Exceptional on-premise small-batch, hand-roasted coffee, and fresh, made-to-order breakfast and lunch
Kings Road Coffee & Cafe
Baja Grill
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
- Chicken Burrito$18.00
Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, with Caesar Salad
- Chicken Quesadilla$18.00
Mozarella, Roma Tomato, Cilanto, Sour Cream
- Chicken Tacos$17.00
Served with Caesar Salad
- Chorizo Burrito$18.00
Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, with Caesar Salad
- Chorizo Quesadilla$18.00
Mozarella, Roma Tomato, Cilanto, Sour Cream
- Salmon Burrito$19.00
Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, with Caesar Salad
- Salmon Quesadilla$18.00
Mozarella, Roma Tomato, Cilanto, Sour Cream
- Salmon Tacos$18.00
Served with Caesar Salad
- Shrimp Burrito$18.00
Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, with Caesar Salad
- Shrimp Quesadilla$18.00
Mozarella, Roma Tomato, Cilanto, Sour Cream
- Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Served with Caesar Salad
- Steak Burrito$18.00
Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, with Caesar Salad
- Steak Quesadilla$18.00
Mozarella, Roma Tomato, Cilanto, Sour Cream
- Steak Tacos$17.00
Served with Caesar Salad
- Chicken Enchiladas$18.00
Bakery
- 7 Grain Toast$3.00
Housemade Sourdough Multigrain Bread
- Almond Croissant$5.50
Classic French Almond Croissant
- Bagel$4.00
Housemade Sourdough or Multigrain Bagel
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$4.50
Housemade Bagel with Cream Cheese
- Baguette$5.50
Artisinal Handmade Sourdough Baguette
- Biscotti$5.00
Classic Italian Biscotti
- Blueberry Bagel$4.00
Blueberry Rye Bagel
- Blueberry Bagel & Cream Cheese$4.50
Blueberry Rye with Cream Cheese
- Blueberry Muffin$6.00
Classic Blueberry Muffins
- Blueberry Rye Loaf$12.00
1.5 lb Loaf of Handmade Blueberry Rye
- Chocolate Banana Cake$5.00
Chocolate Filling and Brown Sugar Crumble
- Chocolate Biscotti$5.00
Italian Biscotti Dipped in Dark Chocolate
- Chocolate Croissant$5.50
Butter Croissant Filled with Dark Chocolate
- Croissant$5.00
Housemade Butter Croissants
- Currant Scone$6.00
Oat and Black Currant Scone
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.50
Black Forest Ham with a Fontina Cheese Blend
- Raspberry Scone$6.00
Handmade Raspberry Scones
- Sourdough Toast$2.75
Slice of Our Handmade Sourdough Bread
- Sourdough Loaf$12.00
Housemade Sourdough Bread
- Zucchini Muffin$6.00
Classic Zucchini Muffin with Walnuts and Cinnamon
- Slice 7 Grain$1.75
- Slice Sourdough$1.75
- GF Toast$4.00
- Slice GF Toast$2.00
Beverages
Breakfast - Eggs
- 3-in-1$17.00
Pancake, Egg, and Choice of Meat-
- Avocado Toast$14.00
Avocado Salsa, Eggs, and Paprika served with Cabbage Salad
- Breakfast Burrito$17.00
Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Mozarella, and Cuban Black Beans
- Breakfast Panini$18.00
Fontina Omelet, Bacon, Pesto and Tomato
- Breakfast Quesadilla$17.00
Chicken Sausage, Guacamole, Eggs, and Mojarro Salsa
- Chicken Sausage Omelet$18.00
European Sausage, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Mojarro Salsa
- Chorizo Omelet$18.00
Housemade Chorizo, White Cheddar, Red Onion, Cilantro
- Eggs Any Style$13.00
Choice of Egg, House Toast, and Breakfast Potatoes
- Eggs Benedict$18.00
Hollandaise, Canadian Bacon, and Poached Eggs on Freshly Baked Croissant
- Huevos Rancheros$17.00
Eggs, Corn Tortillas, Ranchero Salsa, and Black Beans
- Lox Benedict$20.00
- Spinach & Goat Cheese Omelet$18.00
Cremini Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Avocado
- Steak & Eggs$20.00
Angus Sirloin, Eggs Any Style, Breakfast Potatoes and Toast
- Veggie Omelet$16.00
- Build Omelet$12.00
Breakfast - Griddle
- Buttermilk Pancakes$15.00
Served with Mixberry Compote
- Blueberry French Toast$2.00
Blueberry Rye French Toast
- French Toast
Butter Brioche topped with Strawberries and Powdered Sugar
- Fruit Bowl$12.00
Choice of Fruit
- Granola$12.00
Housemade Granola
- Lox Plate$19.00
Toasted Sourdough Bagel, Cream Cheese, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives
- Oatmeal$12.00
Steel-Cut Oatmeal with Bananas and Mixed Berries
- Yogurt Bowl$15.00
Fruit Bowl with Low-Fat Yogurt and Granola
- Whole Banana$1.50
Coffee
- Iced Latte$5.00
- Latte$5.00
- Specialty Latte$5.00
- Iced Americano$4.00
- Americano$4.00
- Cafe Au Lait$5.00
- Iced Chai$6.00
- Chai$6.00
- Iced Coffee$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Iced Decaf$4.00
- Decaf$4.00
- Iced Dirty Chai$6.75
- Dirty Chai$6.75
- Iced Espresso$4.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Flat White$5.00
- Iced Macchiato$4.50
- Macchiato$4.50
- Iced Matcha$5.50
- Matcha$5.50
- Iced Red Eye$6.00
Coffee and a Doubleshot of Espresso
- Red Eye$6.00
Coffee and a Doubleshot of Espresso
- Refill$3.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Iced Cappuccino$5.00
Sandwiches
- Ahi Tuna Panini$19.00
Rare Ahi Tuna on Multigrain Bread
- Chicken Panini$18.00
Fresh Avocado, Carmelized Onion, and Fontina
- Kings Road Burger$19.00
Brioche Bun, Bacon Jam, Cambazola Cheese
- Mozzarella Panini$17.00
Oven Roasted Tomato, Fresh Mozarella, and Lemon Olive Oil
- Smoked BLTA$18.00
Avocado, Bacon, Roma Tomato, and Romaine
- Spicy Fried Chicken Panini$18.00
Brioche, Jalapeno Coleslaw, and Sweet Pickles
- Tomato Bisque & Grilled Cheese$13.00
Creamy Tomato Bisque with a Sourdough Grilled Cheese
- Tomato Bisque$9.00
Creamy Tomato Bisque
Sides
Salad
- Ahi Salad$21.00
- Oven Chicken Salad$19.00
Spiced Pecans, Dijon Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Housemade Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
- Chicken Caesar$17.00
- Mix Green Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens with House Dressing
- Salmon Grain Bowl$24.00
King Ora Salmon, Farrot, Sherry Vinaigrette, Toasted Almonds, and Golden Raisins
- Shrimp Grain Bowl$20.00
Grilled Shrimp, Farrot, Sherry Vinaigrette, Golden Raisins, Toasted Almonds
- Steak Salad$22.00
Grilled Steak Salad, Baby Greens, Mixed Vegetables
- 1/2 Ahi Salad$16.00
- 1/2 Oven Chicken Salad$15.00