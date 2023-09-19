Spend $40, get 1 Crab rangoon free
Popular Items

$16.00

Marinated chicken tender, lemon grass, turmeric, spicy dipping, steam mixed veggie or green salad (comes with rice) :Gluten free

Butterfly pea Limeade

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lime with light brown sugar syrup top with butterfly pea tea

Sweet & Sour chicken

$16.00

Battered fried chicken, sweet& sour sauce, steam carrot, broccoli (comes with rice)


Lunch special (11AM -3:30PM)

KIIN Special lunch box

$17.00
Fried Rice/ fried noodle (lunch)

$16.00
Thai Donburi lunch box

$16.00

Appetizer

Edamame

$6.00Out of stock

Steam Japanese green soybean, slightly salted :Gluten free :Vegan

Crispy Tofu

$6.00

Crispy fried tofu, cilantro, peanut (sweet chili dipping) :Gluten free :Vegan :Contained Peanut

Crispy veggie roll

$7.00

Cabbage ,Shiitake mushroom, carrot ,onion ,scallion in egg roll wrapped (sweet chili dipping)

Crab rangoon

$7.00

Imitation crab meat , stuffed cream cheese, onion , cranberry, carrot, celery (sweet chili dipping)

Veggie Gyoza

$7.00

Steamed veggie dumplings (vinaigrette ,sweet soy dipping ) :Vegan

Chicken Gyoza

$8.00

Pan fried chicken dumplings (vinaigrette, sweet soy dipping )

Pork Shumai

$8.50

Home made pork dumpling, fried garlic, lettuce, cilantro (vinaigrette soy dipping)

Chicken Satay

$8.50

Grilled Thai turmeric chicken skewer (peanut dipping) :Gluten free :Contained Peanuts

Pork Skewer (Moo-ping)

$9.00

Grilled pork, black pepper seasoning (gluten free) (spicy dipping )

Avocado fresh garden roll

$10.50

Avocado, lettuce, carrot, cabbage, cucumber , rice paper wrap (vegetarian plum dipping) :Vegan :Contained Peanuts

Boa Bun (Pork or Tofu)

$11.00Out of stock

2 pieces of homemade Asian buns Choice of Grilled pork or crispy breaded tofu cucumber , scallion, cilantro, carrot, red cabbage (Hoisin mayo suace)

Chicken wing

$12.00

Thai Chicken wing choices of - Pain wing with sweet and sour sauce dipping - Thai spicy wings - Soy garlics wings

Chicken Tender

$12.00

Fried Chicken tender choices of - Pain wing with sweet and sour sauce dipping - Thai spicy wings - Soy garlics wings

Soup & Salad

Tomyum (Hot&sour)

$6.50

Chili, lime, mushroom ,tomato, scallions , cilantro (tofu, chicken or shrimp) :Spicy :Gluten free

Tom Kha (Coconut)

$6.50

Coconut broth, chili, lime, mushroom ,tomato, scallions , cilantro ( tofu, chicken or shrimp) :Spicy :Gluten free

Tofu Veggie Soup

$6.00

Mixed veggie, tofu, vegan broth :Vegan

Crispy Salad

$12.00

Peanut, Crispy chicken or crispy tofu, greens, carrot, steam broccoli, tomato, cucumber peanut sauce dressing :Contained Peanut

Spicy Shrimp Papaya Salad

$12.00

Peanut, chili, lime, shrimp, green papaya, string bean, tomato, lettuce

Fried Rice

Thai fried rice

$13.00

Egg, broccoli, carrot, onion, scallion, tomato, cilantro , lime in house sauce

Pineapple fried rice

$13.00

Egg, curry powder, pineapple ,cranberry berry, cashew nut, onion, scallion, bell pepper

Mango fried rice

$13.00

Egg, curry powder, mango, cashew nut, cranberry, onion, scallion, bell pepper

Basil fried rice

$13.00

Egg, chili, garlic, basil, bell pepper :Spicy

Fried Noodle

Pad Thai

$14.00

Egg, peanut, rice noodle, crispy tofu, bean sprout, chive leaf :Gluten free :Contained Peanut

Tomyum Pad Thai

$14.00

Egg, rice noodle, tom yum sauce, shallot, chive leaf, cilantro , tomato, cucumber :Gluten free :Spicy

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Egg, flat food ,broccoli, kale, sweet soy sauce

Drunken Noodle

$14.00

Egg, flat noodle, chili, garlic, basil, bell pepper :Spicy

Curry (rice included)

Red curry

$14.00

Mixed vegetables, red coconut curry, basil :Gluten free :Spicy

Green curry

$14.00

Eggplant, string bean, bell pepper, basil :Gluten free :Spicy

Panang Curry

$14.00

Mixed vegetables, spicy panang curry, basil :Gluten free :Spicy

Yellow mango curry

$14.00

Mixed vegetables, mango chunk, creamy curry sauce :Gluten free :Spicy

Main Entree (rice included)

Mixed veggie medley

$14.00

Assorted vegetables, light house garlic sauce

Teriyaki

$14.00

Teriyaki glazed with choice of meat Grilled chicken, Breaded fried tofu , steak, or shrimp :Contained sesame seed

Ginger Scallion

$14.00

Assorted vegetables, ginger scallion sauce

Broccoli

$14.00

Stir fried broccoli, garlic, black pepper

Spicy cashew

$14.00

Carrot, garlic, onion, scallion, mushroom, pineapple, cashew nut, mild spice :Spicy :Contained cashew nut

Spicy eggplant

$14.00

Eggplant, chili, garlic, basil, spicy bean sauce :Spicy

chili basil

$14.00

Mixed vegetable, bell pepper, garlic, chili basil sauce :Spicy

KIIN Special

Crispy chicken with rice

$15.00

Thai juicy fried Chicken with rice and steamed veggies , sweet chili dipping

Sweet & Sour chicken

$16.00

Battered fried chicken, sweet& sour sauce, steam carrot, broccoli (comes with rice)

Crispy chicken basil

$16.00

Breaded battered fried chicken, mushroom, bell pepper, garlic, chili basil sauce (comes with rice) :Spicy

Chicken Curry Noodle (Kow-soi)

$16.00

Northern Thai flat egg noodle with turmeric chicken stew coconut curry, chili oil, fried onion, scallion, cilantro, beansprout, lime, :Spicy

Grilled lemongrass chicken

$16.00

Marinated chicken tender, lemon grass, turmeric, spicy dipping, steam mixed veggie or green salad (comes with rice) :Gluten free

Pork belly curry (Hin-le)

$16.00

Peanut,Thai Northern style slow cooked pork belly, peanut, dry chili, garlic, ginger, shallot, cilantro, steamed mixed vegetables (comes with rice) : Contained Peanut : Spicy

Beef Garlic

$16.50

Pan-fried frank steak, garlic, black pepper, cilantro, cucumber, steamed broccoli (comes with rice)

Beef Longhorn hot pepper

$16.50

Beef with Longhorn hot pepper, onion, scallion, mushroom in garlic sauce (comes with rice) :Spicy

Thai beef stew

$16.00

Slow cooked beef stew with , black soy sauce, star anise, cinnamon , garlic, brown sugar, basil , steamed veggie side of chili, garlic fish sauce (comes with rice)

Beverage

Unsweetened tea

$2.50

Unsweetened black tea with ice

Milk tea

$5.00

Sweetened Black tea with milk

Thai iced tea

$5.00

Iced Sweetened Thai tea with milk

Thai iced coffee

$5.00

Iced sweetened Thai coffee with milk

Fresh Limead

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lime with light brown sugar syrup

Butterfly pea Limeade

$5.00

Fresh squeezed lime with light brown sugar syrup top with butterfly pea tea

Hale's blue boy iced

$4.50

Hale's blue boy Sala syrup with ice

Hale’s blue boy with milk (Nom-Yen)

$4.50

(Nom-yen) Hale’s blue boy with milk

Thai sparkling cream soda

$4.50

Green cream soda syrup with sparkling seltzer

Bottle water

$2.00
Soda

$2.50

Sides

Jasmine rice

$2.50
Brown rice

$3.00
Sticky rice

$3.00
Rice noodle

$2.50
Flat noodle

$3.00
Vermicelli noodle

$3.00
Steamed broccoli

$4.00
Steamed mixed veggies

$4.00

Sauce

Hot sauce (sriracha)

Soy sauce (gluten free)

Fish sauce

Chili fish sauce (prik nam pla)

Hot oil

Peanut sauce

$2.00

Fresh roll sauce (contain peanut)

$2.00

Sweet chili sauce

$2.00

Curry sauce

$3.00