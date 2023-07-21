Kimchi Guys KG - Edwardsville
FOOD
Appetizers
Loaded Beef Fries
Korean BBQ bulgogi beef, monterey jack cheese sauce, honey butter corn, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, spicy cabbage kimchi, green onions, sesame seeds
Spicy Chicken Nachos
Korean BBQ spicy chicken, monterey jack cheese sauce, honey butter corn, kimchi salsa, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, green onions, sesame seeds
Chips & Kimchi Salsa
Tortilla chips with house-made kimchi salsa
Kimchi Mandu
Kimchi & pork dumplings served fried or boiled
Queso Fries
Waffle fries served with a side of warm Monterey Jack queso cheese sauce
Tteokbokki
Chewy Korean rice cakes, sweet & spicy chili sauce, fish cake, egg, green onion
Korean Fried Chicken Combos
Sandwich Combos
Korean/Mexican Combos
Korean Fried Chicken Taco Combo
3 Korean fried chicken tender tacos in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda
Korean BBQ Taco Combo
3 Korean BBQ tacos. Pick 3 proteins, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda
Quesadilla Combo
Protein, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, honey butter corn, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda
Korrito Combo
Protein, kimchi fried rice, honey butter corn, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo, served with chips, kimchi salsa, & a fountain soda
Bowls
Bibimbap Bowl
Protein, rice, sesame oil, mixed sautéed veggies, KG sauce, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
Monster Bibimbap Bowl
Select 3 proteins, rice, sesame oil, mixed sautéed veggies, KG sauce, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
BBQ Meat Bowl
Protein, rice, spicy cabbage kimchi, romaine lettuce, green onions, sesame seeds
Monster BBQ Meat Bowl
Select 2 proteins, rice, spicy cabbage kimchi, romaine lettuce, green onions, sesame seeds
Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl
Protein, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
Monster Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl
Select 2 proteins, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, green onions, sesame seeds
Vegan
Vegan Bibimbap
Spicy plant-based protein, sautéed veggies, white radish kimchi, KG sauce, green onions, romaine, rice, sesame seeds, sesame oil
Vegan Bowl
Spicy plant-based protein, white radish kimchi, romaine lettuce, rice, green onion, sesame seeds
3 Vegan Tacos
Spicy plant-based protein, romaine lettuce
Salads
Individuals
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Korean fried chicken breast, Spicy Original sauce, mayo, & cucumber kimchi
Korean Buffalo Sandwich
Korean fried chicken breast, Korean Buffalo sauce, mayo, blue cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Korean fried chicken breast, mayo, cucumber kimchi
Spicy Fried Chicken Taco
Korean fried chicken tender taco in spicy original sauce, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce
Korean BBQ Taco
Protein, cucumber kimchi, cilantro mayo, romaine lettuce
Quesadilla
Protein, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, honey butter corn, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo
Korrito
Protein, kimchi fried rice, honey butter corn, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, kimchi mayo, cilantro mayo
A La Carte Korean Fried Chicken
12-Piece Tenders
12 Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal
24-Piece Tenders
24 Korean fried chicken tenders with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal
12-Piece Wings
12 Korean fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal
24-Piece Wings
24 Korean fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Add other items to complete your meal
Large Meals
Sides
Waffle Fries
Golden waffle fries
Honey Butter Corn
Honey, butter, corn
Kimchi Fried Rice
House-made kimchi, rice, egg, vegetables, green onions
Spicy Cabbage Kimchi
Spicy napa cabbage kimchi with Korean seasonings
Spicy Cucumber Kimchi
Spicy cucumber kimchi with Korean seasonings
White Radish Kimchi
Sweet, non-spicy, tangy cubed radish kimchi
Soybean Sprouts Side
Cooked soybean sprouts seasoned with sesame oil, minced garlic, and salt
Sautee Zucchini Side
Fresh zucchini sautéed with salt and sesame oil
Mushrooms Side
Shiitake mushrooms seasoned in sesame oil and salt
Sautee Carrots Side
Fresh carrots sautéed with salt and sesame oil
Sautee Spinach Side
Fresh spinach, sautéed with sesame oil and salt
White Rice
Steamed white rice
Chips Side
Crispy tortilla chips
Kimchi Salsa Side
Tomato, cabbage kimchi, garlic, onion, cilantro, lime juice, serrano pepper
Queso Side
Warm Monterey Jack queso cheese sauce
Pico de Gallo Side
Tomato, garlic, onion, cilantro, lime juice, serrano pepper
Ranch Side
Creamy buttermilk, garlic, onion, salt, herbs
Blue Cheese Ranch Side
Creamy buttermilk, garlic, onion, salt, herbs, blue cheese
KG Sauce Side
Sweet, salty, and flavorful sauce made with Korean chili pepper paste
Cilantro Mayo Side
Creamy cool mayo with cilantro and a touch of fresh lime juice
Kimchi Mayo Side
Savory and creamy mayo made with our house-made cabbage kimchi
DRINKS
Beverages
Fountain Soda
Refreshing carbonated soft drink. Iced tea and other beverages available.
Dole Strawberry Lemonade
Refreshing, sweet & tart lemonade made with the juice of real lemons
Bottled Water
Refreshing bottled water
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Delicious brewed tea touched with a satisfying sweetness
Pure Leaf Unsweetened
Delicious unsweetened brewed tea
Starbucks Doubleshot
Chilled espresso mellowed by a touch of cream and sugar
Starbucks Cold Brew
Smooth, black, unsweetened coffee brewed by steeping superior coffee beans
CATERING
Korean BBQ Experience Package
Includes your choice of 3 proteins, steamed white rice, kimchi fried rice, spicy cabbage kimchi, spicy cucumber kimchi, and white radish kimchi. Consider adding drinks and desserts
Korean Taco Station
Everything you need to make your own Korean tacos, including your choice of 2 proteins, kimchi fried rice, shredded lettuce, diced onions, diced tomatoes, kimchi salsa, cucumber kimchi, chihuahua cheese, cilantro mayo, kimchi mayo, and flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips. Consider adding drinks and desserts
Korean Fried Chicken Taco Boxed Lunch
Each box include 2 Korean fried chicken tender tacos (w/ spicy original sauce, pico de gallo, lettuce, chihuahua cheese & cilantro mayo), tortilla chips, and kimchi salsa.
Korean BBQ Taco Boxed Lunch
Each box include 2 tacos with your choice of protein, cucumber kimchi, & cilantro mayo), tortilla chips, and kimchi salsa.
Korrito Boxed Lunch
Each box includes a burrito with your choice of protein, tortilla chips, and kimchi salsa.
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich Boxed Lunch
Each box includes your choice of sandwich, tortilla chips, and kimchi salsa.
4-Piece Tender Boxed Lunch
Each box includes 4 pieces of Korean fried chicken tenders, tortilla chips, kimchi salsa, and your choice of sauce.
Bibimbap Bowl Boxed Lunch
Vegan Bibimbap Bowl Boxed Lunch
Kimchi Fried Rice Bowl Boxed Lunch
Tortilla Chips and Queso
Tortilla Chips and Salsa
Waffle Fries Tray
Kimchi Fried Rice Tray
Steamed Rice Tray
10 Flour Tortillas
Honey Butter Corn Tray
Spicy Cabbage Kimchi 16oz
White Radish Kimchi 16oz
Spicy Cucumber Kimchi 16oz
Dozen Brownies
Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies
