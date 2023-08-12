Kingston 99 Kitchen 192 B Lorax Lane
Appetizers
Main Course
Jerk Chicken
Oven Jerk Chicken in island herb jerk sauce served with steamed veggies and rice and peas or the potato of the day.
Boston Jerk Pork
Oven roasted pork shoulder served with steamed veggies & pineapple slaw served with rice & peas/Jasmine white rice or Mashed Potato
Braised Oxtail & Butter Beans
Braised Oxtail Seasoned with Herbs and Spices served with Steamed Veggies, rice and peas/Jasmine white rice or the potato of the day.
Curry Chicken
Curry chicken served with steamed veggies, rice and peas/Jasmine white rice or garlic mashed potatoes.
Rocky Point Fish (Chef Cut)
Chef special fish of the day (Escoveitched or Brown Stewed), Steamed veggies, Jasmine white rice/rice and peas or the potato of the day.
Kingston 99 Reggae Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in creamy sauce with vegetables and with your option of jerk chicken, grilled shrimp or both.
Sides
Sandwiches/Burgers
Kingston 99 Signature Jerk Burger
Premium angus ground beef flavored with island herbs and spices topped with choice cheese & sunny side up egg
Island Chicken Wrap
Tortilla wrap with lettuce, tomato
Taco Carnival
3 Island inspired tacos with your choice of protein (Shrimp, Jerk chicken, Jerk Pork)
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Jerk chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, purple onion and Kingston 99 aioli sauce
Kidz
Salads
Steam Veggies (Side Serving)
mixed veggie medley (cabbage, carrot, onion and bell peppers)
Market Salad
Local market green vegetables
Caesar Salad
A bed of fresh romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing and crisp croutons. Also served with grilled chicken breast.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh Spring mix with shredded carrots with fry chicken served with dijon mustard
Beverages
Ginger Beer Soda
D&G bottled ginger beer soda
Pineapple Soda
D&G bottled pineaple soda
Kola Champagne Soda
D&G bottled kola champaine soda
Sorrel Drink
Kingston 99 home made sorrel with ginger
Pineapple Ginger Drink
Kingston 99 home made pineaple and ginger drink
Coconut Water
100 organic coconut water
Bottled Water
purified water