King BBQ
FOOD
Snacks
Krab Rangoon
buttermilk hushpuppies, tempura crunch, hot honey, Chinese hot mustard-Q
Shrimp Toast Sliders
government cheese, shaved onion, dilly pickles, tartar sauce, King's Hawaiian rolls. 2 per order.
Fried Okra
lemon, chili crisp aioli
Crunchy Salad
little gem, broccoli, cucumber, radish, pickled red onion, smoked cheddar, crispy noodles, BBQ ranch
Disco Fries
cheddar curds, BBQ hash, chicken gravy
BBQ
Rotisserie Chicken
Rotisserie Duck Breast
sliced 5 spice rotisserie duck breast
Duck Leg
smoked 5 spice duck leg
Spare Ribs
BBQ Pork Steak
sliced Chinese cha shao pork steak
Ginger Scallion Kielbasa
Vegan Soy Curls
smoked soy curls with a cha shao glaze (vegan)
Plates
BBQ Hash
served on your choice of rice or noodles
Moo Shu Pork
cabbage, shiitakes, carrots, onion, hoisin, steamed pancakes
BBQ on Rice
your choice of one protein plus garlicky greens, scallion ginger relish, seasoned soy, white rice
BBQ on Noodles
your choice of one protein plus garlicky greens, scallion ginger relish, seasoned soy
Noodle Soup
your choice of one protein plus garlicky greens in a ginger chicken broth
Chopped Pork Sandwich
Sichuan red slaw, pickles, diced onion, Chinese hot mustard Q, and a bag of chips!
Sides
Dan Dan Noodles
Lo mein noodles, sesame, soy, spicy chili crisp. Available in large size only.
Soy Braised Collard Greens
soy, Chinese cooking wine, 5 spice
Garlicky Greens
market greens, whipped garlic
Spicy Smoked Beans
sweet and spicy chili sauce
Chopped Sichuan Red Slaw
White Rice
Steamed Pancakes
Specials
Dessert
Brownie
a massive ooey gooey brownie made by Little Peanuts Pastries
Whoopie Pie
a birthday cake, vanilla frosting and jam cookie sandwich made by Little Peanuts Pastries
Banana Cheesecake
banana pudding and cheese cake mixed into a mega muffin cup shell made by Little Peanuts Pastries. (You're welcome!)
Add Ons
Buy Kitchen A Round
DRINKS
No Alcohol + CBD
RETAIL
SHIRTS
YELLOW STAFF SHIRT
YELLOW STAFF SHIRT

Online order size availability is not guaranteed. If we don't have your size, we will refund the purchase. (And feel bad about the disappointment!)
BLACK STAFF SHIRT
GREEN LOGO SHIRT
BLACK LOGO SHIRT
CREAM SHIRT
BLACK LOGO SHIRT
Online order size availability is not guaranteed. If we don't have your size, we will refund the purchase. (And feel bad about the disappointment!)
CREAM SHIRT
Online order size availability is not guaranteed. If we don't have your size, we will refund the purchase. (And feel bad about the disappointment!)