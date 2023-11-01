Kiki's Sandbar & Grill
Food
Starters
- Ahi Tuna Nachos$22.00
Ruby Red Sushi grade Yellowfin Tuna on top of wontons layered with pickled ginger seaweed salad, wasabi cream, eel sauce & Sriracha; Topped with sesame seeds and wasabi peas creating the perfect blend
- Chicken Wings (16)$28.00
Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch Options: Plain, Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Sweet Thai Chili, BBQ
- Chicken Wings (8)$16.00
Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch Options: Plain, Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Sweet Thai Chili, BBQ
- Coconut Shrimp$16.00
Butterflied shrimp rolled in Coconut Flakes served with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce for dipping
- Conch Fritters$16.00
Conch battered with onions, bell pepper, garlic, lime juice served with Kiki’s Signature tartar sauce
- Fried Calamari$15.00
Tender rings seasoned & breaded, topped with banana peppers served with classic marinara for dipping.
- Goat Cheese Potato Chips$14.00
Freshly made waffle chips topped with goat cheese, bacon, scallions with a drizzle of house-made ranch dressing
- Grouper Bites$15.00
Lightly breaded & seasoned served with Kiki’s Signature tartar sauce
- Kaboom Shrimp$16.00
Flash fried & tossed in a creamy spicy sauce, topped with scallions & sesame seeds..
- Lobster Bisque$8.00+
Classically made, rich with cream, sherry and lobster bits
- Open Fire Grilled Oysters$16.00+
Half shell grilled oysters with olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, lemon, parmesan & bread crumbs
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$15.00+Out of stock
Kiki’s Old Bay seasoning, lemon & spice recipe served cold
- Smoked Fish Dip$16.00
Natural hardwood smoked, wild caught Wahoo & Mahi Mahi served with diced tomato, onion & jalapenos
Raw Bar
Salads
Fried & Combo Baskets
- Chicken Tenders Basket$18.00
Hand Cut, Lightly Breaded & Fried
- Coconut Shrimp Basket$23.00
Butterflied & Rolled In Coconut Flakes
- Fish & Shrimp Combo Basket$26.00
Mahi Mahi & Pink Shrimp Lightly Breaded & Fried.
- Fisherman's Combo Basket$29.00
Mahi Mahi filet, five large shrimp & clam strips
- Grouper Basket$38.00
Lightly Breaded & Fried
- Local Fish Basket$35.00
Fresh Grouper, Mahi, & Snapper Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
- Mahi Basket$24.00
Lightly Breaded & Fried
- Shrimp Basket$23.00
Large Pink Shrimp Lightly Breaded & Fried Served W/ Cocktail Sauce
- Snapper Basket$32.00
Lightly Breaded & Fried
Burgers & Sandwiches
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow roasted, braised pork, fried onion straws topped with BBQ sauce
- Chicken Club Sandwich$17.00
Choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of Chipotle ranch.
- Fried Grouper Rueben Sandwich$24.00
Breaded Grouper filet fried & topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Thousand Island dressing served on toasted marble rye.
- Grouper Sandwich$22.00
Fresh filet grilled, blackened or fried, lettuce, tomato, onion & Kiki’s Signature tartar sauce.
- Mahi Sandwich$19.00
Fresh filet grilled, blackened or fried, lettuce, tomato, onion & Kiki’s Signature tartar sauce.
- Sandbar Cheeseburger$16.00
Two 4 oz patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Smash Burger$16.00
Two 4 oz patties smashed & grilled topped w/ cheddar cheese, bacon aioli, onion straws
- Snapper Sandwich$21.00
Fresh filet grilled, blackened or fried, lettuce, tomato, onion & Kiki’s Signature tartar sauce.
- Black Bean Burger$16.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & Sriracha mayonnaise.
Taco Plates
Grilled Plates & Combos
Kids Meals
Desserts
Sides
NA Beverages
- Club Soda$2.99
- Pepsi$2.99
- Cranberry Juice$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Fanta Orange$2.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Grapefruit Juice$2.99
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Pineapple Juice$2.99
- Red Bull$4.50
- Red Bull Sugar Free$4.50
- Shirley Temple/Roy Roger$3.89
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Tonic Water$2.99
- Water
- Sierra Mist$2.99
- Mountain Dew$2.99
- Arnold Palmer$2.99