Kinja Sushi & Japanese Cuisine
Lunch
Sushi Lunch
Bento Box
Lunch Bowl
Starters
- Edamame$6.00
Sea salt and garlic soy. Fresh steamed soybeans
- Calamari Tempura$10.00
Seasoned panko battered calamari with teriyaki and Japanese mayo
- Coconut Shrimp$8.00
6 pieces. Deep-fried coconut battered shrimp served with tempura sauce
- Gyoza$8.00
5 pieces. Pan or deep-fried. Dumplings with tempura sauce
- Tempura$7.00
Shrimp, veggie, shrimp & veggie. Panko battered, deep-fried with Japanese tempura sauce
- Inari Bomb$9.00
4 pieces. Tempura tofu skin stuffed with spicy crab mix and cooked sushi shrimp with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and furikake
- Heart Attack$7.00
4 pieces. Cream cheese, spicy tuna in a battered jalapeño, deep-fried, topped with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo
- Lobster & Crab Rangoon$9.00
5 pieces. Lobster, crab mix, cream cheese, scallions with mango sauce
- Soft Shell Crab Tempura$10.00
2 pieces. Deep-fried battered soft-shell crab served with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo
- Kinja Bomb$8.00
Avocado, spicy crab, spicy tuna, deep-fried with panko, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Yellowtail Ponzu$15.00
5 pieces. Yellowtail topped with cherry tomatoes, cilantro, serrano with ponzu and sriracha
- Tuna Tataki$15.00
Thinly sliced pepper seared tuna topped with spicy crab mix, cilantro, serrano, masago, mango sauce, ponzu, and sriracha
- Salmon Carpaccio$15.00
4 pieces. Spicy crab mix, cucumber wrapped in salmon, topped with cilantro, serrano, cherry tomatoes, mango sauce, spicy mayo, ponzu, and sriracha
- Ika Geso Karaage$10.00
Japanese style flour-dusted deep-fried squid legs with teriyaki sauce
Salad
- Kinja Salad$8.00
Carrots, cherry tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, spring mix served with either carrot ginger
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
Marinated seaweed, cucumber sunomono, daikon, carrot, shiitake mushrooms, radish sprouts, and sesame seeds with ponzu
- Squid Salad$8.00
Marinated squid, cucumber sunomono, daikon, carrots, radish sprouts, and sesame seeds with chili
- House Salad$2.50
Signature Dishes
Kinja Bento Box
Teriyaki
Noodles - Ramen
Noodles - Yaki Udon / Yakisoba
Donburi (Rice Bowl)
Korean Dishes
Rolls
Raw Fish Rolls
- Tuna Roll$8.50
- Tuna Avocado Roll$9.00
- Salmon Roll$8.00
- Salmon Avocado Roll$9.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
Tuna, cucumber, and spicy mayo
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon, cucumber, and spicy mayo
- Alaskan Roll$9.00
Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
- Negihama Roll$9.00
Yellowtail and scallions
- White Tuna Roll$8.00
Escolar and ponzu
- Scallop Roll$9.00
Scallop, scallions, and ponzu
Cooked Rolls
- California Roll$8.00
Crab mix, avocado, and cucumber
- Calamari Roll$8.00
Calamari tempura, crab stick, cucumber, and eel sauce
- Crab Roll$7.00
Crab stick tempura, cream cheese, crunch, and eel sauce
- Eel Roll$8.50
Eel tempura and eel sauce
- Philadelphia Roll$9.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, crab mix, and eel sauce
Tempura Rolls
- Golden California Roll$12.00
California roll with cream cheese topped with Parmesan cheese and eel sauce
- Miami Vice Roll$13.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado topped with asparagus tempura, eel sauce, and mango sauce
- Hot Night Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura and crab stick topped with spicy tuna, crunch, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Touchdown Roll$13.00
Salmon, cream cheese and mango topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Vegetable Rolls
Signature Rolls
- Baby I love you Roll$13.50
- Beauty Kim Roll$14.00
- Butterfly Roll$12.00
- Beef Ensemble Roll$13.50
- Caterpillar Roll$13.00
- Crystal Beach Roll$13.00
- Dragon King Roll$13.00
- For God's Sake roll$13.00
- Godzilla roll$13.00
- Got Me shook Roll$12.00
- Hot Mess Roll$10.00
- I'm a Flirt roll$10.00
- Kiss of Fire Roll$13.00
- LNK Roll$12.00
- Lobster Monster Roll$14.00
- Mango Tango Roll$10.00
- Mr Rice Guy Roll$12.00
- Naruto Roll$13.00
- Oishii Roll$14.00
- Paradise Roll$15.00
- Playgirl Roll$13.00
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
- Roll Royce Roll$13.00
- Royal Rumble Roll$12.00
- Ruby Dragon Roll$13.00
- Salmon Lover Roll$14.00
- San Jose Roll$10.00
- Sex & the City Roll$13.00
- Shining Day Roll$13.00
- Spider Roll$11.00
- Sunkissed Roll$12.00
- Supreme California Roll$11.00
- Sweet Chili Mili Roll$9.00
- Tender Loving Roll$12.00
- Tiger Roll$13.00
- Tunavocado Roll$12.00
- Una for Me Roll$13.00
- Wasabi Mami Roll$13.50
- Veggie Dream Roll$11.00
- Oh My God Roll$15.00
Nigiri / Sashimi
White Fish
Other
DRINKS
Beers
White Wines
- Hess Chardonnay$8.50
Glass
- Champion Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
Glass
- Electra Moscato$8.00
Glass
- Kris Pinot Grigio$8.00
Glass
- Takara Plum Wine$8.00
Glass
- Ste. Michelle Riesling$9.00
Glass
- Hess Chardonnay$38.00
Bottle
- Champion Sauvignon Blanc$35.00
Bottle
- Electra Moscato$35.00
Bottle
- Kris Pinot Grigio$35.00
Bottle
- Takara Plum Wine$35.00
Bottle
- Ste. Michelle Riesling$40.00
Bottle
- RED WINES
Red Wines
Soda
Sake
Specialty Drinks
Liquor Menu
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$7.00
- Crown$9.50
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Jim Beam$7.50
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Makers Mark$8.50
- Woodford Reserve$9.50
- Fireball$7.50
- Jameson$8.00
- Southern Comfort$7.50
- Templeton Rye$9.50
- Bulleit$9.50
- Kamiki$9.00
- Umiki$8.00
- Kaiyo$9.00
- Tanjuku$9.00
- Suntory$8.00
- Well Whiskey DBL$11.00
- Crown DBL$15.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$11.50
- Jim Beam DBL$11.50
- Knob Creek DBL$12.00
- Makers Mark DBL$13.00
- Woodford Reserve DBL$15.00
- Fireball DBL$11.50
- Jameson DBL$12.00
- Southern Comfort DBL$11.50
- Templeton Rye DBL$15.00
- Bulleit DBL$15.00
- Kamiki DBL$14.00
- Umiki DBL$12.00
- Kaiyo DBL$14.00
- Tanjuku DBL$14.00
- Suntory DBL$12.00