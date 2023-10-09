Kiin Imm Thai Restaurant - Vienna, VA 2676 A Avenir Place
Food Menu ( Vienna, VA )
Vienna Monthly Specials - Falls 2023
Mango Cha Cha Cha !
Fresh Mango in Thai-Styled Salad | 2 Shrimps | CASHEW NUT | Lettuce | Cilantro | Red Onions | Scallion | Spicy Sweet & Sour Palm Sugar Dressing
Crispy Papaya Coral Salad
Crispy Shredded Green Papaya | Wheat Flour| Shrimps | Carrot | Green Bean | Tomato | Lettuce | PEANUT | Spicy Tamarind & Lime Dressing
Crab Gone Wild
(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) A Deep Fried Prime Size SOFT-SHELL Crab | Wheat Flour | Green Apple | Red Onion | Cilantro | Mixed Green Leaves | Spicy Thai Seafood Garlic Sauce
Super Rock Pork Bone Soup
(3/5 Medium Spicy Level) Pork Spare Rib | Pork Neck | Cilantro | Scallion | Thai Chili | Spicy Lime Juice Sauce | Thai Style Pork Bone Broth | Fish Sauce Served with a Side of Jasmine Rice
Pumpkin Curry In Vienna Garden
Choice of Meat | Kabocha Pumpkin | Red Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Basil | Bell Pepper Served with a side of Jasmine rice
Bangkok Style Spaghetti
(3/5 Regular Spicy Level) Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Spaghetti | Chili Garlic Sauce | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Onion | Green Bean | Tomato | Basil
Friends of Mermaid
(1/5 Little Spicy Level) Crab Meat | 4 Shrimps | 6 pcs of Squid | Egg | Yellow Curry Powder | Coconut Milk | Cilantro | Bell Pepper | Onion | Scallion | Celery | Fried Shallot | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Talay Thai Stir Fried Noodles
(1/5 Little Spicy Level) Shrimp | Squid | Pork | Glass Noodle | Salted Duck Egg Sauce | Egg | Carrot | Celery | White Wood Ear Mushroom | Onion | Scallion | Cilantro | Chili Paste | Shrimp Infused Oil
Crunchy Crab Castle
(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) 3 Deep Fried Prime Size SOFT-SHELL Crabs | Wheat Flour | Fried Garlic | Black Pepper | Fried Shallot | Cilantro | Bell Pepper | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice And Spicy Seafood Sauce
The Deep Sea
(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) A Deep Fried Whole Branzino Fish | 6 Deep Fried Shrimp | Wheat Flour | Red Bell Pepper | Garlic | Scallion | Cauliflower | Broccoli | Carrot | Spicy Chili Garlic Glaze
Twinkle Branzino
(1/5 Little Spicy Level) Deep Fried Whole Branzino Fish | Wheat Flour | Fried Garlic | Black Pepper | Fried Shallot | Cauliflower | Broccoli | Cilantro | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice P.S. Branzino Fish is a type of white fish, also similar to sea bass and halibut. The tastes of Branzino are mild, flaky, and slightly sweet. How does the name "Twinkle Branzino" come from? - So many tastes of crispy flake favors on the top of the fish just one bite in your mouth ------ Make it twinkle~*
Galaxy Branzino
(3/5 Regular Spicy Level) Deep Fried Whole Branzino Fish | Wheat Flour | Basil | Broccoli | Cauliflower | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Chili Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Appetizer
Veggie Spring Rolls
3 Pieces | Glass Noodles | Cabbage | Carrot | Celery | Taro | Sweet & Sour Pineapple Dipping Sauce
Kanom Jeeb Dumpling
5 Pieces | Minced Shrimp & Chicken | Cilantro | Corn | Wonton Skin | Garlic | Scallion | Honey Soy Sauce
Crispy Chive Cakes
4 Pieces | Chive Leaves in Rice Flour Dough | Garlic Bits | Honey Soy Dipping Sauce
Chicken Satay
4 Skewers of Grilled Chicken | PEANUT Sauce | Toast | Cucumber & Onion Relish
Grilled Pork Skewers
4 Skewers of Marinated Pork | Sticky Rice | Tamarind Sauce
Curry Puff
2 Crisp Pastry Pockets | Curried Potato | Carrot | Pea | Cucumber & Onion in Sweet Vinegar Sauce
Crispy Veg Dumpling
8 Pieces of Crispy Veggie Dumpling (Fried) - Crispy Potato Starch Dumpling | Cabbage | Carrot | Chestnut | Corn | Mushroom | Spinach | Vermicelli | Honey Soy Dipping Sauce
Golden Tofu Sticks
Strips of Fried Tofu | Crushed PEANUT | Asian Zing Sauce
Crispy String Beans
Battered String Beans | Bell Pepper | Carrot | Cilantro Scallion | Spicy Chili Garlic Glaze
Thai Fish Cakes
(2/5 Medium Spicy) Fried Curried Fish Cakes | Green Bean | Kaffir Lime Leaf | Cucumber & Onion in Sweet Chili Sauce | PEANUT
Nom Nom Pork Strips
Pork Strips | Milk | Soy | Sesame Seed | Cilantro | Served with Sticky Rice and Sriracha Sauce
Chiang Mai Spicy Sausage
(1/5 Little Spicy Level) Minced Pork | Lemongrass | Thai Chili Paste | Garlic | Lime Leaves | Served With A Side Of Sticky Rice | Fresh Ginger | Peanut
Crispy Duck Roll
Slices of Roasted Duck Lightly Battered | Carrot | Scallion | Roti Pancake | Peking Duck Sauce
Extra Sauce
Soup
Tom YUM Soup
Thai Style Spicy & Sour Lemongrass Soup | Mushroom | Tomato | Cilantro
Tom KHA Soup
Coconut Milk Broth Flavored With Galangal & Lemongrass | Mushroom | Tomato | Cilantro
Wonton Soup
Lightly Seasoned Broth | Minced Shrimp & Chicken Filled Wontons | Cabbage | Scallion | A Hint of Garlic
Mai Thai Tofu Soup
Soft White Tofu | Glass noodle | Preserved cabbage | Scallion | Wood ear mushroom | Cilantro | Clear Broth | A Hint of Garlic
Salad
Papaya Salad
(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) Shredded Green Papaya | Carrot | Green Bean | Tomato | Lettuce | PEANUT | Spicy Tamarind & Lime Dressing
Brussels Sprout Salad
(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts | Carrot | Celery | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Tomato | Lettuce | CASHEW NUT | Spicy Tamarind & Lime Dressing
Larb Chicken Salad
(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) Minced Chicken | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Lettuce | Roasted Rice Powder | Spices | Fresh Lime Juice
Larb Tofu Salad
(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) Fried Tofu | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Lettuce | Roasted Rice Powder | Spices | Fresh Lime Juice
Pineapple Beef Salad
(2/5 Medium Spicy Level) Sliced Grilled Steak | Pineapple | Tomato | Cilantro | Red Onion | Scallion | Lettuce | Spices | Fresh Lime Juice
Kiin Imm Thai Street Food
Chop Chop Basil
Served Over Rice With A Fried Egg | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Chopped Green Bean | Brown Sauce
Basil Pork Crisp
Crispy Pork Belly Stir Fry | Chili Pepper | Bell Pepper | Green Bean | Basil | Chili Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice
Dancing Pork Belly & Chinese Broccoli
Crispy Pork Belly Sautéed | Chinese Broccoli | Bean Paste | Oyster Garlic Brown Sauce | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice
Khao Kha Moo ( Braised Pork Leg )
Tender Pork Leg Stewed with Assorted Herbs | Chinese Broccoli | Pickled Mustard Green | Cilantro | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice And Spicy Vinegar Relish**
Kua Gai Noodles
(Chinatown Wok-Charred Noodles) Charred Wide Rice Noodles | Chicken | Squid | Egg | Scallion | Chinese Salted Cabbage | Soy Sauce | Lettuce | A Side of Sriracha Hot Sauce
Boat Noodle Soup
Thin Rice Pho Noodles | Sliced Beef | Tender Beef Chunk | Homemade Pork Ball | Bean Sprouts | Chinese Broccoli | Cilantro | Scallion | Spices | Pork Rind | Cinnamon & Star Anise | Concentrated Beef Broth
Spicy Yum Yum Noodles
Thin Rice Pho Noodles | Fish Ball | Bean Sprouts | Boiled Egg | Cilantro | Scallion | Wonton Chip | PEANUT | Spicy & Sour Broth
Khao Soi ( Chiang Mai Noodles )
( Northern Thai Style Curry Noodles ) Chicken Broth --- No Substitute | Flat Wonton Noodles in Light Turmeric Yellow Curry | Coconut Milk | Red Onion | Cilantro | Scallion | Pickled Green Mustard | Crispy Egg Noodles | Lime
Curry
Panang Curry
Note : PEANUT must be in the sauce ; cannot leave it out! Choice of Meat | Panang Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Crushed PEANUT | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Served with a side of Jasmine rice
Belly Cracker Panang
Note : PEANUT must be in the sauce ; Cannot leave it out! Crispy Pork Belly | Panang Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Crushed PEANUT | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Pineapple | Served with a side of Jasmine rice
Green Curry
Choice of Meat | Green Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Bamboo Shoots | Thai Eggplant | Bell Pepper | Basil Served with a side of Jasmine rice
Massaman Curry
Spicy Level Cannot Be Modified | Brasied Beef Chunks | Massaman Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Tamarind Juice | Potato | Fried Shallot | Whole PEANUT | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Yellow Curry Chicken
Boned In Chicken Thighs | Yellow Curry Paste | Coconut Milk | Turmeric | Onion | Potato | Tomato | Served With A Side Of Cucumber Sauce and Jasmine Rice
Wok Saute
Ka Prow ( Basil Stir Fry )
Choice of Meat | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Garlic | Onion | Thai Traditional Chili and Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Ginger Blossom Stir Fry
Choice of Meat | Ginger | Bell Pepper | Cauliflower | Celery | Onion | Scallion | Wood Ear Mushroom | Garlic Soy Bean Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Cashew Nut Stir Fry
Choice of Meat | CASHEW NUT | Bell Pepper | Carrot | Onion | Scallion | Traditional Light Garlic Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
V6 Delight
Choice of Meat | Broccoli | Carrot | Cauliflower | Green Bean | Green Cabbage | Napa Cabbage | Light Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Mushroom Forest
Choice of Meat | Fried Tofu | Shiitake | White Mushroom | Wood Ear Mushroom | Carrot | Scallion | Light Brown Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Double Garlic Pepper
Choice of Meat Garlic | Black and White Pepper | Broccoli | Cilantro | Thai Traditional Brown Sauce | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice
Chili Basil Eggplant
Choice of Meat OR Eggplant Only | Chinese Eggplant | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Basil | Chili & Garlic Soy Bean Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Noodles & Rice
Pad Thai Noodles
Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Thin Rice Noodles | Egg | Bean Sprouts | Firm Red Tofu | Preserved Radish | Scallion | Crushed PEANUT
Drunken Noodles
Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles | Chili Garlic Sauce | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Onion | Green Bean | Tomato | Basil
Pad See Ew Noodles
Choice of Meat | Stir-Fried Wide Rice Noodles | Egg | Chinese Broccoli | Black Bean Paste | Sweet Soy Sauce
Lad Na Noodles
( Noodles In Gravy ) Choice of meat | Pan-Fried Wide Rice Noodles |Chinese Broccoli |Egg | Light Black Bean Gravy
Metro Station Fried Rice
Choice of Meat | White Rice | Chinese Broccoli | Egg | Onion | Scallion | Tomato | Soy Sauce
Basil Fried Rice
Choice of Meat | White Rice | Egg | Bell Pepper | Onion | Green Bean | Tomato | Basil | Chili Pepper Sauce and Garlic
Pineapple Fried Rice
Choice of Meat | White Rice | Pineapple | Carrot | CASHEW NUT | Egg | Onion | Scallion | Raisin | Tomato | Soy Sauce | Sesame Oil
Godzilla Fried Rice
Crab Meat | Shrimp | Squid | Broccoli | Carrot | Cilantro | Egg | Onion | Scallion | Tomato | Light Soy Sauce Served with a side of Spicy Seafood Sauce Crab Fried Rice is a classic and much beloved Thai dish, characterized by its delicate flavors. The crab meat is really the star of the show here, so a light touch is used when it comes to soy sauce. The cilantro, scallion, and lime combo adds the perfect fresh flavor along with spicy seafood sauce mixed with Thai fish sauce.
BKK Fusion
Twilight Beef In Bangkok
Sliced Beef | Broccoli | Carrot | Onion | Scallion | SESAME Seeds | Fusion Teriyaki Sauce | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Herbal Falls
Crispy Tofu | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Sprinkles of Assorted Thai Herbs | Cashew Nut | Crispy Basil | Peppery Garlic Soy Glaze | Served with a side of Jasmine rice
Spicy Catfish
Sautéed Crispy Catfish Fillet | Basil | Bell Pepper | Chili Pepper | Green Bean |Thai Eggplant | Peppercorn | Finger Root | Red Curry Glaze | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Shrine to The Trident Throne
Crispy Catfish Filet | Cilantro | Ginger | Red Onion | PEANUT | Scallion | Spicy Lime Dressing | Served With A Side Of Jasmine Rice
Samui Seaside Village
Shrimp | Squid | Salted Duck Egg Sauce | Bell Pepper | Celery | Onion | Scallion | Chili Paste | Shrimp Infused Oil | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice
Talay Thai Stir Fried Noodles
(1/5 Little Spicy Level) Shrimp | Squid | Pork | Glass Noodle | Salted Duck Egg Sauce | Egg | Carrot | Celery | White Wood Ear Mushroom | Onion | Scallion | Cilantro | Chili Paste | Shrimp Infused Oil
Grand Circle Chili Duck
Battered & Fried Duck Breast | Basil | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | Cauliflower | Chili Pepper | Chili Garlic Sauce | Served With A Side of Jasmine Rice
Grandma Duck
Crispy Duck Breast | Bell Pepper | Broccoli | CASHEW NUT | Pineapple | Onion | Scallion | Tomato Paste & Brown Sauce | Served with a side of Jasmine rice
Sides
Jasmine Rice
Jasmine rice is a long-grain variety of fragrant rice (also known as aromatic rice)
Brown Rice
Brown rice is a whole-grain rice with the inedible outer hull removed | We put a mixture of ricebery rice along with brown rice.
Sticky Rice
Glutinous rice ,also called sticky rice, is a type of rice grown mainly in Southeast and East Asia and the eastern parts of South Asia, which has opaque grains, very low amylose content, and is especially sticky when cooked.
Side Fried Egg
Asian-Style Fried Egg.
Side Pork Rind
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed American broccoli
Steamed Mixed Veggies
Side order of steamed mixed vegetables ( Broccoli | Carrot | Cauliflower | Green cabbage | Napa Cabbage | Green Bean )
Steamed Thin Rice Noodles
Steamed straight flat noodle sticks; used in Pad Thai
Steamed Wide Rice Noodles
Big,flat rice noodles; used in Drunken Noodles and Pad See Ew Noodles
Steamed Wonton Noodles
Medium Sized Egg Noodles
Thai Dessert
Hey! Pumpkin Ⓖ Fall Season
(Thai Pumpkin Custard ) Kabocha Pumpkin | Egg | Coconut Milk | Thai Palm Sugar | Pandan
Fruity Custard Ⓖ
Cold and creamy dessert Milk | Egg l Sugar | Mix Fruits | Maraschino Cherry
Roti Kiin Taro
Sweet Taro Paste| Roti | Wheat Flour | Coconut Milk | Sugar | Salt | Malt Powder | Condensed Milk | Fried Taro Strips
Thai Taro Coconut Custard
Malanga coco root | Coconut milk | Palm sugar | Egg | Fried taro strips
Guilty Crown
Key Lime Juice | Pandan Coloring | Egg Yolks | Sweetened Condensed Milk | Pie Crust | Coconut Milk | Maraschino Cherry
Drink Menu ( Vienna, VA )
Iced Drinks
Pear Sparkling Soda
Pear Syrup | Lychee Syrup | Lemonade | Club Soda | Sugar | Pear Pulp
Orange and Passion Fruit Sparkling Soda
Passion Fruit Syrup | Orange Juice | Soda | Sugar | Mandarin Pulp
The Old Fantasy
Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup | Lemonade | Soda | Sugar | Dried Butterfly Pea Flower
Guava Minty Sparkling Soda
Light Guava Puree | Guava Syrup |Fresh Mint Smash | Soda | Lemonade
The Miracle Of Sunset
Maraschino Cherries | Cherry Juice | Sprite | Orange Juice | Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Maraschino Cherries | Cherry Juice | Sprite
Thai Iced Tea
Homemade Thai Tea Style | Half and Half | Sugar
Thai Iced Coffee
Homemade Thai Coffee Style | Half and Half | Sugar
Never Sleep
Thai Iced Milk Tea mixed with Dark Coffee Sleepy? Get a sip of this. That's the way!
Kiin Imm Iced Green Tea
Homemade Thai Green Jasmine Tea Style | Half and Half | Sugar
Green Tea Lemonade
Homemade Thai Green Jasmine Tea Style | Fresh Lemonade| Suga
Lemon Thai Iced Tea
Homemade Thai Tea Style| Lemonade | Sugar
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Black Tea
Lemonade
Homemade Thai Lemonade Style With Some Pulp
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer (Lemonade Tea)