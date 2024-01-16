Kinnamon's Cedar Hills
Cinnamon Rolls
- Blueberry Crumble Cinnamon Roll$7.00
Brioche Cinnamon Roll, Served Warm, with Classic Cream Cheese Frosting, Fresh Blueberries, and Graham Cracker Crumb
- Coconut Key Lime Pie Cinnamon Roll$6.75
Brioche Cinnamon Roll, Served Warm, with Key Lime Frosting and Toasted Coconut
- Cherry Pie Cinnamon Roll$7.00
Brioche Cinnamon Roll, Served Warm, with Classic Cream Cheese Frosting, Chai Spiced Cherries, and Crumble Topping
- Cookies and Cream Cinnamon Roll$6.75
Brioche Cinnamon Roll, Served Warm, with Classic Cream Cheese Frosting and Oreo Cookie Crumb
- Maple Bacon Cinnamon Roll$6.75
Brioche Cinnamon Roll, Served Warm, with Maple Frosting and Chopped Bacon
- Raspberry Pistachio Cinnamon Roll$7.00
Brioche Cinnamon Roll, Served Warm, with Classic Cream Cheese Frosting, Fresh Raspberries, and Pistachios
- Strawberry Lemon Curd Cinnamon Roll$7.00
Brioche Cinnamon Roll, Served Warm, with Classic Cream Cheese Frosting, Lemon Curd, and Fresh Strawberries
- Classic Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll$6.25
Brioche Cinnamon Roll, Served Warm, with Classic Cream Cheese Frosting