Appetizer

Onion Rings

$3.45

Lg Onion Ring

$6.90

Stuffed Jalapenos(6)

$5.75

LG FF APTZ

$3.25

LG Cheese Fries

$4.25

LG Chili Cheese Fries

$5.25

Cheese Sticks(8)

$5.75

LG TT

$3.25

LG Cheese Tots

$4.25

LG Chili Cheese Tots

$5.25

Fried Pickles

$5.75

Fried Zucchini

$5.75

Burgers and Sandwiches

1/3 Lb. Hamburger

$6.75

mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

1/3 Lb. Cheeseburger

$7.25

mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

2/3 Lb. Double Hamburger

$8.85

mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

2/3 Lb. Double Cheeseburger

$9.95

mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Patty Melt

$7.25

sourdough bread, cheese, grilled onions

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.15

mayo, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$6.15

mayo, lettuce, tomato

Club Sandwich

$6.15

mayo, ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato

Fish Sandwich

$4.35

fried alaskan pollock fillett, tater sauce, lettuce, pickles

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.35

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

BLT

$4.99

mayo, (5)bacon, lettuce, tomato

BLD(Bacon Lovers Dream)

$6.99

mayo, (10)bacon,lettuce, tomato

Corn Dog

$2.35

Hot Dog

$2.85

Chili Dog

$3.35

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.85

Plates and Baskets

Chicken Fried Steak

$8.99

fresh cutlets hand bredded, topped with gravy with two sides and toast

Lg Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

fresh cutlets hand bredded, topped with gravy with two sides and toast

Hamburger Steak

$9.99

topped with gravy, sautéed mushrooms,onions with two sides and toast

Lg Hamburger Steak

$13.49

topped with gravy, sautéed mushrooms,onions with two sides and toast

4 pc Steak Finger Basket

$8.25

served with a side, toast and gravy

6 pc Steak Finger Basket

$10.50

served with a side, toast and gravy

4 pc Chicken Strip Basket

$8.25

served with a side, toast and gravy

6 pc Chicken Strip Basket

$10.50

served with a side, toast and gravy

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.29+

ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, tomato, cucumber and egg

Chicken Salad

$8.29+

your choice of fried or grilled chicken with cheese, tomato and cucumber

Side Salad

$3.99

cheese, tomato, cucumber

Kids Baskets

Kids Hambuger

$4.75

mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, side and drink

Kids cheeseburger

$5.75

mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, side and drink

Kids Corn Dog

$4.50

served with a side and drink

Kids Hot Dog

$4.50

served with a side and drink

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwhich

$4.50

served with a side and drink

Kids Chicken Strips(2)

$4.75

served with toast, gravy, a side and drink

Kids Steak Fingers(2)

$4.75

served with toast, gravy, a side and drink

Kids PB&J

$4.50

served with a side and drink

Dessert

Cheese cake

$3.35

Pecan Cobbler

$3.35

Apple Pie

$3.35

Lemon Meringue Pie

$3.35

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

Pumpkin Spice Chz Cake

$3.45

Small Shake

$2.85

Large Shake

$3.85

Small Malt

$2.85

Large Malt

$3.85

Small Float

$2.85

Large Float

$3.85

+1SCP ON PIE

$1.00

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.60

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$2.75

3 Scoops of Ice Cream

$3.85

Beverage

COMBO DRINK

$1.04

SUB SHAKE

$1.75

Dr Pepper

$1.39+

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.39+

Coke

$1.39+

Diet Coke

$1.39+

Red Flash

$1.39+

Root Beer

$1.39+

Pink Lemonade

$1.39+

Sprite

$1.39+

Sweet Tea

$1.39+

Unsweet Tea

$1.39+

Half and Half

$1.39+

Orange Juice

$1.39+

Milk

$1.39+

Chocolate Milk

$1.39+

Apple Juice

$1.39+

Coffee

$1.39

Water

TO GO WATER

$0.50

Retail

T Shirt

$15.00

Coffee Mug

$7.00

Bottled Sodas

Red Cole

$2.39

Vintage Cola

$2.39

Red Creme

$2.39

Cherry Limeade

$2.39

Sweet Peach

$2.39

Fru Fru

$2.39

Orange Dream

$2.39

Vanilla Cream

$2.39

Ginger Ale

$2.39

Lemonade

$2.39

Lemon Lime

$2.39

Grapefruit

$2.39

Green Apple

$2.39

Blue Berry

$2.39

Rootbeer

$2.39

Grape

$2.39

ginger Beer

$2.39

MONSTER

$2.85

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

GATORADE

$2.50

BOTTLED COKE

$2.39

FANTA

$2.39