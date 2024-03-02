Kind Juice Bar 1245 Horseshoe Pike Suite 107
Kind Juice Bar Menu
Soul Soothing Smoothies 16 oz
- Berry Cocoa Comfort Smoothie$12.00
Soul soothing smoothie with berries, bananas, avocados, dates, cocoa powder, honey - you can upgrade this smoothie with variety of elevating ingredients.
- Clean Machine Smoothie$10.00
Soul soothing smoothie made local and seasonal kale, apple, lemon, carrots, celery, ginger root, cilantro - this is excellent for those choosing non inflammatory foods in their diet.
- Inflammation Reducer Smoothie$12.00
Soul soothing smoothie made with coconut milk, pineapple, mango, banana, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, chia seeds. Can upgrade any smoothie.
Clarifying Cold Pressed Juices 12 oz
- Blood Cleansing Berry and Beet Immunity Juice$11.00
Clarifying cold pressed juice made with combination of berries, beets, lime and muddled basil.
- Clean Machine Juice$10.00
Clarifying cold press juice made with combination of kale, apple, lemon, carrots, celery, ginger root, turmeric root and muddled cilantro (cilantro can be held).
- Citrus Ageless Juice$12.00
Clarifying cold pressed juice made with a combination of of orange, mandarin, lemon, lime, grapefruit, honey/agave for a powerful punch of antioxidants.
- Cold Pressed Juice Flight (3 oz shot of all three)$8.88
Time Traveling Teas 12 oz
- Ashwagandha Latte - Banyan Botanical Restorative Adaptogen Blend$8.00
Creamy way to get your daily dose of herbal adaptogens. Naturally caffeine free, this blend is lightly sweetened with maple and rounded off with a touch of cardamom and cinnamon. Your latte ritual never tasted so good.
- Turmeric Milk - Banyan Botanical Golden Adaptogen Blend$8.00
Creates a creamy golden latte packed with herbal benefits. Gently spiced and lightly sweetened with maple sugar, this naturally caffeine free blend is a healthy, soul satisfying drink for any time of day.
- Masala Chai - Banyan Botanicals Assam Black Tea & Adaptogens$8.00
Combines Assam black tea and flavorful fair trade spices in an authentic and richly satisfying blend. Stimulate your senses and awaken your soul with naturally caffeinated morning chai ritual.
Elixirs Shots 4 oz
- Ageless Elixir$8.00Out of stock
Seasonal elixir shot to enhance ageless effect on the body, mind and skin.
- Inflammation Reducer Elixir$7.00Out of stock
Seasonal elixir shot to reduce inflammation in your body.
- Energizing Elixir$7.00Out of stock
Seasonal elixir shot to energize your body and mind.
- Cleansing Elixir$7.00Out of stock
Seasonal elixir shot to enhance cleansing of the body.