Kiki’s Kitchen 284 Farmington Avenue
SPECIALS
MEAT & POTATOES SPECIAL
CHICKEN SPECIAL
Grilled chicken breast pieces, fries OR lemon potatoes, grilled vegetables OR Greek salad. GF
LAMB SPECIAL
Roasted leg of lamb - sliced thin, fries OR lemon potatoes, grilled vegetables OR Greek salad. GF
SALMON SPECIAL
Baked salmon, fries OR lemon potatoes, grilled vegetables OR Greek salad, GF
PORK SPECIAL
Thin sliced pork shoulder, fries OR lemon potatoes, grilled vegetables OR greek salad. GF
STARTERS & SIDES
PITA BREAD
Toasted pita bread, seasoned with olive oil. V
TZATZIKI
Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon, dill. GF
TZATZIKI VEGAN
Soy based yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon, dill. V/GF
BABA GANOUSH
Roasted eggplant dip with tahini, garlic, lemon. V/GF
HUMMUS PLAIN
Chick pea dip with tahini, garlic, lemon. V/GF
HUMMUS RED PEPPER
Chick pea dip with tahini, garlic, lemon, roasted red pepper. V/GF
OLIVE TAPENADE
Kalamata olive paste, garlic, oregano. V/GF
DOUBLE DIP PITA
Toasted pita bread, red pepper hummus, olive tapenade, chopped tomatoes, green peppers, Feta cheese.
FETA SIDE
Crumbled imported Feta. GF
FETA BAKED
Baked feta with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, EVOO. GF
FALAFEL SIDE
5pc baked Chick Pea Fritters flavored with tomatoes, onions & mint
FALAFEL PLATTER
5pc baked Falafel (Chick Pea Fritters flavored with tomatoes, onion & mint), Tzatziki, Red Pepper Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Pita bread & side Greek Salad.
FRIES
Thin cut fries, fried until golden brown & seasoned to perfection. V/GF
CHICK PEA FRIES
Fries topped with Chick Pea Salad (tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, red onion, Feta cheese, lemon, EVOO) and Tzatziki Sauce (Greek yogurt, cucumber garlic sauce). GF
GREEK FRIES
Fries topped with marinated Feta cheese. GF
LOADED FRIES
Fries topped with chopped Greek salad (tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, red onion, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives), lettuce and Tzatziki sauce (Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic sauce). GF
LEMON POTATOES SIDE
Roasted potato wedges, seasoned with lemon, garlic, oregano & olive oil. V/GF
SPANAKOPITA
Spinach, Feta cheese, scallions & onions with layers of phyllo dough, baked until golden brown.
SPANAKOPITA VEGAN
Spinach, tofu "Feta", scallions & onions with layers of phyllo dough baked until golden brown.
CHICKEN SIDE
Pieces of grilled, marinated chicken breast. GF/DF
RICE SIDE
Plain Basmati rice. V/GF
GRILLED VEGETABLES SIDE
Grilled zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes. V/GF
SOUPS & SALADS
CHICKEN AVGOLEMONO - EGG, LEMON, RICE SOUP
Chicken soup flavored with egg, lemon & rice. GF/DF
LENTIL
A hearty stew made with potatoes, carrots, celery, onion & chick peas in a flavorful umami broth. V/GF
CHICKEN STEW
A hearty stew made with carrots, celery, onions, potatoes and pieces of chicken breast in a flavorful umami broth
GREEK SALAD
Traditional salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, Feta cheese & Kalamata olives. No lettuce, but may be added at no charge. Pairs great with our Greek dressing.
GARDEN SALAD
Romaine lettuce, red & green cabbage, shredded carrot, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers & red onions. V/GF
CHICK PEA SALAD
Chick peas, chopped tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, red onion, Feta cheese, EVOO and a hint of lemon. GF
CAPRESE SALAD
FRESH MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES, WALNUT BASIL PESTO
MEDITERRANEAN BOWLS
CHICKEN BOWL
Chunks of chicken breast, Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)
PORK BOWL
Roasted Pork shoulder sliced thin, Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)
LAMB BOWL
Roasted leg of lamb sliced thin, Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)
STEAK BOWL
Thin sliced Steak, Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)
SALMON BOWL
Baked Norwegian Salmon, Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)
FALAFEL BOWL
3 baked Falafel (chick pea fritters), Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)
TOFU BOWL
Seasoned Tofu scramble, Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)
GYROS / PITAS
CHICKEN GYRO
Marinated chicken breast pieces, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, parsley, pita bread
PORK GYRO
Marinated pork shoulder sliced thin, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, parsley, pita bread
STEAK GYRO
Thinly sliced steak, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, parsley, pita bread
LAMB GYRO
Thinly sliced roasted leg of lamb, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, parsley, pita bread
SALMON GYRO
Baked Norwegian Salmon, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, parsley, pita bread
FRESH VEGETABLE GYRO
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, red onion, parsley, tzatziki, fries inside, pita bread
GRILLED VEGETABLE GYRO
Grilled zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, tzatziki, fries inside, pita bread
FALAFEL GYRO
Baked chick pea fritters (Falafel), tzatziki, tomato, red onion, parsley, pita bread
FALAFEL DOG PITA
Ketchup, mustard, spicy red onion sauce, pita bread
CALABRIAN WRAPS
STEAK WRAP
GRILLED PEPPERS, ONIONS, CALABRIAN CHILI, VERMONT CHEDDAR CHEESE
PORK WRAP
GRILLED PEPPERS, ONIONS, CALABRIAN CHILI, VERMONT CHEDDAR CHEESE
CHICKEN WRAP
GRILLED PEPPERS, ONIONS, CALABRIAN CHILI, VERMONT CHEDDAR CHEESE
VEGETABLE WRAP
GRILLED MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CALABRIAN CHILI, VERMONT CHEDDAR CHEESE
TOFU WRAP
GRILLED MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CALABRIAN CHILI, VERMONT CHEDDAR CHEESE
SOUVLAKI & SOUVLAKI PLATTERS
CH. SVLK. PLATTER
2 SKEWERS, RICE OR FRIES, GREEK SALAD OR ROASTED VEGETABLES, PITA BREAD, TZATZIKI
PRK SVLK. PLATTER
2 SKEWERS, RICE OR FRIES, GREEK SALAD OR ROASTED VEGETABLES, PITA BREAD, TZATZIKI
LAMB PLATTER
THIN SLICED LEG OF LAMB, RICE OR FRIES, GREEK SALAD OR ROASTED VEGETABLES, PITA BREAD, TZATZIKI
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
PORK SOUVLAKI
SLICES (DETROIT STYLE)
PIZZA
PASTA OF THE DAY
DESSERTS
BAKLAVA
WALNUTS, PHYLLO, BUTTER, CINAMMON, SYRUP
DARK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
DARK CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO PUDDING
NON-DAIRY MILK. VEGAN+GLUTEN-FREE
GF STRAWBERRY DREAMS
LOUKOUMADES
FRIED DOUGH BALLS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS: WALNUTS, HONEY, CINNAMON, ICE CREAM, NUTELLA, CHOCOLATE SYRUP, WHIPPED CREAM
RICE PUDDING
MILK, ORANGE ZEST, CINAMMON
STRAWBERRY ICEBOX CAKE
LAYERS OF GRAHAM CRACKERS, STRAWBERRIES & MASCARPONE FILLING
VEGAN RICE PUDDING
NON-DAIRY MILK, ORANGE ZEST, CINAMMON
WILD BLUEBERRY ICEBOX CAKE
LAYERS OF GRAHAM CRACKERS, WILD BLUEBERRY SAUCE & MASCARPONE FILLING