Kiko Ramen Glen Cove 26 School Street
Full Menu
Appetizer
Rock Shrimp
Florida rock shrimp, flash tempura fried and tossed in creamy glaze
11Pcs Tatsuta-Age
The chicken first being marinated in soy sauce and coated with potato starch
12Pcs Tempura App
Vegetable, deep-fried
9Pcs Tako Fry
Deep-fried baby octopus with lemon
6Pcs Yuzu Tebasaki
Japanese fried chicken wings in yuzu and lemon sauce
6Pcs Takoyaki
Octopus balls with bonito flakes
2Pcs Chicken Bun
Marinated chicken with romaine heart
2Pcs Pork Bun
Chased pork with romaine heart
Aged Tofu
Flash-fried tofu steak with tempura dipping sauce topped with bonito flakes
6Pcs Vegetable Gyoza
6Pcs Pork Gyoza
French Fries
Edamame
Soup and Salad
Donburi (Rice Bowl)
Grilled Eel Don
Grilled eel over rice with eel sauce and sesame seeds on top with miso soup
Shrimp Donburi
Grilled shrimp with salt and lemon. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup
Ribeye Donburi
Grilled ribeye steak over rice, and scallion. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup
Chicken Teriyaki Donburi
Pan-fried chicken in sweet soy sauce. Severed in oversize rice bowls with miso soup
Grilled Salmon Donburi
Grilled salmon with salt and lemon. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup
Kurosu Buta Donburi
Fried pork belly with black vinegar. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup
Fried Chicken Donburi
Japanese-style fried chicken. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup
Gyu Don
Thinly sliced beef and onion simmered in a savory sweet sauce topped with egg and ginger in an oversize rice bowl with miso soup
Ramen
R1 Spicy Miso Ramen
Spicy pork broth with miso, topped with ground pork, fish cake, bean sprouts, corn, egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, and scallion spicy
R2 Miso Ramen
Pork broth with miso topped with fish cake, corn, egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, and scallion
R3 Shoyu Ramen
Soy sauce pork broth, topped with fish cake, kikurage, egg, nori, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, and scallion
R4 Negi Ramen
Spicy pork broth, topped with fish cake, egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, scallion, and pickled vegetables
R5 Tonkotsu Ramen
Classic pork broth, topped with fish cake, egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, red ginger, and scallion
R6 Seafood Ramen
Classic pork broth top with scallop , shrimp, fish cake, egg, mussel, bean sprouts, ginger, kikurage, scallion, and shitaki mushroom
R7 Chicken Shoyu Ramen
Soy sauce pork broth, topped with white meat chicken, nori, kikurage, egg, fish cake, bamboo shoot and scallion
R8 Tan Tan Ramen
Spicy pork broth, ground pork, fish cake, egg, bean sprout, scallion, and baby bok choy
R9 Tou Nyu Ramen
Vegetarian soy broth topped with broccoli, kikurage (wood ear), edamame, corn, bamboo shoot, bean sprout, soft tofu with vegetarian noodle