Killer Burger Lake Oswego
Food (UBS)
Original Burgers (UBS)
Pint Size Burgers (UBS)
- Pint Purist (UBS)$6.95
- Pint Classic (UBS)$8.45
- Pint Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon (UBS)$8.45
- Pint Bender (UBS)$9.45
- Pint Motley Qüe (UBS)$9.45
- Pint Fun Guy (UBS)$9.45
- Pint Jose Mendoza (UBS)$9.45
- Pint Teemah (UBS)$9.45
- Pint Meathead (UBS)$10.45
- Pint Barnyard (UBS)$10.45
- Pint Old School (UBS)$8.45
- Pint Build Your Own (UBS)$6.45
Double Burgers (UBS)
- Double Purist (UBS)$11.45
- Double Classic (UBS)$12.95
- Double PBPB (UBS)$12.95
- Double Motley Qüe (UBS)$13.95
- Double Bender (UBS)$13.95
- Double Fun Guy (UBS)$13.95
- Double Jose Mendoza (UBS)$13.95
- Double Teemah (UBS)$13.95
- Triple Meathead (UBS)$14.95
- Double Barnyard (UBS)$14.95
- Double Old School (UBS)$12.95
- Double Build Your Own (UBS)$10.95
Chicken Sandwiches (UB)
Sides and Sauces (UBS)
- Shareable Fries (UBS)$6.95
- 1 Ketchup Packet (UBS)
- 2 Mustard Packets (UBS)
- Side of Mayo (UBS)
- Side of House Sauce (UBS)$0.50
- Side of Ranch (UBS)$0.50
- Side of Peanut Butter (UBS)$0.50
- Side of Bender (UBS)$0.50
- Side of Spicy G Sauce (UBS)$0.50
- Side of BBQ (UBS)$0.50
- Side of Bomb (UBS)$0.50
- Side of Spicy Ketchup$0.50
- Single Fry (UBS)$3.50
- Bag of Chips$3.50
- Puppy Patty (No Seasoning) (UBS)$2.50
- Chicken Fillet (UBS)$2.50
- Veggie Patty (UBS)$2.50
- Side of Bacon (UBS)$1.50
- Side of Crispy Jalapeños (UBS)$0.50
- Side of Crispy Onions (UBS)$0.50
- Pepper Packet (UBS)
- Salt Packet (UBS)
- Order Attention Required
Desserts (UBS)
Olo Menu (Bundled)
Original Burgers
- Jose Mendoza$13.95
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.95
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Classic$12.95
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
- Bender$13.95
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
- No Cheese Burger$12.75
Bacon, Bubbies Sweet Pickles, Mayo, Beaver Brand Picnic Mustard, Lettuce & Onion
- Teemah$13.95
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Meathead$14.95
Bacon, Double Patties, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup
- Fun Guy$13.95
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Barnyard$14.95
Bacon, Ham, Egg, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
- Motley Qüe$12.95
- Purist (B/OLO)$9.95
Pint Size Burgers
- Pint Jose Mendoza$11.95
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Pint Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$10.95
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Mayo, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Pint Classic$10.95
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Pint Bender$11.95
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
- Pint Teemah$11.95
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Pint No Cheese Burger$10.95
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Bubbies Sweet Pickles, Mayo, Beaver Brand Picnic Mustard, Lettuce & Onion
- Pint Meathead$12.95
Pint Size Patties and Bun, Bacon, Double Patties, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup
- Pint Fun Guy$11.95
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Pint Barnyard$12.95
Pint Size Patty and Bun, Bacon, Ham, Egg, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
- Pint Motley Qüe$10.95
- Pint Purist (B/OLO)$7.95
Double Burgers
- Double Jose Mendoza$16.45
Extra Patty, Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Extra Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Double Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$15.45
Extra Patty, Bacon, Extra Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Mayo, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Double Classic$15.45
Extra Patty, Bacon, Extra American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Double Bender$16.45
Extra Patty, Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Extra Cheddar
- Double No Cheese Burger$15.25
Extra Patty, Bacon, Bubbies Sweet Pickles, Mayo, Beaver Brand Picnic Mustard, Lettuce & Onion
- Double Teemah$16.45
Extra Patty, Bacon, Extra Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Double Meathead$17.45
Triple Patties, Triple Cheddar, Bacon, Grilled Onion, House Sauce & Ketchup
- Double Fun Guy$16.45
Extra Patty, Bacon, Mushroom, Extra Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Double Barnyard$17.45
Extra Patty, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Extra American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
- Double Motley Qüe$15.45
- Double Purist (B/OLO)$12.45
Kid's Meals
Sauces and Sides
- Side Fry$6.00
- Side of House Sauce$0.50
Our classic, secret recipe
- Side of Creamy Ranch$0.50
Cool, tangy dill-iciousness
- Side of Peanut Butter Sauce$0.50
A tried and true favorite
- Side of Bender$0.50
Bender Sauce - Spicy BBQ
- Side of BBQ$0.50
- Side of Bomb$0.50
Bomb Sauce - Secret recipe with a smoky, spicy kick
- Side Fry (UB/OLO)$6.00
Desserts
- Sweet Street - Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50
Overflowing with intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates grown in the Peruvian Andes - milk, semisweet and dark coins – and an added crunch of savory pretzel bites. A brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped-edged wonder to shower your taste buds with amazement. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
- Sweet Street - Salted Caramel Cookie$2.50
A rich cookie with all natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzels bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden demerara sugar. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
- Sweet Street - Chewy Marshmallow Bar$2.50
Marshmallow cream and mini-marshmallows - both homemade, all natural and GMO-free - get folded with gluten-free crispy rice puffs and a touch of browned butter for a subtle caramel note. A hint of sea salt makes it all come alive.
- Sweet Street - Peruvian Chocolate Brownie$2.50
Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate adds a delicate fruity edge upfront and is deep and rich in its finish. A brownie like no other. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
Veggie Burgers
Chicken Sandwiches (B/OLO)
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Beer - Lake Oswego
- Domestic Pint (Coors Light)$4.00
- ROTATOR SPECIAL KEG 16oz DRAFT$7.00
- Modelo$3.25
- Coors Light Bottle$3.25
- Various - 16oz Cans$6.00
- Wine (Various) 12oz$6.00
- 10 Barrel - Pub Beer 16oz$3.00
- CBD$5.00
- Portland Cider - Various 19.2oz$6.50
- Pfriem Hazy IPA - 12oz$5.00
- Boneyard RPM IPA - 12oz$5.00
- Van Henion Lager - 12oz$5.00
- Pfriem Hazy IPA - 6 Pack$14.00
- Boneyard RPM IPA - 6 Pack$14.00
- Van Henion Lager - 6 Pack$14.00