choice of cheese American smoked Cheddar, ghost pepper jack or swiss [ lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles]
Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened seasoned, pecan smoked bacon, and smoked bleu cheese
Western Burger
Pork belly lardons, smoked cheddar, house BBQ, and crispy fried onions
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
Cornflake breaded chicken breast or grilled, Nashville hot sauce, sweet and spicy pickles, served with choice of fries
Chicken Strips
Comflake breaded, served with choice of fries, and slaw