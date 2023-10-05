Kiko’s Mexican Food Restaurant & Cantina
Food Menu
Appetizers
Quesadillas
Chili con Queso Dip with Chips
Small Queso
Sliced Avocado
Quesadillas w/ Rice & Beans
Beer Battered Fried Mushrooms with Chile con Queso
Macho Nachos
Queso Ranchero
LG Nachos
LG Beef Nachos
Pico Chico
Shrimp Quesadillas
Queso Flameado
Tostadas
Flour Tostadas
LG Pico
Chicharrones
——Out First——
Ensaladas & Sopas
Entrees
Special Mexican Dinner
Includes Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Taco, Chalupa, 2 Cheese Enchiladas, Chili Gravy, Cheese, Rice & Refried Beans...Caramba! With Beef or Chicken Enchiladas add $2.99 Add Guacamole $5.99
No. 1
Chili Gravy, Cheese Enchiladas, Chalupa, Taco, Rice & Beans With Beef or Chicken Enchiladas add $2.99 Add Guacamole for $5.99
No. 2
Chili Gravy, Cheese Enchiladas, Chalupa, Rice & Beans With Beef or Chicken Enchiladas add $2.99 add Guacamole for $5.99
No. 3
2 Chili Gravy, Cheese Enchiladas, Taco, Rice & Beans With Beef or Chicken Enchiladas add $2.99 Add Guacamole for $5.99
Taco Dinner
Ladies Special #1
Chili con Queso Tostada, 1 Taco & 1 Guacamole Tostada
Ladies Special #2
Chili con Queso Tostada, 1 Cheese Enchilada with Chili Gravy & 1 Guacamole Tostada
Daily Special
Evening Special
Chicken Flautas served soft or fried crispy with guacamole or salsa Mexicana, sour cream rice & beans
Enchiladas Verdes
3 Chicken Enchiladas Served with our own spicy, zesty, green salsa topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese and sour cream Served with rice, beans en bola and pico de gallo
Trio de Enchiladas
One Cheese, One Beef & One Chicken Enchilada served with rice, beans en bola & pico de gallo
Enchiladas de Flor Verde (Broccoli)
3 Chicken and Broccoli Enchiladas Topped with Our Chicken Sauce and Monterrey Jack Cheese, Served with Rice, Beans and Pico De Gallo
Enchiladas Espinaca (Spinach)
2 Chicken and Spinach Filled Enchiladas Topped with our Chicken Sauce or Verde Sauce, Jack Cheese and Sour Cream Served with Rice, Beans en Bola and Pico De Gallo
Gents Special
3 Fried Beef or Chicken Fajitas Topped with Chili con Queso Sauce or Brown Gravy Served with Rice & Beans
Kiko's Special
Grace's Special
Tacos Mexicanos de Pollo
Puffy Tacos
Taco Supreme
Plato Carnes (2)
Plato Carnes (4)
Plato Carnes (6)
Plato Carnes (8)
Carnes (8) with Enchiladas
Family Style (Adult)
Family Style (Child)
Carne Asada
Sliced Avocado
Chicken Veracruz
Seafood
Pescado Vera Cruz
Filet of White Fish Spiced with Cajun Seasonings, Sauteed in Butter, Topped with Tomatoes, Onions, Chiles and Cilantro Served with Beans en Bola, Arroz, Tortillas and Tartar Sauce
Pescado Vera Cruz Con Camarones
Filet or White Fish Spiced with Cajun Seasonings, Sauteed in Butter, Topped with Tomatoes, Onion, Chiles, Cilantro, and Spicy Sautted Shrimp. Served with Beans en Bola, Arroz, Tortillas, and Tartar Sauce
Plato de Mariscos
2 Skewers of Shrimp sauteed in a Savory Butter Herb and Lemon Sauce Served on a Bed of Rice, Also, Beans, Pico de Gallo, and Tortillas Accompany the dish
Shrimp Enchiladas Dinner
Two Shrimp Filled Enchiladas Topped with a Lite Tomato Base Bsauce, Jack Cheese, Served with Rice, Beans en Bola and Pico de Gallo