King's Corner
Appetizers
Bacon Cheeseburger Egg Rolls
3 hand rolled egg rolls stuffed with ground beef, bacon, cabbage, and cheese, served with spicy aioli
Buffalo Cauliflower
Lightly coated fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce served with blue cheese, celery, carrots (can be made vegan style)
Cheese Board
3 types of house choice cheeses along with an assortment of crackers, cured meat, Kalamata olives, candied walnuts, cranberries, and honey
Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with chopped grilled chicken, beer cheese, jalapeños, bacon, salsa, and sour cream
Dirty Chips
Hand cut fries with BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, topped with beer cheese, & diced green onions
Garlic Parm Tots
Tater tot sauce and fresh garlic and Parmesan cheese, topped with green onions, served with ranch dressing
Kings Wings
Mozzarella Logs
3 large pieces of mozzarella served with spicy aioli sauce
Pork Dumplings
Roasted Brussels
Salmon Fries
Sea Side Tacos
Veggie Dumplings
Veggie Spring Rolls
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, grated Parmesan cheese topped with Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with chopped bacon, red onion, hard boiled egg, and tomatoes served with house dressing
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared sesame encrusted sushi grade tuna served over romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, topped with wasabi & balsamic dressings
Soups
King's Classics
Sides
Broccoli
Coleslaw
Couscous
Green beans
Grilled Asparagus
Hand Cut Fries
Jasmine Rice
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Side Caesar Side
Side of ahi tuna
Side of Avocado
Side of Bacon (2)
Side of fried shrimp (6)
Side of grilled chicken
Side of grilled salmon
Side of grilled shrimp (6)
Side of Plain Tots
Side of tortilla chips
Side Salad
Burgers/Sammies
Build Your Own Burger (BYOB)
King’s Dip
Slow roasted brisket, Swiss cheese and caramelized onions, served on a long roll with au jus on the side
Pulled Pork Sammie
Heaping pile of BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw
Cold Turkey Sammie
Chicken Sammie
Choice of grilled or fried chicken topped with garlic aioli and pickles served on brioche bun
Hummus Wrap
Homemade hummus with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers in a flower wrap
Chicken Salad Sammie
Chicken Parm Sammie
King’s Kids
Entrees
Brisket Dinner
Our house cooked brisket served over mashed potatoes and asparagus topped with house made gravy
Linguine Your Way
Cubed chicken cooked with herbs and spices in a creamy tomato-based sauce, tossed with linguine, served with a side of garlic bread
Chicken Parmigiana Entree
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon steak served over mashed potatoes topped with lemon butter sauce, served with a side of grilled asparagus
Sweet Chili Shrimp
Six jumbo shrimps stir-fried with peppers and onions tossed in Asian style sauce, served over jasmine rice, served with a side of steamed broccoli
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Asparagus
All Day Brunch
Ultimate BLT
5 pieces of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli and chipotle on Texas toast, served with tot hash
Eggs your Way
3 eggs made your way, served with tot hash and toast
Chicken and Waffles
Fried chicken topped with bourbon glaze served on a house made Belgium waffle
Breakfast Tacos
(3) flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, pico de galo, avocado, topped with chipotle ranch.