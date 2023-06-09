Let's Meat!
The Kosher Deli
Starters
Fire Poppers
$13.00
Served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce & sliced jalapeno
Soup Du Jour
$8.00
Crafted daily of locally sourced fresh produce
Bourbon Glazed Wings
$11.00
Crispy & fried topped with sesame and scallions
Loaded Fries
$15.00
Crispy & seasoned topped with beef, sunny egg, pickled onions, and herbs
Seasonal Salad
$10.00
Market sourced fresh greens, sundried tomato, charred corn, candied walnuts
Mains
Pulled Beef
$21.00
Slow cooked brisket, served on toasted pretzel bun, topped with purple slaw
Seared Chicken Pasta
$19.00
Herb marinated breast filet, tagliatelle pasta olive oil garlic, & charred tomato
Shawarma Plate
$26.00
Mediterranean flavored baby chicken, basmati herb rice, & Israeli salad
Salmon Caesar Salad
$26.00
Seared fresh salmon on crisp romaine, garlic croutons, tomato, & house dressing
Steak Sandwich
$21.00
Seared steak on baguette, greens, house sauces, served with truffle mayo fries
Signature Dishes
Dessert
Sides
Kingston Kosher Location and Ordering Hours
(570) 234-2220
425 Tioga Avenue, (Entrance in rear), Kingston, PA 18704
Closed • Opens Friday at 10AM