Full Menu

Appetizer

Rock Shrimp

$12.00

Florida rock shrimp, flash tempura fried and tossed in creamy glaze

11Pcs Tatsuta-Age

$10.00

The chicken first being marinated in soy sauce and coated with potato starch

12Pcs Tempura App

$9.00

Vegetable, deep-fried

9Pcs Tako Fry

$10.00

Deep-fried baby octopus with lemon

6Pcs Yuzu Tebasaki

$10.00

Japanese fried chicken wings in yuzu and lemon sauce

6Pcs Takoyaki

$8.00

Octopus balls with bonito flakes

2Pcs Chicken Bun

$9.00

Marinated chicken with romaine heart

2Pcs Pork Bun

$9.00

Chased pork with romaine heart

Aged Tofu

$8.00

Flash-fried tofu steak with tempura dipping sauce topped with bonito flakes

6Pcs Vegetable Gyoza

$7.00

6Pcs Pork Gyoza

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00
Edamame

$6.00

Soup and Salad

Miso soup

$3.00

Avocado Green Salad

$9.00

With yuzu ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Salmon Avocado Salad

$11.00

Raw salmon with yuzu ginger dressing

Chicken Avocado Salad

$11.00

White meat chashu chicken with yuzu ginger dressing

Donburi (Rice Bowl)

Grilled Eel Don

$18.00

Grilled eel over rice with eel sauce and sesame seeds on top with miso soup

Shrimp Donburi

$16.00

Grilled shrimp with salt and lemon. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup

Ribeye Donburi

$18.00

Grilled ribeye steak over rice, and scallion. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup

Chicken Teriyaki Donburi

$14.00

Pan-fried chicken in sweet soy sauce. Severed in oversize rice bowls with miso soup

Grilled Salmon Donburi

$16.00

Grilled salmon with salt and lemon. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup

Kurosu Buta Donburi

$14.00

Fried pork belly with black vinegar. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup

Fried Chicken Donburi

$14.00

Japanese-style fried chicken. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup

Gyu Don

$17.00

Thinly sliced beef and onion simmered in a savory sweet sauce topped with egg and ginger in an oversize rice bowl with miso soup

Ramen

R1 Spicy Miso Ramen

$17.00

Spicy pork broth with miso, topped with ground pork, fish cake, bean sprouts, corn, egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, and scallion spicy

R2 Miso Ramen

$15.00

Pork broth with miso topped with fish cake, corn, egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, and scallion

R3 Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

Soy sauce pork broth, topped with fish cake, kikurage, egg, nori, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, and scallion

R4 Negi Ramen

$15.00

Spicy pork broth, topped with fish cake, egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, scallion, and pickled vegetables

R5 Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Classic pork broth, topped with fish cake, egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, red ginger, and scallion

R6 Seafood Ramen

$18.00

Classic pork broth top with scallop , shrimp, fish cake, egg, mussel, bean sprouts, ginger, kikurage, scallion, and shitaki mushroom

R7 Chicken Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

Soy sauce pork broth, topped with white meat chicken, nori, kikurage, egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot and scallion

R8 Tan Tan Ramen

$15.00

Spicy pork broth, ground pork, fish cake, egg, bean sprout, scallion, and baby bok choy

R9 Tou Nyu Ramen

$15.00

Vegetarian soy broth topped with broccoli, kikurage (wood ear), edamame, corn, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, soft tofu with vegetarian noodle

R10 Great for Kids Ramen with Pork Broth

$9.00

Curry Udon

$17.00

Thin sliced beef with onion, carrots, egg, and potatoes with Japanese curry sauce

Dessert

Japanese Mille Crepe Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Per Slice. Choice of vanilla, rainbow, Oreo, or passion fruit

Japanese Mochi

$6.00

Choice of vanilla, green tea, or mango

SIDE ORDERS

Side Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Shichimi Chili Powder

$1.00

Side Shrimp Tempura 1pc

$2.50

Side Chili Oil

$1.00

Side Chashu Chicken

$5.00

Side Chashu Pork

$6.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Rice Noodle

$4.00

Side Ramen Noodle

$4.00

Side Vegetable Noodles

$4.00

Side Udon Noodle

$4.00

Side Tonkostu Broth

$5.00

Side Vegan Soy Broth

$5.00

Side Tan Tan Broth

$5.00

Side Shoyu Broth

$5.00

Side Spicy Miso Broth

$5.00

Side Miso Broth

$5.00

Side Corn

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$2.00

Side Baby BOK Choy

$2.00

Drinks Menu

Bubble Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.75

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.75

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.75

Mango Milk Tea

$5.75

Cappuccino

$5.75

Taro Milk Tea

$5.75

Thai Milk Tea

$5.75

Classic Milk Tea

$5.75

Brown Sugar Moo Moo

$6.75

With tapioca rainbow jelly, cheese foam, and organic milk

Jasmine Tea Slush

Mango Tea Slush

$6.75

Strawberry Tea Slush

$6.75

Passion Fruit Tea Slush

$6.75

Lychee Tea Slush

$6.75

Hot Drinks

HOT Classic Milk Tea

$5.00

HOT Matcha Milk Tea

$5.00

HOT Taro Milk Tea

$5.00

HOT Green Tea

$2.00

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Water

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Mango Juice

$4.00

Jasmine Tea Punch

Passion Fruit and Lychee Tea Punch

$6.75

Passion Fruit and Orange Tea Punch

$6.75

Strawberry and Mango Tea Punch

$6.75

Lime and Kumquat Tea Punch

$6.75

Unsweetened Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Passion Fruit Tea Punch

$6.25

Peach Tea Punch

$6.25

Lychee Tea Punch

$6.25

Mango Tea Punch

$6.25

Strawberry Tea Punch

$6.25

Orange Tea Punch

$6.25

Smoothie

Avocado Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00

Avocado Banana Smoothie

$7.00

Avocado Mango Smoothie

$7.00

Peach Smoothie

$6.75

Taro Smoothie

$6.75

Honey Dew Smoothie

$6.75

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.75

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.75

Homemade Lemonade

Fresh Mango Lemonade

$6.50

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Kiko Special Lemonade

$6.50