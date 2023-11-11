The Kill Devil Grill
Lunch
Snacks
- Fry Basket$5.00
- To go soup$5.00
- Grilled White Pizza$9.95
White Pizza with roasted tomatos, goat cheese and fresh basil
- Spinach Dip$10.95
A rich blend of spinach, artichokes and cheese with tortilla chips
- Cheese Steak Eggrolls$8.95
Sliced steak, cheese caramelized onions in a crispy eggroll wrapper
- Back Yard Wings$13.95
Rubbed, smoked, grilled and tossed in our soon to be famous sauce
- Beer Can Shrimp 1/2lb$13.95
Cooked in P.B.R., spiced, you peel 'em
- Beer Can Shrimp 1lb$25.95
Cooked in P.B.R., spiced, you peel 'em
Burgers And Sandwiches
- The Big Kahuna Burger$12.95
Bacon, cheddar and grilled onions with lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo
- The Royale With Cheese$10.95
American cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard
- Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
lettuce, tomato, KDG tartar
- Fish Sandwich$13.95
Fried flounder with lettuce, tomato, and KDG tartar sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Topped with bacon, jack and all the trimmings
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Topped with bacon, jack and all the trimmings
Salads
- Grilled Salmon Salad$16.95
Mixed greens, cut corn, grape tomatoes, cukes and goat cheese with basil citrus vinaigrette
- Southern Fried Chicken Salad$14.95
The KDG kicked up with corn, bacon,potato sticks, buttermilk garlic dressing and SFC
- Citrus Basil Salad$8.50
- The KDG$7.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cukes and croutons tossed with house vinaigrette
- The Seazar$7.00
House greens, shaved parmeasan and homemade croutons with traditional dressing
Big Plates
Dessert
- Key Lime Pie$7.00
The real thing with Nila Water Crust and strawberry sauce
- Whole Key Lime Pie$50.00
The real thing with Nila Water Crust and strawberry sauce
- Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie$6.00
Served with whipped cream
- Root Beer Float$6.00
Craft made Root beer and vanilla ice cream
- Apple Crisp$7.00
Served warm with vanilla Ice Cream
- Strawberry Shortcake$7.00
Fresh Strawberries and whipped cream piled high on KDG's famous Cake
Lunch Specials
- Grilled Mahi$17.95
Grilled Mahi with smoked Gouda mashed potatoes and a black bean and corn salsa.
- Shrimp Tacos$15.95Out of stock
Chili rubbed shrimp taco with island slaw and a small salad
- Bubble & Squeak$15.95
Bubble & Squeak: Two Cajun fried chicken breasts, topped with poached eggs and sausage gravy. Served with Old Bay home fries.
- Burrata Salad$14.95
Burrata salad: baby arugula tossed with green goddess, bruschetta tomatoes, shaved red onion, and cucumber and topped with burrata and balsamic reduction
- Roadhouse Chili$5.00
Roadhouse Chili with ground beef, sausage and black beans.
SIDES/EXTRAS
$Sides/Extras
No Charge Extras
Bulk Dressings
N/A Beverages
- Water
- No Drink
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Club Soda$2.99
- Unsweet$2.99
- Sweet$2.99
- 1/2&1/2 Tea$2.99
- Fresh Arnold$2.99
- Decaf Coffee$2.50
- Coffee$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Kid Milk Refill$1.00
- Milk$2.00
- Kid Drink
- Chocolate Milk$2.00
- Kid Fresh Lemonade$2.00
- Acqua Panna$4.25
- San Pellegrino$5.50
- Ginger Ale$1.50
- Tonic Water$1.50
- Craft Root Beer$2.75
- Fresh Lemonade$2.50
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Ginger Beer$7.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- MR Pibb$2.99
- Fanta$2.99
- Powerade$2.99
- Coke Zero$2.99