Food Menu
Appetizer
Veggie Spring Rolls
3 Pieces | Glass Noodles | Cabbage | Carrot | Celery | Taro | Sweet & Sour Pineapple Dipping Sauce
Kanom Jeeb Dumpling
5 Pieces | Minced Shrimp & Chicken | Cilantro | Corn | Wonton Skin | Garlic | Scallion | Honey Soy Sauce
Crispy Chive Cakes
4 Pieces | Chive Leaves in Rice Flour Dough | Garlic Bits | Honey Soy Dipping Sauce
Chicken Satay
4 Skewers of Grilled Chicken | PEANUT Sauce | Toast | Cucumber & Onion Relish
Grilled Pork Skewers
4 Skewers of Marinated Pork | Sticky Rice | Tamarind Sauce
Curry Puff
2 Crisp Pastry Pockets | Curried Potato | Carrot | Pea | Cucumber & Onion in Sweet Vinegar Sauce
Laotian Beef Jerky
Kiin Imm Nuggets
4 Pieces of Fried Shrimp & Chicken Blend | Bread Crumb | Cucumber & Onion Relish In Sweet Chili Sauce
Golden Veg Dumpling
8 Pieces of Crispy Veggie Dumpling (Fried) - Crispy Potato Starch Dumpling | Cabbage | Carrot | Chestnut | Corn | Mushroom | Spinach | Vermicelli | Honey Soy Dipping Sauce
Soup
Tom YUM Soup
Thai Style Spicy & Sour Lemongrass Soup | Mushroom | Tomato | Cilantro
Tom KHA Soup
Coconut Milk Broth Flavored With Galangal & Lemongrass | Mushroom | Tomato | Cilantro
Wonton Soup
Lightly Seasoned Broth | Minced Shrimp & Chicken Filled Wontons | Cabbage | Scallion | A Hint of Garlic
Tofu Soup
Soft White Tofu | Carrot | Celery | Cabbage | Scallion | Clear Broth | A Hint of Garlic
Salad
Papaya Salad
Shredded Green Papaya | Carrot | Green Bean | Tomato | Lettuce | PEANUT | Spicy Tamarind & Lime Dressing
Brussels Sprout Salad
Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts | Carrot | Celery | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Tomato | Lettuce | CASHEW NUT | Spicy Tamarind & Lime Dressing
Larb Chicken
Minced Chicken | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Lettuce | Roasted Rice Powder | Spices | Fresh Lime Juice
Larb Tofu
Fried Tofu | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Lettuce | Roasted Rice Powder | Spices | Fresh Lime Juice
Pineapple Beef Salad
3.5 oz. of Sliced Grilled Beef | Pineapple | Tomato | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Lettuce | Spices | Fresh Lime Juice
Waterfall Salad
( NEUA NAM TOK ) 7 oz. Grilled Beef | Basil | Chili Oil | Lettuce | Mint | Red Onion | Roasted Rice Powder | Scallion | Fish Sauce & lime Juice | Served With Sticky Rice
Curry
Panang Curry
Choice of Meat | Panang Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Crushed PEANUT | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice Note : Peanut Is Inclusive In The Curry ; Cannot Leave it out !.
Green Curry
Choice of Meat | Green Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Bamboo Shoots | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Thai Eggplant | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Massaman Curry
Braised Chicken Thigh | Massaman Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Cinnamon & Star Anise | Shallot | Chick Pea | Tamarind Juice | Tomato | Peanut | Served With A Side Of Rice Note : Peanut Is Inclusive In The Curry ; Cannot Leave it out !.
Wok Saute
Ka Prow ( Basil Stir Fry )
Choice of Meat | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Garlic | Onion | Thai Traditional Chili and Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Ginger Blossom Stir Fry
Choice of Meat | Ginger | Bell Pepper | Cauliflower | Celery | Onion | Scallion | Wood Ear Mushroom | Garlic Soy Bean Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Cashew Nut Stir Fry
Choice of Meat | CASHEW NUT | Bell Pepper | Carrot | Onion | Scallion | Traditional Light Garlic Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
V6 Delight
Choice of Meat | Broccoli | Carrot | Cauliflower | Green Bean | Green Cabbage | Napa Cabbage | Light Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Mushroom Forest
Choice of Meat | Fried Tofu | Shiitake | White Mushroom | Wood Ear Mushroom | Carrot | Scallion | Light Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Double Garlic Pepper
Choice of Meat | Garlic | Black & White Pepper Powder | Broccoli | Cilantro | Thai Traditional Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Chili Basil Eggplant
Choice of Meat OR Eggplant Only | Chinese Eggplant | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Basil | Chili & Garlic Soy Bean Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
BKK Fusion
Twilight Beef In Bangkok
Sliced Beef | Broccoli | Carrot | Onion | Scallion | SESAME Seeds | Fusion Teriyaki Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Spicy Crispy Chicken
Crispy Chicken | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Cilantro | Scallion | Coated with Spicy Chili Garlic Glaze | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Chicken Little's Treasure
Crispy Chicken | Walnut | Bell Pepper | Carrot Mushroom | Onion | Scallion | Asian Caramel Glaze | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Spicy Catfish
Sautéed Crispy Catfish Fillet | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Green Bean |Thai Eggplant | Peppercorn | Finger Root | Red Curry Glaze | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Night Bazaar Chili Flounder
Battered & Fried Flounder Filet| Basil | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Cauliflower | Chili Pepper | Chili Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Red-Light Underground
Crispy Filet Flounder | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | CASHEW NUT | Pineapple | Onion | Scallion | | Tomato | Asian Sweet & Sour Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Noodles & Rice
Pad Thai
Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Thin Rice Noodles | Egg | Bean Sprouts | Firm Red Tofu | Preserved Radish | Scallion | Crushed PEANUT
Drunken Noodles
Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles | Chili Garlic Sauce | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Onion | Green Bean | Tomato | Basil
Pad See Ew Noodles
Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles | Egg | Chinese Broccoli | Black Bean Paste | Sweet Soy Sauce
Classic Fried Rice
Choice of Meat | White Rice | Carrot | Egg | Onion | Scallion | Tomato | Soy Sauce
Basil Fried Rice
Choice of Meat | White Rice | Egg | Bell Pepper | Onion | Green Bean | Tomato | Basil | Chili Pepper Sauce and Garlic
Pineapple Fried Rice
Choice of Meat | White Rice | Pineapple | Carrot | CASHEW NUT | Egg | Onion | Scallion | Raisin | Tomato | Soy Sauce
Godzilla Fried Rice
Crab Meat | Shrimp | Squid | Broccoli | Carrot | Cilantro | Egg | Onion | Scallion | Tomato | Light Soy Sauce | Spicy Seafood Sauce On The Side
Chef's Specials
Thai Waterfall Beef Salad
( NEUA NAM TOK ) | 7 oz. Grilled Beef | Basil | Chili Oil | Lettuce | Mint | Red Onion | Roasted Rice Powder | Scallion | Served With Sticky Rice
Baby Monster ( Spicy Pork Bones Soup )
Pork Spare Ribs | Cilantro | Chili & Chili Oil | Lime Juice | Fish Sauce | Scallion | Soy Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice & Spicy Leng Zaeb Sauce
Burn Slow
Pork Spare Ribs | Minced Pork | Spicy Southern Chili Paste | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Cilantro | Lime Leaf | Asian Spices | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice | Note : Spicy, Cannot be toned down!
Street Food
Chop Chop Basil
Served Over Rice With A Fried Egg | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Green Bean | Brown Sauce
Basil Pork Crisp
Crispy Pork Belly Stir Fry | Chili Pepper | Bell Pepper | Green Bean | Basil | Chili Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice
Dancing Pork Belly & Chinese Broccoli
Crispy Pork Belly Sautéed | Chinese Broccoli | Bean Paste | Oyster Garlic Brown Sauce | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice
Khao Kha Moo ( Braised Pork Leg )
( Braised Pork Leg in Five Spiced Soy Sauce ) | Tender Pork Leg Stewed with Assorted Herbs | Chinese Broccoli | Pickled Mustard Green | Cilantro | Spicy Vinegar Relish** | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice
Boat Noodle Soup
Thin Rice Pho Noodles | Sliced Beef | Tender Beef Chunk | Homemade Pork Ball | Bean Sprouts | Chinese Broccoli | Cilantro | Scallion | Spices | Pork Rind | Cinnamon & Star Anise | Concentrated Beef Broth
Kua Gai Noodles
( Chinatown Wok-Charred Noodles ) Charred Wide Rice Noodles | Chicken | Squid | Egg | Scallion | Chinese Salted Cabbage | Soy Sauce | Lettuce | A Side of Sriracha Hot Sauce**
Moon River Crossing
( Wonton Noodle Soup ) | Flat Wonton Noodles | Minced Shrimp & Chicken Wonton | Minced Chicken | Fish Ball | Boiled Egg | Cilantro | Scallion |Napa Cabbage | Fried Garlic | Clear Broth
Spicy Yum Yum Noodles
Thin Rice Pho Noodles | Shrimp | Minced Chicken | Fish Ball | Bean Sprouts | Boiled Egg | Cilantro | Scallion | Wonton Chip | PEANUT | Spicy & Sour Broth
Chiang Mai Khao Soi Noodles
( Northern Thai Style Curry Noodles ) | Flat Wonton Noodles in Light Turmeric Yellow Curry | Coconut Milk | Red Onion | Cilantro | Scallion | Pickled Green Mustard | Crispy Egg Noodles | Lime
Thai Dessert
Sides
Jasmine Rice
Jasmine rice is a long-grain variety of fragrant rice (also known as aromatic rice)
Brown Rice
Brown rice is a whole-grain rice with the inedible outer hull removed | We put a mixture of ricebery rice along with brown rice.
Sticky Rice
Glutinous rice ,also called sticky rice, is a type of rice grown mainly in Southeast and East Asia and the eastern parts of South Asia, which has opaque grains, very low amylose content, and is especially sticky when cooked.
Side Fried Egg
Asian-Style Fried Egg.
Side Pork Rind
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed American broccoli
Steamed Mixed Veggies
Side order of steamed mixed vegetables ( Broccoli | Carrot | Cauliflower | Green cabbage | Napa Cabbage | Green Bean )
Steamed Thin Rice Noodles
Steamed straight flat noodle sticks; used in Pad Thai
Steamed Wide Rice Noodles
Big,flat rice noodles; used in Drunken Noodles and Pad See Ew Noodles
Steamed Wonton Noodles
Medium Sized Egg Noodles
Side Chili Basil Sauce 6-8 oz
Side Panang Curry 10 oz
Side Green Curry 10 oz
Side Peanut Sauce 1.5 oz
Side Spring Roll Sauce 1.5 oz
Side Dumpling Sauce 1.5 oz
Side Cucumber Sauce 1.5 oz
Side Tamarind Sauce 1.5 oz
Side Asian Zing Sauce 1.5 oz
Drink Menu
Iced Drinks
Thai Iced Tea
Homemade Thai Tea Style | Half and Half | Sugar
Thai Iced Coffee
Homemade Thai Coffee Style | Half and Half | Sugar
Kiin Imm Iced Green Tea
Imported Thai Green Tea Style With Floral Note | Half and Half | Sugar
Lemon Thai Iced Tea
Homemade Thai Tea Style| Lemonade | Sugar
Lemonade
Powdered drink mix with no artificial flavors or sweeteners
Arnold Palmer
Black Tea | Lemonade | Sugar
Shirley Temple
Maraschino Cherries | Grenadine Syrup | Sprite
Coconut Juice
Sweetened Coconut Juice With Coconut Meat