Kim's Diner
Appetizer
Burgers and Sandwiches
1/3 Lb. Hamburger
mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
1/3 Lb. Cheeseburger
mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
2/3 Lb. Double Hamburger
mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
2/3 Lb. Double Cheeseburger
mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Patty Melt
sourdough bread, cheese, grilled onions
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
mayo, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
mayo, lettuce, tomato
Club Sandwich
mayo, ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato
Fish Sandwich
fried alaskan pollock fillett, tater sauce, lettuce, pickles
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich
BLT
mayo, (5)bacon, lettuce, tomato
BLD(Bacon Lovers Dream)
mayo, (10)bacon,lettuce, tomato
Corn Dog
Hot Dog
Chili Dog
Chili Cheese Dog
Plates and Baskets
Chicken Fried Steak
fresh cutlets hand bredded, topped with gravy with two sides and toast
Lg Chicken Fried Steak
fresh cutlets hand bredded, topped with gravy with two sides and toast
Hamburger Steak
topped with gravy, sautéed mushrooms,onions with two sides and toast
Lg Hamburger Steak
topped with gravy, sautéed mushrooms,onions with two sides and toast
4 pc Steak Finger Basket
served with a side, toast and gravy
6 pc Steak Finger Basket
served with a side, toast and gravy
4 pc Chicken Strip Basket
served with a side, toast and gravy
6 pc Chicken Strip Basket
served with a side, toast and gravy
Salads
Kids Baskets
Kids Hambuger
mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, side and drink
Kids cheeseburger
mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, side and drink
Kids Corn Dog
served with a side and drink
Kids Hot Dog
served with a side and drink
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwhich
served with a side and drink
Kids Chicken Strips(2)
served with toast, gravy, a side and drink
Kids Steak Fingers(2)
served with toast, gravy, a side and drink
Kids PB&J
served with a side and drink