Kid Cashew Mount Pleasant
Homemade Spreads
Small Plates
- Whole Avocado Quinoa$7.95Out of stock
Tri-Color Quinoa, Cucumber Salsa, Shredded Lettuce With A Chipotle Sauce Dairy Free Gluten Free
- Half Avocado Quinoa$3.95Out of stock
- Sausage & White Beans$8.95
Mild Italian Sausage, Served Over Creamy White Beans Gluten Free, Contains Dairy
- Mac & Cheese$9.95
Homemade Mornay Sauce, Creamy Leeks, Shallots, With 5/ Cheeses Served Gratin
- Roasted Beets$7.95
Pistachio, Mandarin Oranges, Goat Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Served Chilled Gluten Free, Contains Dairy
- Brussels Sprouts$8.95
Caramelized W/ Lemon Vinaigrette, Toasted Almonds
- Octopus$12.95
Grilled Spanish octopus, lemon vinaigrette, oregano, served on a bed of quinoa.
- Shrimp & Polenta$12.95
Salads
- Super Grain Avocado Salad$11.95
greens, tri-color quinoa, fennel, pistachios, cilantro yogurt, oranges, lemon vinaigrette
- The Greek$11.95
heirloom tomatoes, english cucumber, roasted red peppers, red onion, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, extra virgin olive oil & fresh lemon juice
- Beet Salad$11.95
gold and red beets, roasted pistachios, whipped goat cheese, extra virgin olive oil and vinegar
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Big Mac Daddy$12.95
two 1/4 pound beef patties, shredded lettuce, kc sauce, pickles, white cheddar, on a toasted sesame bun gluten free bun option +1, dairy free optional
- Lamb Gyro$13.95
- Chicken Gyro$12.95
Pulled chicken, tzatziki, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion served on pita Gluten free bun option +1, dairy free optional
- Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Smoked chicken, avocado, gouda cheese, mixed greens, tomato, cilantro yogurt, on toasted multi grain bread Gluten free option +1, dairy free option
- Portobello Sandwich$11.95
roasted portobello, hummus, basil, mixed greens, tomato, chipotle sauce, served on a brioche bun gluten free bun +1, dairy free optional
- Double Dip Burger$12.95
two beef patties, shredded lettuce mayo, gouda cheese, bacon, au poivre sauce, on a sesame seed bun
- Lamb Burger$14.95
Vegan
- Hummus$6.95
chick pea, lemon, tahini, cumin, paprika, and extra virgin olive oil
- Vegan Half Avocado Quinoa$3.95
avocado, tri-color quinoa, cucumber salsa, chipotle sauce
- Vegan Whole Avocado Quinoa$7.95
avocado, tri-color quinoa, cucumber salsa, chipotle sauce
- Vegan Beet & Arugula Salad$11.95
red and yellow beets, arugula, pistachios, oil and vin dressing
- Vegan Greek$11.95
english cucumbers, heirloom tomatos, roasted red peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, mixed greens, with a lemon and olive oil dressing
- Vegan Super Grain$11.95
Mixed greens. avocado, fennel, oranges, pistachios, chipotle, in a lemon vinaigrette
- Vegan Gyro$11.95
portobello, hummus, basil, mixed greens, tomato, chipotle sauce on a pita
- Vegan Brussel Sprouts$8.95
caramelized, with a lemon vinaigrette and almonds
- Vegan Beets$7.95
chilled grilled beets, oranges, pistachios, olive oil