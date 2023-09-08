SPECIALS

LASAGNA

$20.00

MEAT & POTATOES SPECIAL

Your choice of protein, fries or lemon potatoes, grilled vegetables or Greek salad. GF

CHICKEN SPECIAL

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast pieces, fries OR lemon potatoes, grilled vegetables OR Greek salad. GF

LAMB SPECIAL

$25.00

Roasted leg of lamb - sliced thin, fries OR lemon potatoes, grilled vegetables OR Greek salad. GF

SALMON SPECIAL

$25.00

Baked salmon, fries OR lemon potatoes, grilled vegetables OR Greek salad, GF

PORK SPECIAL

$21.00

Thin sliced pork shoulder, fries OR lemon potatoes, grilled vegetables OR greek salad. GF

STARTERS & SIDES

PITA BREAD

$2.00

Toasted pita bread, seasoned with olive oil. V

TZATZIKI

$2.00+

Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon, dill. GF

TZATZIKI VEGAN

$3.00+

Soy based yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon, dill. V/GF

BABA GANOUSH

$3.00+

Roasted eggplant dip with tahini, garlic, lemon. V/GF

HUMMUS PLAIN

$2.00+

Chick pea dip with tahini, garlic, lemon. V/GF

HUMMUS RED PEPPER

$2.00+

Chick pea dip with tahini, garlic, lemon, roasted red pepper. V/GF

OLIVE TAPENADE

$4.00+

Kalamata olive paste, garlic, oregano. V/GF

DOUBLE DIP PITA

$13.00

Toasted pita bread, red pepper hummus, olive tapenade, chopped tomatoes, green peppers, Feta cheese.

FETA SIDE

$2.00+

Crumbled imported Feta. GF

FETA BAKED

$12.00

Baked feta with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, EVOO. GF

FALAFEL SIDE

$8.00

5pc baked Chick Pea Fritters flavored with tomatoes, onions & mint

FALAFEL PLATTER

FALAFEL PLATTER

$21.00

5pc baked Falafel (Chick Pea Fritters flavored with tomatoes, onion & mint), Tzatziki, Red Pepper Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Pita bread & side Greek Salad.

FRIES

$6.00

Thin cut fries, fried until golden brown & seasoned to perfection. V/GF

CHICK PEA FRIES

$13.00

Fries topped with Chick Pea Salad (tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, red onion, Feta cheese, lemon, EVOO) and Tzatziki Sauce (Greek yogurt, cucumber garlic sauce). GF

GREEK FRIES

$11.00

Fries topped with marinated Feta cheese. GF

LOADED FRIES

$16.00

Fries topped with chopped Greek salad (tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, red onion, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives), lettuce and Tzatziki sauce (Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic sauce). GF

LEMON POTATOES SIDE

$10.00

Roasted potato wedges, seasoned with lemon, garlic, oregano & olive oil. V/GF

SPANAKOPITA

$10.00

Spinach, Feta cheese, scallions & onions with layers of phyllo dough, baked until golden brown.

SPANAKOPITA VEGAN

$12.00

Spinach, tofu "Feta", scallions & onions with layers of phyllo dough baked until golden brown.

CHICKEN SIDE

$6.00

Pieces of grilled, marinated chicken breast. GF/DF

RICE SIDE

$5.00+

Plain Basmati rice. V/GF

GRILLED VEGETABLES SIDE

$6.00

Grilled zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes. V/GF

SOUPS & SALADS

CHICKEN AVGOLEMONO - EGG, LEMON, RICE SOUP

CHICKEN AVGOLEMONO - EGG, LEMON, RICE SOUP

$5.00+

Chicken soup flavored with egg, lemon & rice. GF/DF

LENTIL

LENTIL

$5.00+

A hearty stew made with potatoes, carrots, celery, onion & chick peas in a flavorful umami broth. V/GF

CHICKEN STEW

CHICKEN STEW

$5.00+Out of stock

A hearty stew made with carrots, celery, onions, potatoes and pieces of chicken breast in a flavorful umami broth

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$6.00+

Traditional salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, Feta cheese & Kalamata olives. No lettuce, but may be added at no charge. Pairs great with our Greek dressing.

GARDEN SALAD

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, red & green cabbage, shredded carrot, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers & red onions. V/GF

CHICK PEA SALAD

CHICK PEA SALAD

$5.00+

Chick peas, chopped tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, red onion, Feta cheese, EVOO and a hint of lemon. GF

CAPRESE SALAD

$13.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES, WALNUT BASIL PESTO

MEDITERRANEAN BOWLS

All bowls are Gluten-Free (GF) and can be made Dairy-Free (V)

CHICKEN BOWL

$16.00

Chunks of chicken breast, Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)

PORK BOWL

$17.00

Roasted Pork shoulder sliced thin, Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)

LAMB BOWL

$22.00

Roasted leg of lamb sliced thin, Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)

STEAK BOWL

$18.00

Thin sliced Steak, Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)

SALMON BOWL

$20.00

Baked Norwegian Salmon, Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)

FALAFEL BOWL

$16.00

3 baked Falafel (chick pea fritters), Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)

TOFU BOWL

$16.00

Seasoned Tofu scramble, Basmati rice, grilled vegetables (zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes), marinated chick peas in lemon juice & olive oil, tzatziki sauce on top. Gluten-Free and can be made Dairy-Free (V)

GYROS / PITAS

CHICKEN GYRO

$12.00

Marinated chicken breast pieces, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, parsley, pita bread

PORK GYRO

$13.00

Marinated pork shoulder sliced thin, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, parsley, pita bread

STEAK GYRO

$13.00

Thinly sliced steak, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, parsley, pita bread

LAMB GYRO

$16.00

Thinly sliced roasted leg of lamb, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, parsley, pita bread

SALMON GYRO

$16.00

Baked Norwegian Salmon, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, parsley, pita bread

FRESH VEGETABLE GYRO

$12.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, red onion, parsley, tzatziki, fries inside, pita bread

GRILLED VEGETABLE GYRO

$12.00

Grilled zucchini, squash, green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes, tzatziki, fries inside, pita bread

FALAFEL GYRO

$12.00

Baked chick pea fritters (Falafel), tzatziki, tomato, red onion, parsley, pita bread

FALAFEL DOG PITA

$12.00

Ketchup, mustard, spicy red onion sauce, pita bread

CALABRIAN WRAPS

STEAK WRAP

STEAK WRAP

$13.00

GRILLED PEPPERS, ONIONS, CALABRIAN CHILI, VERMONT CHEDDAR CHEESE

PORK WRAP

$13.00

GRILLED PEPPERS, ONIONS, CALABRIAN CHILI, VERMONT CHEDDAR CHEESE

CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

GRILLED PEPPERS, ONIONS, CALABRIAN CHILI, VERMONT CHEDDAR CHEESE

VEGETABLE WRAP

$13.00

GRILLED MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CALABRIAN CHILI, VERMONT CHEDDAR CHEESE

TOFU WRAP

$13.00

GRILLED MUSHROOMS, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CALABRIAN CHILI, VERMONT CHEDDAR CHEESE

SOUVLAKI & SOUVLAKI PLATTERS

CH. SVLK. PLATTER

$20.00

2 SKEWERS, RICE OR FRIES, GREEK SALAD OR ROASTED VEGETABLES, PITA BREAD, TZATZIKI

PRK SVLK. PLATTER

$20.00

2 SKEWERS, RICE OR FRIES, GREEK SALAD OR ROASTED VEGETABLES, PITA BREAD, TZATZIKI

LAMB PLATTER

$25.00

THIN SLICED LEG OF LAMB, RICE OR FRIES, GREEK SALAD OR ROASTED VEGETABLES, PITA BREAD, TZATZIKI

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$5.00

PORK SOUVLAKI

$5.50

SLICES (DETROIT STYLE)

CHEESE SLICE

$4.00

MARGARITA SLICE

$5.00

BURATTA, THREE CHEESE BLEND, TOMATOES, GARLIC, BASIL, OLIVE OIL

PEPPERONI SLICE

$5.00

THREE CHEESE BLEND, SAUCE

BUFFALO CHICKEN SLICE

$5.00

W/GRILLED CHICKEN & BLEU CHEESE SAUCE

STEAK DIP SLICE

$5.50

SHAVED STEAK, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, CHEDDAR, AU JUS

PIZZA

Our regular pizza and slices are Detroit style. Thick & fluffy in the middle and crunchy around the edges.

CHEESE PIZZA

$23.00

MARGARITA PIZZA

$28.00

STEAK DIP PIZZA

$30.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$28.00

GF PIZZA

$13.00

GF MARGARITA PIZZA

GF STEAK DIP PIZZA

GF BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

PASTA OF THE DAY

TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE

$10.00+

VEGAN TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE

$12.00+
MAC & FETA

MAC & FETA

$10.00+Out of stock

Ditalini pasta, burnt onion, Feta cheese.

VEGAN MAC & FETA

$12.00+Out of stock

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$10.00

WALNUTS, PHYLLO, BUTTER, CINAMMON, SYRUP

DARK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$4.00

DARK CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO PUDDING

$8.00Out of stock

NON-DAIRY MILK. VEGAN+GLUTEN-FREE

GF STRAWBERRY DREAMS

$7.00

LOUKOUMADES

$9.00

FRIED DOUGH BALLS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS: WALNUTS, HONEY, CINNAMON, ICE CREAM, NUTELLA, CHOCOLATE SYRUP, WHIPPED CREAM

RICE PUDDING

$5.00

MILK, ORANGE ZEST, CINAMMON

STRAWBERRY ICEBOX CAKE

$10.00

LAYERS OF GRAHAM CRACKERS, STRAWBERRIES & MASCARPONE FILLING

VEGAN RICE PUDDING

$6.00

NON-DAIRY MILK, ORANGE ZEST, CINAMMON

WILD BLUEBERRY ICEBOX CAKE

$10.00Out of stock

LAYERS OF GRAHAM CRACKERS, WILD BLUEBERRY SAUCE & MASCARPONE FILLING

BAKLAVA NUTELLA

$10.00

DARK CHOCOLATE PUDDING

$8.00

BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO VEGAN

$5.00

COFFEE

$2.00

COFFEE VEGAN

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

FRAPPE

$5.00

FRAPPE VEGAN

$6.00

FRAPPE W/CHOCOLATE SYRUP

$6.00

FRAPPE W/ICE CREAM

$8.00

ICED TEA PEACH

$3.00

ICED TEA SWEET

$3.00

ICED TEA UNSWEETENED

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

POWERADE BERRY BLAST 20oz

$2.50

POWERADE FRUIT PUNCH 20oz

$2.50

POWERADE FRUIT PUNCH 28oz

$3.00

POWERADE LEMON-LIME 28oz

$3.00

SODA COKE

$2.50

SODA COKE DIET

$2.50

SODA COKE ZERO

$2.50

SODA GINGER ALE

$2.50

SODA ORANGE FANTA

$2.50

SODA SPRITE

$2.50

TEA (HOT)

$2.00

TEA (HOT) VEGAN

$3.00

VITAMIN WATER FOCUS

$3.00

VITAMIN WATER POWER-C

$3.00

VITAMIN WATER XXX

$3.00

WATER DASANI

$2.00

WATER SMART

$3.00

CATERING MENU

Please place your orders at least two weeks in advance and let us know of any dietary restrictions or allergies. Thank you.

TRAY GARDEN SALAD

TRAY GREEK SALAD

TRAY CAPRESE SALAD

TRAY GREEK ORZO SALAD

TRAY GRILLED VEGETABLES

TRAY FALAFEL

TRAY CALABRIAN WRAP PIN-WHEELS

TRAY CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

TRAY PORK SOUVLAKI

TRAY LEMON POTATOES

TRAY PIEROGI POTATOES

TRAY MAC & FETA

TRAY TRUFFLE MAC & CHEESE

TRAY BAKED ZITI

TRAY PENNE VODKA

TRAY TRUFFLE RAVIOLI

TRAY LOBSTER RAVIOLI

TRAY SPANAKOPITA

TRAY PASTITSIO

TRAY MOUSAKA

TRAY LASAGNA (MEAT)

TRAY VEGETABLE LASAGNA

TRAY WHITE LASAGNA

TRAY BAKLAVA

TRAY NUTELLA BAKLAVA

TRAY GALAKTOBOUREKO

TRAY BOUGATSA

TRAY STRAWBERRY ICEBOX CAKE

TRAY RICE PUDDING

TRAY DARK CHOC. PUDDING

TRAY DARK CHOC. ESPRESSO PUDDING

TRAY DARK CHOC. CHIP COOKIES

TRAY WILD BLUEBERRY ICEBOX CAKE

TRAY TIRAMISU

TRAY APPLE ROSES

TRAY KOURABIEDES

TRAY MELOMAKARONA

TRAY KOULOURAKIA