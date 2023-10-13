FOOD

Snacks

Krab Rangoon

$12.00

buttermilk hushpuppies, tempura crunch, hot honey, Chinese hot mustard-Q

Shrimp Toast Sliders

$9.00

government cheese, shaved onion, dilly pickles, tartar sauce, King's Hawaiian rolls. 2 per order.

Fried Okra

$9.00

lemon, chili crisp aioli

Crunchy Salad

$13.00

little gem, broccoli, cucumber, radish, pickled red onion, smoked cheddar, crispy noodles, BBQ ranch

Disco Fries

$16.00

cheddar curds, BBQ hash, chicken gravy

BBQ

by the piece and pound

Rotisserie Chicken

$8.00+Out of stock

Rotisserie Duck Breast

$22.00

sliced 5 spice rotisserie duck breast

Duck Leg

$18.00

smoked 5 spice duck leg

Spare Ribs

$19.00+Out of stock

BBQ Pork Steak

$14.00Out of stock

sliced Chinese cha shao pork steak

Ginger Scallion Kielbasa

$8.00

Vegan Soy Curls

$15.00

smoked soy curls with a cha shao glaze (vegan)

Plates

BBQ Hash

$12.00

served on your choice of rice or noodles

Moo Shu Pork

$16.00

cabbage, shiitakes, carrots, onion, hoisin, steamed pancakes

BBQ on Rice

$16.00

your choice of one protein plus garlicky greens, scallion ginger relish, seasoned soy, white rice

BBQ on Noodles

$16.00

your choice of one protein plus garlicky greens, scallion ginger relish, seasoned soy

Noodle Soup

$18.00

your choice of one protein plus garlicky greens in a ginger chicken broth

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Sichuan red slaw, pickles, diced onion, Chinese hot mustard Q, and a bag of chips!

Sides

Dan Dan Noodles

$8.00

Lo mein noodles, sesame, soy, spicy chili crisp. Available in large size only.

Soy Braised Collard Greens

$4.00+

soy, Chinese cooking wine, 5 spice

Garlicky Greens

$4.00+

market greens, whipped garlic

Spicy Smoked Beans

$4.00+

sweet and spicy chili sauce

Chopped Sichuan Red Slaw

$4.00+

White Rice

$4.00+

Steamed Pancakes

$4.00+

Specials

TAILGATER SPECIAL

$48.00Out of stock

A whole 5 spice rotisserie chicken, an order of hushpuppies, and choice of three sides

Dessert

Brownie

$6.00

a massive ooey gooey brownie made by Little Peanuts Pastries

Whoopie Pie

$6.00

a birthday cake, vanilla frosting and jam cookie sandwich made by Little Peanuts Pastries

Banana Cheesecake

$9.00

banana pudding and cheese cake mixed into a mega muffin cup shell made by Little Peanuts Pastries. (You're welcome!)

Add Ons

Hot Mustard Q

$1.00

BBQ Ranch

$1.00

Seasoned Soy Sauce

$1.00

Gingery Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Scallion Ginger Relish

$1.00

Sichuan Vinegar Q

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Chili Crisp

$1.00

Buy Kitchen A Round

Want to support our hard working gals and guys even more? Buy 'em a round!

Buy Kitchen A Round

$10.00+

Want to support our hard working gals and guys even more? Buy 'em a round!

DRINKS

No Alcohol + CBD

High Rise CBD Grapefruit

$10.00

High Rise Delta 9

$11.00

RETAIL

SHIRTS

YELLOW STAFF SHIRT

$18.00+

Online order size availability is not guaranteed. If we don't have your size, we will refund the purchase. (And feel bad about the disappointment!)

BLACK STAFF SHIRT

$18.00+

Online order size availability is not guaranteed. If we don't have your size, we will refund the purchase. (And feel bad about the disappointment!)

GREEN LOGO SHIRT

$18.00+

Online order size availability is not guaranteed. If we don't have your size, we will refund the purchase. (And feel bad about the disappointment!)

BLACK LOGO SHIRT

$18.00+

Online order size availability is not guaranteed. If we don't have your size, we will refund the purchase. (And feel bad about the disappointment!)

CREAM SHIRT

$18.00+

Online order size availability is not guaranteed. If we don't have your size, we will refund the purchase. (And feel bad about the disappointment!)

HATS

Green Hat

Green Hat

$25.00

classic snapback cap with rope flair, baby!

Cream Hat

Cream Hat

$25.00

light weight painters cap-esque "dad hat"

Black Hat

Black Hat

$25.00

felted, heavier weight "dad hat" with a slightly stiffer brim

Hat Patch

$6.00+