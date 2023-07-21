FOOD

Appetizers

Loaded Beef Fries

$14.99

Korean BBQ bulgogi beef, monterey jack cheese sauce, honey butter corn, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, spicy cabbage kimchi, green onions, sesame seeds

Spicy Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Korean BBQ spicy chicken, monterey jack cheese sauce, honey butter corn, kimchi salsa, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, green onions, sesame seeds

Chips & Kimchi Salsa

$5.99

Tortilla chips with house-made kimchi salsa

Kimchi Mandu

$10.99

Kimchi & pork dumplings served fried or boiled

Queso Fries

$9.99

Waffle fries served with a side of warm Monterey Jack queso cheese sauce

Tteokbokki

$13.99

Chewy Korean rice cakes, sweet & spicy chili sauce, fish cake, egg, green onion

Korean Fried Chicken Combos

4-Piece Tender Combo

$18.99

Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda

6-Piece Wings Combo

$19.99

Served with a sauce of your choice, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and a fountain soda

Sandwich Combos

Spicy KFC Sandwich Combo

$14.99

Served with waffle fries & a fountain soda

KFC Sandwich Combo

$14.99

Served with waffle fries & a fountain soda

KFC Buffalo Sandwich Combo

$14.99

Served with waffle fries & a fountain soda

Korean/Mexican Combos

Served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda
Korean Fried Chicken Taco Combo

$17.75

3 Korean fried chicken tender tacos in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda

Korean BBQ Taco Combo

$17.75

3 Korean BBQ tacos. Pick 3 proteins, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda

Quesadilla Combo

$15.99

Protein, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, honey butter corn, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda

Korrito Combo

$17.99

Protein, kimchi fried rice, honey butter corn, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda

Bowls

Bibimbap Bowl

$15.50

Protein, rice, sesame oil, mixed sautéed veggies, KG sauce, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds

Monster Bibimbap Bowl

$19.50

Select 3 proteins, rice, sesame oil, mixed sautéed veggies, KG sauce, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds

BBQ Meat Bowl

$15.50

Protein, rice, spicy cabbage kimchi, romaine lettuce, green onions, sesame seeds

Monster BBQ Meat Bowl

$19.50

Select 2 proteins, rice, spicy cabbage kimchi, romaine lettuce, green onions, sesame seeds

Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl

$15.50

Protein, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds

Monster Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl

$19.50

Select 2 proteins, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds

Vegan

Vegan Bibimbap

$17.99

Spicy plant-based protein, sautéed veggies, white radish kimchi, KG sauce, green onions, romaine, rice, sesame seeds, sesame oil

Vegan Bowl

$17.99

Spicy plant-based protein, white radish kimchi, romaine lettuce, rice, green onion, sesame seeds

3 Vegan Tacos

$17.99

Spicy plant-based protein, romaine lettuce

Salads

House Salad

$12.99

Korean fried chicken, blue cheese, tomato, onion, egg, white radish kimchi, romaine, house salad dressing

Individuals

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Korean fried chicken breast, Spicy Original sauce, mayo, & cucumber kimchi

Korean Buffalo Sandwich

$8.99

Korean fried chicken breast, Korean Buffalo sauce, mayo, blue cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Korean fried chicken breast, mayo, cucumber kimchi

Spicy Fried Chicken Taco

$5.95

Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce

Korean BBQ Taco

$5.95

Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce

Quesadilla

$12.99

Protein, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, honey butter corn, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo

Korrito

$13.99

Protein, kimchi fried rice, honey butter corn, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo

A La Carte Korean Fried Chicken

12-Piece Tenders

$29.95

12 Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

24-Piece Tenders

$52.95

24 Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

12-Piece Wings

$25.95

12 Korean fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

24-Piece Wings

$49.95

24 Korean fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

Large Meals

Korean Fried Chicken Tender Family Meal

$46.99

Includes 12 pieces of Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce, honey butter corn, waffle fries, white radish kimchi, and 4 freshly-baked cookies!

Sides

Waffle Fries

$5.00+

Golden waffle fries

Honey Butter Corn

$5.00+

Honey, butter, corn

Kimchi Fried Rice

$5.00+

House-made kimchi, rice, egg, vegetables, green onions

Spicy Cabbage Kimchi

$5.00+

Spicy napa cabbage kimchi with Korean seasonings

Spicy Cucumber Kimchi

$5.00+

Spicy cucumber kimchi with Korean seasonings

White Radish Kimchi

$5.00+

Sweet, non-spicy, tangy cubed radish kimchi

Soybean Sprouts Side

$5.00+

Cooked soybean sprouts seasoned with sesame oil, minced garlic, and salt

Sautee Zucchini Side

$5.00+

Fresh zucchini sautéed with salt and sesame oil

Mushrooms Side

$5.00+

Shiitake mushrooms seasoned in sesame oil and salt

Sautee Carrots Side

$5.00+

Fresh carrots sautéed with salt and sesame oil

Sautee Spinach Side

$5.00+

Fresh spinach, sautéed with sesame oil and salt

White Rice

$3.00

Steamed white rice

Chips Side

$3.00

Crispy tortilla chips

Kimchi Salsa Side

$2.00

Tomato, cabbage kimchi, garlic, onion, cilantro, lime juice, serrano pepper

Queso Side

$2.00

Warm Monterey Jack queso cheese sauce

Pico de Gallo Side

$2.00

Tomato, garlic, onion, cilantro, lime juice, serrano pepper

Ranch Side

$2.00

Creamy buttermilk, garlic, onion, salt, herbs

Blue Cheese Ranch Side

$2.00

Creamy buttermilk, garlic, onion, salt, herbs, blue cheese

KG Sauce Side

$1.50

Sweet, salty, and flavorful sauce made with Korean chili pepper paste

Cilantro Mayo Side

$1.50

Creamy cool mayo with cilantro and a touch of fresh lime juice

Kimchi Mayo Side

$1.50

Savory and creamy mayo made with our house-made cabbage kimchi

Brownie

$3.00

Home-made brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.95

Refreshing carbonated soft drink. Iced tea and other beverages available.

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Refreshing, sweet & tart lemonade made with the juice of real lemons

Bottled Water

$3.00

Refreshing bottled water

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Delicious brewed tea touched with a satisfying sweetness

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$3.95Out of stock

Delicious unsweetened brewed tea

Starbucks Doubleshot

$4.95Out of stock

Chilled espresso mellowed by a touch of cream and sugar

Starbucks Cold Brew

$4.95

Smooth, black, unsweetened coffee brewed by steeping superior coffee beans

Korean BBQ Experience Package

$213.00

Includes your choice of 3 proteins, steamed white rice, kimchi fried rice, spicy cabbage kimchi, spicy cucumber kimchi, and white radish kimchi. Consider adding drinks and desserts

Korean Taco Station

$203.00

Everything you need to make your own Korean tacos, including your choice of 2 proteins, kimchi fried rice, shredded lettuce, diced onions, diced tomatoes, kimchi salsa, cucumber kimchi, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, kimchi mayo, and flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips. Consider adding drinks and desserts

Korean Fried Chicken Taco Boxed Lunch

$13.75

Each box include 2 Korean fried chicken tender tacos (w/ spicy original sauce, pico de gallo, lettuce, chihuahua cheese & cilantro mayo), tortilla chips, and kimchi salsa.

Korean BBQ Taco Boxed Lunch

$14.75

Each box include 2 tacos with your choice of protein, cucumber kimchi, & cilantro mayo), tortilla chips, and kimchi salsa.

Korrito Boxed Lunch

$15.75

Each box includes a burrito with your choice of protein, tortilla chips, and kimchi salsa.

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich Boxed Lunch

$13.75

Each box includes your choice of sandwich, tortilla chips, and kimchi salsa.

4-Piece Tender Boxed Lunch

$14.75

Each box includes 4 pieces of Korean fried chicken tenders, tortilla chips, kimchi salsa, and your choice of sauce.

Bibimbap Bowl Boxed Lunch

Bibimbap Bowl Boxed Lunch

$14.75
Vegan Bibimbap Bowl Boxed Lunch

Vegan Bibimbap Bowl Boxed Lunch

$16.75

Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl Boxed Lunch

$14.75
12-Piece Tenders

$29.95

12 Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

24-Piece Tenders

$52.95

24 Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

12-Piece Wings

$25.95

12 Korean fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

24-Piece Wings

$49.95

24 Korean fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal

Kimchi Mandu

$33.00

Tortilla Chips and Queso

$25.00

Tortilla Chips and Salsa

$22.00
Waffle Fries Tray

$15.95
Kimchi Fried Rice Tray

$27.95

Steamed Rice Tray

$12.95

10 Flour Tortillas

$7.95

Honey Butter Corn Tray

$9.95

Spicy Cabbage Kimchi 16oz

$15.95

White Radish Kimchi 16oz

$15.95

Spicy Cucumber Kimchi 16oz

$15.95

Dozen Brownies

$24.95

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$19.95
Bottled Water

$3.00

Refreshing bottled water

Assorted Regular Sodas

$3.00

Assorted Diet Sodas

$3.00

Merchandise

Kimchi Guys Hat

$27.50

Now selling Kimchi Guys swag wear