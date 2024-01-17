Kingy's Pizza Pub - NEW
Munchies
- Buffalo chips$6.99
Spicy sliced potatoes with side of Ranch
- Buffalo Chips w/ cheese$7.99
Spicy sliced potatoes covered with cheese and side of Ranch
- Buffalo Shrimp$10.99
1/2 lb spicy breaded shrimp with cocktail sauce
- Chicken Buffalo Dip$8.99
served with tortilla chips
- Kingy's Chips$6.99
House made potato chips w/ Side of BBQ
- Kingy's Chips Loaded$7.99
House made potato chips topped with cheese and bacon, side of ranch
- Vegetable Munchies$8.99
Deep fried mushrooms, cauliflower, zucchini
- Fried Cauliflower$8.99
Breaded, fried cauliflower
- Fried Zucchini$8.99
Breaded, fried zucchini
- Fried Green Beans$7.99
Breaded, fried green beans
- Fried Pickle Spears$8.99
Breaded, fried spicy pickles
- Cheese Stix$9.99
8 battered cheese sticks with side of marinara
- Bubb's Bangin Shrimp$10.99
Buffalo shrimp dipped in Bangin sauce
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.99
8 jalapeno poppers, choice of Cheddar, cream cheese, or mix of both
- Small Bubb's Fries$7.99
Small french fries topped with bacon & cheese, served with side of ranch
- Large Bubb's Fries$8.99
Large french fries topped with bacon & cheese, served with side of ranch
- Texas Toast$4.99
4 thick slices toasted with side of marinara
- Texas Toast w/ Cheese$5.99
4 thick slices toasted with cheese and side of marinara
- Pretzel Bites$6.99
Traditional pretzel bites, seerved with side of nacho cheese sauce
- Buckeye Balls$7.99
Light & fluffy pretzel balls served with side of beer cheese
- Potato Skins$9.99
6 spud skins loaded with cheese & bacon, served with sour cream
- King Tots$8.99
Tater tots loaded with cheese & bacon, served with sour cream
- Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$8.99
Battered cauliflower tossed in Buffalo sauce, served with side of ranch or bleu cheese
Sandwiches
- Hamburger$8.99
1/2 lb hand pattied burger w/ lettuce, tomato, & onion
- Cheese Burger$9.98
1/2 lb hand pattied burger w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion
- Bubba Burger$11.99
1/2 lb hand pattied burger topped with cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, mushrooms, and BBQ sauce
- Mini Cheeseburgers (3) w/fries$9.99
3 mini burgers with french fries
- Mini Cheeseburgers (3) w/Kingy's chips$9.99
3 mini burgers with Kingy's chips
- Mini Pulled Pork Sandwiches (3) w/fries$9.99
3 mini pulled pork sandwiches with french fries
- Mini Pulled Pork Sandwiches (3) w/Kingy's chips$9.99
3 mini pulled pork sandwiches with Kingy's chips
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled chicken breast sandwich with lettuce and tomato
- Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Cajun seasoned chicken breast
- Reu-Bert$13.99
Corned Beef & Pastrami layered in toasted marble rye with sauerkraut and swiss cheese, finished with spicy 1000 island & roasted red pepper relish
- Mini BBQ Beef Brisket (3)$12.99
Tender Beef Brisket served on 3 slider buns with cheddar, tomato, onion, & leaf lettuce, served with Kingy's chips and side of bbq
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
A jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and monterey jack cheese, served with sour cream and salsa
- Bologna$8.99
German fried Bologna served with onions, sweet pickle, and American cheese
- Fish Sandwich$8.99
Haddock tail served on a bun with side of tartar sauce
- Swiss Burger$9.98
1/2 lb hand pattied burger topped with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.98
1/2 lb hand pattied burger topped with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$9.98
1/2 lb hand pattied burger topped with American cheese, Bacon chunks, lettuce, tomato, onion
Chicken
- Buffalo Wings (10)$14.99
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
- Buffalo Wings (20)$28.99
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
- Grilled Chicken Tenders$9.99
4 grilled tenders served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
- Chicken Fingers (6)$9.99
6 breaded tenders deep fried
- Buffalo Chicken Fingers (6)$9.99
6 breaded tenders deep fried and tossed in choice of sauce with side of ranch or bleu cheese
- Chicken Drummies (10)$10.99
10 breaded drummies served with side of sauce
- Boneless Wings$8.99
1/2 Lb boneless breaded chicken tossed in choice of sauce
Kids
Sides
Dinner
Subs
- Kingy's Sub$8.49
Ham, cheese, Patrick Cudahy salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers, & italian dressing
- Kingy's Double Sub$9.49
Kingy's Sub w/ double meat and double cheese
- Ham & Cheese Sub$8.49
Ham & melted cheese
- Philly Steak Sub$8.49
Thin sliced roast beef covered with cheese, onions, & green peppers
- Pizza Sub$8.49
Our special pizza sauce topped with cheese & pepperoni
- Turkey Bacon Club Sub$9.49
Honey smoked turkey topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion
- Traditional Italian$9.49
Capicola Ham, hard salami, pepperoni, & smoked ham topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers, & italian dressing
- Meatball Sub$8.49
4 meatballs cut and covered with pizza sauce and cheese
- Veggie Sub$8.49
Cheese, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, hot peppers, tomato, lettuce, and italian dressing
- BBQ Pork Sub$8.49
Tender pulled Pork in BBQ sauce with cheese
- Italian Baller$9.49
Italian meatballs, hard salami, capicola, pepperoni, ham, & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, hot peppers, & italian dressing, served with side of marinara
Salads
- Small Italian Salad$4.99
Lettuce, cheese, pepperoni, tomato
- Large Italian Salad$5.99
Lettuce, cheese, pepperoni, tomato
- Small Chef Salad$5.99
Lettuce, cheese, ham, pepperoni, tomato
- Large Chef Salad$6.99
Lettuce, cheese, ham, pepperoni, tomato
- Small Kingy's Antipasto Salad$5.99
Lettuce, cheese, pepperoni, ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, hot peppers, and black olives
- Large Kingy's Antipasto Salad$6.99
Lettuce, cheese, pepperoni, ham, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, hot peppers, and black olives
- Wedge Salad$6.99
Baby iceberg with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, bleu cheese dressing, and a balamic drizzle
- Mama J's Salad$6.99
Blend of lettuce, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, and onions tossed in our sweet/tangy Italian dressing
- Crispy Pepperoni Salad$6.99
Mixed greens tossed with chunks of provolone and crispy pepperoni in our homemade vinaigrette dressing
Pizza
- 8" Create Your Own Pizza$7.99
Sauce and cheese, choice of 1 topping
- 10" Create Your Own Pizza$9.99
- 12" Create Your Own Pizza$13.99
- 14" Create Your Own Pizza$16.99
- 16" Create Your Own Pizza$19.98
- Kingy's All The Way *Award Winning*
cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ham, hot peppers, (optional anchovies)
- The Kingy's Special
Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers
- Vegetarian
cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot peppers, black olives
- BBQ Grilled Chicken
Cheese, BBQ sauce, onions, and grilled chicken with sides of jalapenos & sour cream
- Kingy's Zingy's
Bacon, Jalapeno, and Pineapple
- Mexican
Seasoned taco beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, sides of jalapenos and sour cream
- Chicken Fajita Pizza
Sliced onions, grilled chicken, and green peppers, sides of jalapeno and sour cream
- Buffalo Chicken
Cheese, grilled chicken, and buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
- Hawaiian
Cheese, Pineapple, and Ham
- Three Cheese
Mozarella, Parmesan, and Cheddar
- White Pizza
Cheese, garlic butter sauce, and choice of 2 items
- Kingy's White Pickle Pizza
Our white pizza with garlic butter sauce topped with cheese and dill pickle slices
- Calzone$7.99
Loaded with cheese and choice of 2 toppings, served with side of marinara