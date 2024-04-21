Kiko Ramen Manhasset 480 Plandome Road
Appetizer
- A1 Eadmame$6.00
- A2 French Fries$6.00
- A3 Pork Gyoza$7.00
- A3 Vegetable Gyoza$7.00
- A4 Aged Tofu$8.00
Flash-fried tofu steak with tempura dipping sauce topped with bonito flakes
- A5 Pork Bun$9.00
Chased pork with romaine heart
- A6 Chicken Bun$9.00
Marinated chicken with romaine heart
- A7 Takoyaki$8.00
Octopus balls with bonito flakes
- A8 Yuzu Tebasaki$10.00
Japanese fried chicken wings in yuzu and lemon sauce
- A9 Tako Fry$10.00
Deep-fried baby octopus with lemon
- A11 Tatsuta-Age$10.00
The chicken first being marinated in soy sauce and coated with potato starch
- A12 Rock Shrimp$12.00
Florida rock shrimp, flash tempura fried and tossed in creamy glaze
- A10 12Pcs Tempura App$9.00
Vegetable, deep-fried
- A13 IKA KARAAGE$9.00Out of stock
Deep Fried breaded calamaries
- A14 HARUMAKI$6.00
Veggie Spring Roll
- A16 PURPLE YUM FRIES$8.00
- A15 COLD WASABI OKRA$9.00
- A17 KIMCHI$5.00
Soup/Salad
Donburi（Rice bowl）
- D1 Grilled Eel Don$18.00
Grilled eel over rice with eel sauce and sesame seeds on top with miso soup
- D4 Shrimp Donburi$16.00
Grilled shrimp with salt and lemon. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup
- D3 Ribeye Donburi$18.00
Grilled ribeye steak over rice, and scallion. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup
- D6 Chicken Teriyaki Donburi$14.00
Pan-fried chicken in sweet soy sauce and sesame seeds. Severed in oversize rice bowls with miso soup
- D5 Grilled Salmon Donburi$16.00
Grilled salmon with salt and lemon. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup
- D8 Kurosu Buta Donburi$14.00
Fried pork belly with black vinegar. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup
- D7 Fried Chicken Donburi$14.00
Japanese-style fried chicken. Served in oversize rice bowls with miso soup
- D9 Gyu Don$17.00
Thinly sliced beef and onion simmered in a savory sweet sauce topped with egg and ginger in an oversize rice bowl with miso soup
- D10 Tofu Teriyaki Donburi$14.00