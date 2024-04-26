Kin-D Lao & Thai Food Frisco
APPETIZERS
- 1. Veggie Rolls (5)$6.99
Deep fried egg rolls with glass noodles, cabbage, white onion, and carrot. Served with sweet and sour sauce
- 2. Pork Rolls (5)$7.99
Deep fried egg rolls with pork, glass noodles, white onion, and carrot. Served with sweet and sour sauce
- 3. Fresh Rolls (2)$6.99
Choice of Chicken, Shrimp (add $1.50), or Tofu. Rice paper with noodles, lettuce, carrot, and Thai basil. Served with peanut sauce or sweet and sour sauce
- 4. Pot Stickers (6)$6.99
Deep fried pot stickers. Served with sweet and sour sauce
- 5. Beef Meatballs$7.99
Lao seasoned beef meatballs. Served with sweet and sour sauce
- 6. Lao Sausage$8.99
Pork sausage links seasoned with Lao spices
- 7. Garlic Pork Bites$8.99
Deep fried marinated pork topped with fried garlic
- 8. Kin-D Wings (5)$8.99
Deep fried garlic marinated chicken wings
SOUPS
- 9. Tom Yum$10.99
Sour herbal soup with mushroom, white onion, and tomato. Served with Jasmine Rice
- 10. Tom Kha$10.99
Herbal coconut milk soup with mushroom, white onion, tomato, and green onion. Served with Jasmine Rice
- 11. Khao Piak Sen | Chicken Noodle Soup$12.99
Traditional Lao style chicken noodle soup
- 12. Mee Ka Tee | Coconut Curry Pork Soup$12.99
Pork based noodle soup with ground pork, curry, coconut milk, and egg drop topped with shredded carrots, cabbage, and cilantro. Served with crushed peanuts
SALADS
- 13. Green Papaya Salad (Lao Or Thai Style)$11.99
Unripened papaya, carrot, and tomato in a fermented fish sauce dressing
- 14. Nam Khao$11.99
Seasoned crispy coconut rice with cured pork. Served with lettuce for wraps
- 15. Laab Salad$11.99
Ground Chicken or Beef mixed in a savory and sour sauce with white onion and cilantro. Served with lettuce and cucumber
FRIED RICE
- 16. Lao Fried Rice$12.99
Traditional Lao fried rice with egg, white onion, and green onion
- 17. Pineapple Fried Rice$12.99
Fried rice with pineapple, cashews, egg, white onion, peas, carrots, and green onion
- 18. Basil Fried Rice$12.99
Fried rice in a basil sauce with egg, bamboo, mushroom, white onion, and Thai basil
- 19. Curry Fried Rice$12.99
Fried rice in curry seasoning with egg, white onion, and green onion
NOODLES
- 20. Pad Thai$12.99
Thin rice noodles in a semi sweet sauce with egg, tofu, and green onion topped with bean sprouts. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
- 21. Pad Kee Mow | Drunken Noodles$12.99
Thick flat rice noodles in a savory sauce with egg, white onion, bell pepper, broccoli, and Thai basil
- 22. Pad Woon Sen | Glass Noodles$12.99
Glass noodles in a savory sauce with egg, bell pepper, mushroom, cabbage, carrot, white onion, bean sprouts, and green onion
- 23. Pad See Ew | Sweet Soy Noodles$12.99
Thick flat rice noodles in a sweet black soy sauce mixture with egg, broccoli, and carrot
CURRIES
- 24. Red Curry$12.99
Red curry with bell pepper, bamboo, peas, carrots, and Thai basil. Served with Jasmine Rice
- 25. Yellow Curry$12.99
Yellow curry with potato, carrot, and white onion. Served with Jasmine Rice
- 26. Panang Curry$12.99
Panang curry with kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers. Served with Jasmine Rice
STIR FRY
- 27. Broccoli Stir Fry$12.99
Broccoli, onion, and garlic in a savory sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice
- 28. Basil Stir Fry$12.99
Bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo, white onion, Thai basil, and garlic in a basil sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice
- 29. Veggie Stir Fry$12.99
Broccoli, bell pepper, cabbage, mushroom, green onion, carrot, white onion, and garlic in a savory sauce. Served with Jasmine Rice