Kiki Rae's 6219 E Cave Creek rd

Beverages

Cocktails

Tiki Do You Love Me

$14.00

Fans Only

$15.00

DD's Dreamsicle

$14.00

Carry Me Away

$14.00

Pacific Empress

$14.00

The Dirty Bird

$14.00

Valley Girls Like it Hot

$14.00

Uptown Funk Me Up

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00Out of stock

The Golden Daddy

$18.00

Red sangria

$12.00

White sangria

$12.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Stoli

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

St. George Green Chili

$8.00

Stoli Chamoy

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Chakra Lychee Coconut

$10.00

Chakra Grapefruit Lavender

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Empress

$9.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Don Q Cristal

$7.00

Don Q Naranja

$8.00

Don Q Passionfruit

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Kraken OG

$8.00

Kraken Gold

$7.00

Zaya Rum

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Milagro Silver

$7.00

Don Julio

$9.00Out of stock

Patron

$11.00Out of stock

818

$10.00Out of stock

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$12.00Out of stock

Yellowstone

$15.00Out of stock

Blantons

$18.00Out of stock

Carefree Bourbon

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Glenlivet

$12.00Out of stock

Macallan

$13.00

Wine

House Cab

$8.00

Rebellious Pinot Noir

$12.00

Daou Cabernet

$16.00

Pessimist Red Blend

$14.00

Bottle House Red

$18.00

Bottle Daou Cab

$48.00

Bottle Pessimist Red Blend

$42.00

Bottle Rebellious Pinot Nior

$40.00

House Chard

$8.00

Torresella PG

$10.00

Stoneleigh Sauv. Blanc

$12.00

Outterbound CH

$15.00

Rombauer

$20.00Out of stock

Bottle House Chard

$18.00

Bottle Torresella PG

$30.00

Bottle Stoneleigh Sauv Blanc

$36.00

Bottle Outterbound Chard

$45.00

Bottle Rombauer Chard

$60.00

The Beach RS

$12.00

Michael David RS

$15.00

Le Grand Courtage Brut Rose

$12.00

The Beach Bottle

$36.00

Michael David Bottle

$45.00

Zonin Prosecco

$10.00

Drappier

Out of stock

Zonin

$30.00

Beer

WOW

$8.00

Coors Light

$7.00Out of stock

Sculpin IPA

$9.00

Scottsdale Blonde

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Kiltlifter

$7.00

Daily Driver

$6.00

Baja

$6.00

Juicy Jack

$9.00

Railhead

$8.00Out of stock

Schilling Cider

$8.00

NUTRL Seltzer

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Food

Apps

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Spicy Salmon Rice Cups

$14.00

Crispy Rice With Spicy Shrimp Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Beetroot and Radish Tzatziki

$13.00

Hot Crab Dip

$16.00Out of stock

Steamer Clams

$17.00Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Poke Tacos

$17.00

Seared Ahi

$17.00

Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Sushi

Spicy Ahi

$13.00Out of stock

Tempora Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Chefs Choice Sushi

$15.00

Sandwiches

Seattle Dog

$13.00

Hawaiian Dog

$13.00Out of stock

Bistro Burger

$18.00

Hot Chicken

$18.00

Salmon Burger

$19.00Out of stock

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Mains

Scallops

Out of stock

Steak and Fries

$28.00

Pork Chop

$44.00

Miso Salmon

$32.00

Lobster Tails

$38.00Out of stock

Huli Huli Chicken

$24.00

Ribeye Steak

$46.00Out of stock

Blackened Halibut

$38.00

Salads

House

$12.00Out of stock

Caesar Entree

$12.00

Shrimp Louie

$18.00Out of stock

Side Caesar

$9.00

Side Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Dessert

Creme Brûlée

$13.00

Butter Cake

$15.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Ice Cream

Birthday Dessert

Sides

Ranch Dressing

Caesar Dressing

Italian Dressing

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Seasonal Veggies

$7.00

Side Rice

$6.00