KIIN STONEHAM THAI TAKE OUT
Popular Items
Grilled lemongrass chicken
Marinated chicken tender, lemon grass, turmeric, spicy dipping, steam mixed veggie or green salad (comes with rice) :Gluten free
Butterfly pea Limeade
Fresh squeezed lime with light brown sugar syrup top with butterfly pea tea
Sweet & Sour chicken
Battered fried chicken, sweet& sour sauce, steam carrot, broccoli (comes with rice)
Lunch special (11AM -3:30PM)
Appetizer
Edamame
Steam Japanese green soybean, slightly salted :Gluten free :Vegan
Crispy Tofu
Crispy fried tofu, cilantro, peanut (sweet chili dipping) :Gluten free :Vegan :Contained Peanut
Crispy veggie roll
Cabbage ,Shiitake mushroom, carrot ,onion ,scallion in egg roll wrapped (sweet chili dipping)
Crab rangoon
Imitation crab meat , stuffed cream cheese, onion , cranberry, carrot, celery (sweet chili dipping)
Veggie Gyoza
Steamed veggie dumplings (vinaigrette ,sweet soy dipping ) :Vegan
Chicken Gyoza
Pan fried chicken dumplings (vinaigrette, sweet soy dipping )
Pork Shumai
Home made pork dumpling, fried garlic, lettuce, cilantro (vinaigrette soy dipping)
Chicken Satay
Grilled Thai turmeric chicken skewer (peanut dipping) :Gluten free :Contained Peanuts
Pork Skewer (Moo-ping)
Grilled pork, black pepper seasoning (gluten free) (spicy dipping )
Avocado fresh garden roll
Avocado, lettuce, carrot, cabbage, cucumber , rice paper wrap (vegetarian plum dipping) :Vegan :Contained Peanuts
Boa Bun (Pork or Tofu)
2 pieces of homemade Asian buns Choice of Grilled pork or crispy breaded tofu cucumber , scallion, cilantro, carrot, red cabbage (Hoisin mayo suace)
Chicken wing
Thai Chicken wing choices of - Pain wing with sweet and sour sauce dipping - Thai spicy wings - Soy garlics wings
Chicken Tender
Fried Chicken tender choices of - Pain wing with sweet and sour sauce dipping - Thai spicy wings - Soy garlics wings
Soup & Salad
Tomyum (Hot&sour)
Chili, lime, mushroom ,tomato, scallions , cilantro (tofu, chicken or shrimp) :Spicy :Gluten free
Tom Kha (Coconut)
Coconut broth, chili, lime, mushroom ,tomato, scallions , cilantro ( tofu, chicken or shrimp) :Spicy :Gluten free
Tofu Veggie Soup
Mixed veggie, tofu, vegan broth :Vegan
Crispy Salad
Peanut, Crispy chicken or crispy tofu, greens, carrot, steam broccoli, tomato, cucumber peanut sauce dressing :Contained Peanut
Spicy Shrimp Papaya Salad
Peanut, chili, lime, shrimp, green papaya, string bean, tomato, lettuce
Fried Rice
Thai fried rice
Egg, broccoli, carrot, onion, scallion, tomato, cilantro , lime in house sauce
Pineapple fried rice
Egg, curry powder, pineapple ,cranberry berry, cashew nut, onion, scallion, bell pepper
Mango fried rice
Egg, curry powder, mango, cashew nut, cranberry, onion, scallion, bell pepper
Basil fried rice
Egg, chili, garlic, basil, bell pepper :Spicy
Fried Noodle
Pad Thai
Egg, peanut, rice noodle, crispy tofu, bean sprout, chive leaf :Gluten free :Contained Peanut
Tomyum Pad Thai
Egg, rice noodle, tom yum sauce, shallot, chive leaf, cilantro , tomato, cucumber :Gluten free :Spicy
Pad See Ew
Egg, flat food ,broccoli, kale, sweet soy sauce
Drunken Noodle
Egg, flat noodle, chili, garlic, basil, bell pepper :Spicy
Curry (rice included)
Red curry
Mixed vegetables, red coconut curry, basil :Gluten free :Spicy
Green curry
Eggplant, string bean, bell pepper, basil :Gluten free :Spicy
Panang Curry
Mixed vegetables, spicy panang curry, basil :Gluten free :Spicy
Yellow mango curry
Mixed vegetables, mango chunk, creamy curry sauce :Gluten free :Spicy
Main Entree (rice included)
Mixed veggie medley
Assorted vegetables, light house garlic sauce
Teriyaki
Teriyaki glazed with choice of meat Grilled chicken, Breaded fried tofu , steak, or shrimp :Contained sesame seed
Ginger Scallion
Assorted vegetables, ginger scallion sauce
Broccoli
Stir fried broccoli, garlic, black pepper
Spicy cashew
Carrot, garlic, onion, scallion, mushroom, pineapple, cashew nut, mild spice :Spicy :Contained cashew nut
Spicy eggplant
Eggplant, chili, garlic, basil, spicy bean sauce :Spicy
chili basil
Mixed vegetable, bell pepper, garlic, chili basil sauce :Spicy
KIIN Special
Crispy chicken with rice
Thai juicy fried Chicken with rice and steamed veggies , sweet chili dipping
Sweet & Sour chicken
Battered fried chicken, sweet& sour sauce, steam carrot, broccoli (comes with rice)
Crispy chicken basil
Breaded battered fried chicken, mushroom, bell pepper, garlic, chili basil sauce (comes with rice) :Spicy
Chicken Curry Noodle (Kow-soi)
Northern Thai flat egg noodle with turmeric chicken stew coconut curry, chili oil, fried onion, scallion, cilantro, beansprout, lime, :Spicy
Grilled lemongrass chicken
Marinated chicken tender, lemon grass, turmeric, spicy dipping, steam mixed veggie or green salad (comes with rice) :Gluten free
Pork belly curry (Hin-le)
Peanut,Thai Northern style slow cooked pork belly, peanut, dry chili, garlic, ginger, shallot, cilantro, steamed mixed vegetables (comes with rice) : Contained Peanut : Spicy
Beef Garlic
Pan-fried frank steak, garlic, black pepper, cilantro, cucumber, steamed broccoli (comes with rice)
Beef Longhorn hot pepper
Beef with Longhorn hot pepper, onion, scallion, mushroom in garlic sauce (comes with rice) :Spicy
Thai beef stew
Slow cooked beef stew with , black soy sauce, star anise, cinnamon , garlic, brown sugar, basil , steamed veggie side of chili, garlic fish sauce (comes with rice)
Beverage
Unsweetened tea
Unsweetened black tea with ice
Milk tea
Sweetened Black tea with milk
Thai iced tea
Iced Sweetened Thai tea with milk
Thai iced coffee
Iced sweetened Thai coffee with milk
Fresh Limead
Fresh squeezed lime with light brown sugar syrup
Butterfly pea Limeade
Fresh squeezed lime with light brown sugar syrup top with butterfly pea tea
Hale's blue boy iced
Hale's blue boy Sala syrup with ice
Hale’s blue boy with milk (Nom-Yen)
(Nom-yen) Hale’s blue boy with milk
Thai sparkling cream soda
Green cream soda syrup with sparkling seltzer