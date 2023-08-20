Appetizers

Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

$14.00

3 hand rolled egg rolls stuffed with ground beef, bacon, cabbage, and cheese, served with spicy aioli

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Lightly coated fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce served with blue cheese, celery, carrots (can be made vegan style)

Cheese Board

$18.00

3 types of house choice cheeses along with an assortment of crackers, cured meat, Kalamata olives, candied walnuts, cranberries, and honey

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips topped with chopped grilled chicken, beer cheese, jalapeños, bacon, salsa, and sour cream

Dirty Chips

$13.00

Hand cut fries with BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, topped with beer cheese, & diced green onions

Garlic Parm Tots

$12.00

Tater tot sauce and fresh garlic and Parmesan cheese, topped with green onions, served with ranch dressing

Kings Wings

$15.00

Mozzarella Logs

$13.00

3 large pieces of mozzarella served with spicy aioli sauce

Pork Dumplings

$13.00

Roasted Brussels

$13.00

Salmon Fries

$8.00

Sea Side Tacos

$11.00

Veggie Dumplings

$13.00Out of stock

Veggie Spring Rolls

$13.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, grated Parmesan cheese topped with Caesar dressing 

Greek Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce topped with chopped bacon, red onion, hard boiled egg, and tomatoes served with house dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Seared sesame encrusted sushi grade tuna served over romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, topped with wasabi & balsamic dressings

Soups

French Onion Soup

$9.00

House made onion soup, croutons, and melted blended cheese

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

Tender chicken simmered with pasta, carrots, celery, onions, and a touch of thyme and garlic

Potato Leek

$10.00

King's Classics

Chicken and Chips

$16.00

3 pieces of fresh battered chicken tenders served with hand cut fries

Shrimp and Chips

$20.00

6 pieces of fresh battered jumbo shrimps served with hand cut fries

Fish and Chips

$20.00

2 large pieces of fresh battered cod served with hand cut fries

Shepherd’s Pie

$17.00

Sides

Broccoli

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Couscous

$7.00

Green beans

$6.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Caesar Side

$7.00

Side of ahi tuna

$9.00

Side of Avocado

$1.75

Side of Bacon (2)

$2.50

Side of fried shrimp (6)

$9.00

Side of grilled chicken

$6.00

Side of grilled salmon

$9.00

Side of grilled shrimp (6)

$9.00

Side of Plain Tots

$7.00

Side of tortilla chips

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Burgers/Sammies

Build Your Own Burger (BYOB)

$12.00

King’s Dip

$17.00

Slow roasted brisket, Swiss cheese and caramelized onions, served on a long roll with au jus on the side

Pulled Pork Sammie

$14.00

Heaping pile of BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw

Cold Turkey Sammie

$13.00

Chicken Sammie

$14.00

Choice of grilled or fried chicken topped with garlic aioli and pickles served on brioche bun

Hummus Wrap

$13.00

Homemade hummus with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers in a flower wrap

Chicken Salad Sammie

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sammie

$17.00

King’s Kids

Mac & Cheese -no skillet

$10.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$11.00

Mini Chicken & Chips

$11.00

Corn Dogs (2) & Fries

$11.00

PB& J with Tots

$11.00

Entrees

Brisket Dinner

$19.00

Our house cooked brisket served over mashed potatoes and asparagus topped with house made gravy

Linguine Your Way

$11.00

Cubed chicken cooked with herbs and spices in a creamy tomato-based sauce, tossed with linguine, served with a side of garlic bread

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$17.00

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon steak served over mashed potatoes topped with lemon butter sauce, served with a side of grilled asparagus

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$20.00

Six jumbo shrimps stir-fried with peppers and onions tossed in Asian style sauce, served over jasmine rice, served with a side of steamed broccoli

Grilled Chicken, Rice, Asparagus

$17.00

All Day Brunch

Ultimate BLT

$13.00

5 pieces of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli and chipotle on Texas toast, served with tot hash

Eggs your Way

$9.00

3 eggs made your way, served with tot hash and toast

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Fried chicken topped with bourbon glaze served on a house made Belgium waffle

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

(3) flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, pico de galo, avocado, topped with chipotle ranch.

Waffle Sammie

$15.00

Croque Madame

$16.00

Plain Waffle

$9.00

Desserts

Classic Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Red Velvet

$6.00

Tres Leche

$7.00

Churros

$8.00

Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$5.00

Additional Condiments

Aju sauce

$0.75

Bacon Jam

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$2.50

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Bourbon BBQ

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Carrots & Celery

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Green Diablo

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Honey Sriracha

$1.00

Horseradish

$0.75

Jalapeños

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Ranch

$1.00

Sour cream

$0.75

Spicy Aioli

$1.00

Tarter Sauce

$1.00

Thai Chili

$1.00

Wasabi Dressing

$1.00

Daily Specials

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Mussels App

$13.00Out of stock

Roast Pork Sammie

$16.00Out of stock

Bratwurst Sammie

$14.00