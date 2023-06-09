The Kosher Deli

Popular Items

Starters

Fire Poppers

$13.00

Served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce & sliced jalapeno

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Crafted daily of locally sourced fresh produce

Bourbon Glazed Wings

$11.00

Crispy & fried topped with sesame and scallions

Loaded Fries

$15.00

Crispy & seasoned topped with beef, sunny egg, pickled onions, and herbs

Seasonal Salad

$10.00

Market sourced fresh greens, sundried tomato, charred corn, candied walnuts

Mains

Pulled Beef

$21.00

Slow cooked brisket, served on toasted pretzel bun, topped with purple slaw

Seared Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Herb marinated breast filet, tagliatelle pasta olive oil garlic, & charred tomato

Shawarma Plate

$26.00

Mediterranean flavored baby chicken, basmati herb rice, & Israeli salad

Salmon Caesar Salad

$26.00

Seared fresh salmon on crisp romaine, garlic croutons, tomato, & house dressing

Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Seared steak on baguette, greens, house sauces, served with truffle mayo fries

Signature Dishes

Kingston Burger

$24.00

Seared beef, caramelized onions, pulled beef, sunny egg & bourbon glaze

Chef's Prime

$42.00

16 oz boneless steak, served with parsnip mash seasonal vegetables, chimichurri

Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

Charred fresh salmon filet with penne pasta & sundried tomato arugula pesto

Dessert

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Lava cake & ice cream

$12.00

Hot chocolate Kokosh

$9.00

Fresh Cut Fruit

$8.00

Sides

Mini springs roll(8)

$12.00

Battered onion rings

$13.00

Truffe Fries

$11.00

Cauliflower Poppers

$13.00

Drinks

Water

$2.50

Sodas

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Snapple

$3.00