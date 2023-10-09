Food Menu ( Vienna, VA )

Vienna Monthly Specials - Falls 2023

Mango Cha Cha Cha !

Mango Cha Cha Cha !

$8.95Out of stock

Fresh Mango in Thai-Styled Salad | 2 Shrimps | CASHEW NUT | Lettuce | Cilantro | Red Onions | Scallion | Spicy Sweet & Sour Palm Sugar Dressing

Crispy Papaya Coral Salad

Crispy Papaya Coral Salad

$11.95

Crispy Shredded Green Papaya | Wheat Flour| Shrimps | Carrot | Green Bean | Tomato | Lettuce | PEANUT | Spicy Tamarind & Lime Dressing

Crab Gone Wild

Crab Gone Wild

$11.95

(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) A Deep Fried Prime Size SOFT-SHELL Crab | Wheat Flour | Green Apple | Red Onion | Cilantro | Mixed Green Leaves | Spicy Thai Seafood Garlic Sauce

Super Rock Pork Bone Soup

Super Rock Pork Bone Soup

$15.95

(3/5 Medium Spicy Level) Pork Spare Rib | Pork Neck | Cilantro | Scallion | Thai Chili | Spicy Lime Juice Sauce | Thai Style Pork Bone Broth | Fish Sauce Served with a Side of Jasmine Rice

Pumpkin Curry In Vienna Garden

Pumpkin Curry In Vienna Garden

$14.95

Choice of Meat | Kabocha Pumpkin | Red Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Basil | Bell Pepper Served with a side of Jasmine rice

Bangkok Style Spaghetti

Bangkok Style Spaghetti

$16.95

(3/5 Regular Spicy Level) Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Spaghetti | Chili Garlic Sauce | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Onion | Green Bean | Tomato | Basil

Friends of Mermaid

Friends of Mermaid

$17.95

(1/5 Little Spicy Level) Crab Meat | 4 Shrimps | 6 pcs of Squid | Egg | Yellow Curry Powder | Coconut Milk | Cilantro | Bell Pepper | Onion | Scallion | Celery | Fried Shallot | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Talay Thai Stir Fried Noodles

Talay Thai Stir Fried Noodles

$16.95

(1/5 Little Spicy Level) Shrimp | Squid | Pork | Glass Noodle | Salted Duck Egg Sauce | Egg | Carrot | Celery | White Wood Ear Mushroom | Onion | Scallion | Cilantro | Chili Paste | Shrimp Infused Oil

Crunchy Crab Castle

Crunchy Crab Castle

$30.95

(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) 3 Deep Fried Prime Size SOFT-SHELL Crabs | Wheat Flour | Fried Garlic | Black Pepper | Fried Shallot | Cilantro | Bell Pepper | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice And Spicy Seafood Sauce

The Deep Sea

The Deep Sea

$34.95

(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) A Deep Fried Whole Branzino Fish | 6 Deep Fried Shrimp | Wheat Flour | Red Bell Pepper | Garlic | Scallion | Cauliflower | Broccoli | Carrot | Spicy Chili Garlic Glaze

Twinkle Branzino

Twinkle Branzino

$27.95

(1/5 Little Spicy Level) Deep Fried Whole Branzino Fish | Wheat Flour | Fried Garlic | Black Pepper | Fried Shallot | Cauliflower | Broccoli | Cilantro | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice P.S. Branzino Fish is a type of white fish, also similar to sea bass and halibut. The tastes of Branzino are mild, flaky, and slightly sweet. How does the name "Twinkle Branzino" come from? - So many tastes of crispy flake favors on the top of the fish just one bite in your mouth ------ Make it twinkle~*

Galaxy Branzino

Galaxy Branzino

$27.95

(3/5 Regular Spicy Level) Deep Fried Whole Branzino Fish | Wheat Flour | Basil | Broccoli | Cauliflower | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Chili Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Appetizer

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.95

3 Pieces | Glass Noodles | Cabbage | Carrot | Celery | Taro | Sweet & Sour Pineapple Dipping Sauce

Kanom Jeeb Dumpling

Kanom Jeeb Dumpling

$6.95

5 Pieces | Minced Shrimp & Chicken | Cilantro | Corn | Wonton Skin | Garlic | Scallion | Honey Soy Sauce

Crispy Chive Cakes

Crispy Chive Cakes

$6.95

4 Pieces | Chive Leaves in Rice Flour Dough | Garlic Bits | Honey Soy Dipping Sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$7.95

4 Skewers of Grilled Chicken | PEANUT Sauce | Toast | Cucumber & Onion Relish

Grilled Pork Skewers

Grilled Pork Skewers

$8.95

4 Skewers of Marinated Pork | Sticky Rice | Tamarind Sauce

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$5.95

2 Crisp Pastry Pockets | Curried Potato | Carrot | Pea | Cucumber & Onion in Sweet Vinegar Sauce

Crispy Veg Dumpling

Crispy Veg Dumpling

$5.95

8 Pieces of Crispy Veggie Dumpling (Fried) - Crispy Potato Starch Dumpling | Cabbage | Carrot | Chestnut | Corn | Mushroom | Spinach | Vermicelli | Honey Soy Dipping Sauce

Golden Tofu Sticks

Golden Tofu Sticks

$5.95

Strips of Fried Tofu | Crushed PEANUT | Asian Zing Sauce

Crispy String Beans

Crispy String Beans

$6.95

Battered String Beans | Bell Pepper | Carrot | Cilantro Scallion | Spicy Chili Garlic Glaze

Thai Fish Cakes

Thai Fish Cakes

$6.95

(2/5 Medium Spicy) Fried Curried Fish Cakes | Green Bean | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Cucumber & Onion in Sweet Chili Sauce | PEANUT

Nom Nom Pork Strips

Nom Nom Pork Strips

$8.95

Pork Strips | Milk | Soy | Sesame Seed | Cilantro | Served with Sticky Rice and Sriracha Sauce

Chiang Mai Spicy Sausage

Chiang Mai Spicy Sausage

$8.95

(1/5 Little Spicy Level) Minced Pork | Lemongrass | Thai Chili Paste | Garlic | Lime Leaves | Served With A Side Of Sticky Rice | Fresh Ginger | Peanut

Crispy Duck Roll

Crispy Duck Roll

$8.95

Slices of Roasted Duck Lightly Battered | Carrot | Scallion | Roti Pancake | Peking Duck Sauce

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Soup

Tom YUM Soup

Tom YUM Soup

$5.95

Thai Style Spicy & Sour Lemongrass Soup | Mushroom | Tomato | Cilantro

Tom KHA Soup

Tom KHA Soup

$6.50

Coconut Milk Broth Flavored With Galangal & Lemongrass | Mushroom | Tomato | Cilantro

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$5.95

Lightly Seasoned Broth | Minced Shrimp & Chicken Filled Wontons | Cabbage | Scallion | A Hint of Garlic

Mai Thai Tofu Soup

Mai Thai Tofu Soup

$5.95

Soft White Tofu | Glass noodle | Preserved cabbage | Scallion | Wood ear mushroom | Cilantro | Clear Broth | A Hint of Garlic

Salad

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$7.95

(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) Shredded Green Papaya | Carrot | Green Bean | Tomato | Lettuce | PEANUT | Spicy Tamarind & Lime Dressing

Brussels Sprout Salad

Brussels Sprout Salad

$7.95

(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts | Carrot | Celery | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Tomato | Lettuce | CASHEW NUT | Spicy Tamarind & Lime Dressing

Larb Chicken Salad

Larb Chicken Salad

$7.95

(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) Minced Chicken | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Lettuce | Roasted Rice Powder | Spices | Fresh Lime Juice

Larb Tofu Salad

Larb Tofu Salad

$7.95

(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) Fried Tofu | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Lettuce | Roasted Rice Powder | Spices | Fresh Lime Juice

Pineapple Beef Salad

Pineapple Beef Salad

$8.95

(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) Sliced Grilled Steak | Pineapple | Tomato | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Lettuce | Spices | Fresh Lime Juice

Kiin Imm Thai Street Food

Chop Chop Basil

Chop Chop Basil

$12.95

Served Over Rice With A Fried Egg | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Chopped Green Bean | Brown Sauce

Basil Pork Crisp

Basil Pork Crisp

$15.95

Crispy Pork Belly Stir Fry | Chili Pepper | Bell Pepper | Green Bean | Basil | Chili Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice

Dancing Pork Belly & Chinese Broccoli

Dancing Pork Belly & Chinese Broccoli

$15.95

Crispy Pork Belly Sautéed | Chinese Broccoli | Bean Paste | Oyster Garlic Brown Sauce | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice

Khao Kha Moo ( Braised Pork Leg )

Khao Kha Moo ( Braised Pork Leg )

$17.95

Tender Pork Leg Stewed with Assorted Herbs | Chinese Broccoli | Pickled Mustard Green | Cilantro | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice And Spicy Vinegar Relish**

Kua Gai Noodles

Kua Gai Noodles

$14.95

(Chinatown Wok-Charred Noodles) Charred Wide Rice Noodles | Chicken | Squid | Egg | Scallion | Chinese Salted Cabbage | Soy Sauce | Lettuce | A Side of Sriracha Hot Sauce

Boat Noodle Soup

Boat Noodle Soup

$14.95

Thin Rice Pho Noodles | Sliced Beef | Tender Beef Chunk | Homemade Pork Ball | Bean Sprouts | Chinese Broccoli | Cilantro | Scallion | Spices | Pork Rind | Cinnamon & Star Anise | Concentrated Beef Broth

Spicy Yum Yum Noodles

Spicy Yum Yum Noodles

$13.95

Thin Rice Pho Noodles | Fish Ball | Bean Sprouts | Boiled Egg | Cilantro | Scallion | Wonton Chip | PEANUT | Spicy & Sour Broth

Khao Soi ( Chiang Mai Noodles )

Khao Soi ( Chiang Mai Noodles )

$14.95

( Northern Thai Style Curry Noodles ) Chicken Broth --- No Substitute | Flat Wonton Noodles in Light Turmeric Yellow Curry | Coconut Milk | Red Onion | Cilantro | Scallion | Pickled Green Mustard | Crispy Egg Noodles | Lime

Curry

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$12.95

Note : PEANUT must be in the sauce ; cannot leave it out! Choice of Meat | Panang Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Crushed PEANUT | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Served with a side of Jasmine rice

Belly Cracker Panang

Belly Cracker Panang

$16.95

Note : PEANUT must be in the sauce ; Cannot leave it out! Crispy Pork Belly | Panang Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Crushed PEANUT | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Pineapple | Served with a side of Jasmine rice

Green Curry

Green Curry

$12.95

Choice of Meat | Green Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Bamboo Shoots | Thai Eggplant | Bell Pepper | Basil Served with a side of Jasmine rice

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$15.95

Spicy Level Cannot Be Modified | Brasied Beef Chunks | Massaman Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Tamarind Juice | Potato | Fried Shallot | Whole PEANUT | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Yellow Curry Chicken

Yellow Curry Chicken

$14.95

Boned In Chicken Thighs | Yellow Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Turmeric | Onion | Potato | Tomato | Served With A Side Of Cucumber Sauce and Jasmine Rice

Wok Saute

Ka Prow ( Basil Stir Fry )

Ka Prow ( Basil Stir Fry )

$12.95

Choice of Meat | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Garlic | Onion | Thai Traditional Chili and Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Ginger Blossom Stir Fry

Ginger Blossom Stir Fry

$12.95

Choice of Meat | Ginger | Bell Pepper | Cauliflower | Celery | Onion | Scallion | Wood Ear Mushroom | Garlic Soy Bean Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Cashew Nut Stir Fry

Cashew Nut Stir Fry

$12.95

Choice of Meat | CASHEW NUT | Bell Pepper | Carrot | Onion | Scallion | Traditional Light Garlic Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

V6 Delight

V6 Delight

$12.95

Choice of Meat | Broccoli | Carrot | Cauliflower | Green Bean | Green Cabbage | Napa Cabbage | Light Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Mushroom Forest

Mushroom Forest

$12.95

Choice of Meat | Fried Tofu | Shiitake | White Mushroom | Wood Ear Mushroom | Carrot | Scallion | Light Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Double Garlic Pepper

Double Garlic Pepper

$12.95

Choice of Meat Garlic | Black and White Pepper | Broccoli | Cilantro | Thai Traditional Brown Sauce | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice

Chili Basil Eggplant

Chili Basil Eggplant

$12.95

Choice of Meat OR Eggplant Only | Chinese Eggplant | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Basil | Chili & Garlic Soy Bean Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Noodles & Rice

Pad Thai Noodles

Pad Thai Noodles

$11.95

Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Thin Rice Noodles | Egg | Bean Sprouts | Firm Red Tofu | Preserved Radish | Scallion | Crushed PEANUT

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$11.95

Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles | Chili Garlic Sauce | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Onion | Green Bean | Tomato | Basil

Pad See Ew Noodles

Pad See Ew Noodles

$11.95

Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles | Egg | Chinese Broccoli | Black Bean Paste | Sweet Soy Sauce

Lad Na Noodles

Lad Na Noodles

$12.95

( Noodles In Gravy ) Choice of meat | Pan-Fried Wide Rice Noodles |Chinese Broccoli |Egg | Light Black Bean Gravy

Metro Station Fried Rice

Metro Station Fried Rice

$11.95

Choice of Meat | White Rice | Chinese Broccoli | Egg | Onion | Scallion | Tomato | Soy Sauce

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Choice of Meat | White Rice | Egg | Bell Pepper | Onion | Green Bean | Tomato | Basil | Chili Pepper Sauce and Garlic

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Choice of Meat | White Rice | Pineapple | Carrot | CASHEW NUT | Egg | Onion | Scallion | Raisin | Tomato | Soy Sauce | Sesame Oil

Godzilla Fried Rice

Godzilla Fried Rice

$18.95

Crab Meat | Shrimp | Squid | Broccoli | Carrot | Cilantro | Egg | Onion | Scallion | Tomato | Light Soy Sauce Served with a side of Spicy Seafood Sauce Crab Fried Rice is a classic and much beloved Thai dish, characterized by its delicate flavors. The crab meat is really the star of the show here, so a light touch is used when it comes to soy sauce. The cilantro, scallion, and lime combo adds the perfect fresh flavor along with spicy seafood sauce mixed with Thai fish sauce.

BKK Fusion

Twilight Beef In Bangkok

Twilight Beef In Bangkok

$14.95

Sliced Beef | Broccoli | Carrot | Onion | Scallion | SESAME Seeds | Fusion Teriyaki Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Herbal Falls

Herbal Falls

$14.95

Crispy Tofu | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Sprinkles of Assorted Thai Herbs | Cashew Nut | Crispy Basil | Peppery Garlic Soy Glaze | Served with a side of Jasmine rice

Spicy Catfish

Spicy Catfish

$16.95

Sautéed Crispy Catfish Fillet | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Green Bean |Thai Eggplant | Peppercorn | Finger Root | Red Curry Glaze | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Shrine to The Trident Throne

Shrine to The Trident Throne

$14.95

Crispy Catfish Filet | Cilantro | Ginger | Red Onion | PEANUT | Scallion | Spicy Lime Dressing | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice

Samui Seaside Village

Samui Seaside Village

$14.95

Shrimp | Squid | Salted Duck Egg Sauce | Bell Pepper | Celery | Onion | Scallion | Chili Paste | Shrimp Infused Oil | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice

Talay Thai Stir Fried Noodles

Talay Thai Stir Fried Noodles

$16.95

(1/5 Little Spicy Level) Shrimp | Squid | Pork | Glass Noodle | Salted Duck Egg Sauce | Egg | Carrot | Celery | White Wood Ear Mushroom | Onion | Scallion | Cilantro | Chili Paste | Shrimp Infused Oil

Grand Circle Chili Duck

Grand Circle Chili Duck

$18.95

Battered & Fried Duck Breast | Basil | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Cauliflower | Chili Pepper | Chili Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice

Grandma Duck

Grandma Duck

$18.95

Crispy Duck Breast | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | CASHEW NUT | Pineapple | Onion | Scallion | Tomato Paste & Brown Sauce | Served with a side of Jasmine rice

Sides

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Jasmine rice is a long-grain variety of fragrant rice (also known as aromatic rice)

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.50

Brown rice is a whole-grain rice with the inedible outer hull removed | We put a mixture of ricebery rice along with brown rice.

Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$2.00

Glutinous rice ,also called sticky rice, is a type of rice grown mainly in Southeast and East Asia and the eastern parts of South Asia, which has opaque grains, very low amylose content, and is especially sticky when cooked.

Side Fried Egg

Side Fried Egg

$1.50

Asian-Style Fried Egg.

Side Pork Rind

Side Pork Rind

$1.00
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Steamed American broccoli

Steamed Mixed Veggies

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Side order of steamed mixed vegetables ( Broccoli | Carrot | Cauliflower | Green cabbage | Napa Cabbage | Green Bean )

Steamed Thin Rice Noodles

Steamed Thin Rice Noodles

$3.00

Steamed straight flat noodle sticks; used in Pad Thai

Steamed Wide Rice Noodles

Steamed Wide Rice Noodles

$3.00

Big,flat rice noodles; used in Drunken Noodles and Pad See Ew Noodles

Steamed Wonton Noodles

Steamed Wonton Noodles

$3.00

Medium Sized Egg Noodles

Thai Dessert

Hey! Pumpkin Ⓖ Fall Season

Hey! Pumpkin Ⓖ Fall Season

$7.95

(Thai Pumpkin Custard ) Kabocha Pumpkin | Egg | Coconut Milk | Thai Palm Sugar | Pandan

Fruity Custard Ⓖ

Fruity Custard Ⓖ

$5.95

Cold and creamy dessert Milk | Egg l Sugar | Mix Fruits | Maraschino Cherry

Roti Kiin Taro

Roti Kiin Taro

$5.95

Sweet Taro Paste| Roti | Wheat Flour | Coconut Milk | Sugar | Salt | Malt Powder | Condensed Milk | Fried Taro Strips

Thai Taro Coconut Custard

Thai Taro Coconut Custard

$5.95

Malanga coco root | Coconut milk | Palm sugar | Egg | Fried taro strips

Guilty Crown

Guilty Crown

$6.95

Key Lime Juice | Pandan Coloring | Egg Yolks | Sweetened Condensed Milk | Pie Crust | Coconut Milk | Maraschino Cherry

Drink Menu ( Vienna, VA )

Iced Drinks

Pear Sparkling Soda

Pear Sparkling Soda

$4.75

Pear Syrup | Lychee Syrup | Lemonade | Club Soda | Sugar | Pear Pulp 

Orange and Passion Fruit Sparkling Soda

Orange and Passion Fruit Sparkling Soda

$4.95

Passion Fruit Syrup | Orange Juice |  Soda | Sugar | Mandarin Pulp 

The Old Fantasy

The Old Fantasy

$4.75

Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup | Lemonade | Soda | Sugar | Dried Butterfly Pea Flower

Guava Minty Sparkling Soda

Guava Minty Sparkling Soda

$4.95

Light Guava Puree | Guava Syrup |Fresh Mint Smash | Soda | Lemonade

The Miracle Of Sunset

The Miracle Of Sunset

$4.75

Maraschino Cherries | Cherry Juice | Sprite | Orange Juice | Lemonade

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Maraschino Cherries | Cherry Juice | Sprite

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75

Homemade Thai Tea Style | Half and Half | Sugar

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.75

Homemade Thai Coffee Style | Half and Half | Sugar

Never Sleep

Never Sleep

$3.75

Thai Iced Milk Tea mixed with Dark Coffee Sleepy? Get a sip of this. That's the way!

Kiin Imm Iced Green Tea

Kiin Imm Iced Green Tea

$3.95

Homemade Thai Green Jasmine Tea Style | Half and Half | Sugar

Green Tea Lemonade

Green Tea Lemonade

$3.75

Homemade Thai Green Jasmine Tea Style | Fresh Lemonade| Suga

Lemon Thai Iced Tea

Lemon Thai Iced Tea

$3.75

Homemade Thai Tea Style| Lemonade | Sugar

Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.75

Black Tea

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Homemade Thai Lemonade Style With Some Pulp

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer (Lemonade Tea)

Canned / Bottled Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.00

Deer Park 16.9 fl.oz 100% Nature Spring water