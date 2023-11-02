Kinoyume Sushi and Grill 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202
Appetizers
- Miso Chilean Sea Bass$16.00
Broiled miso-marinated Chilean sea bass, sweet miso sauce and lemon
- Chicken Karaage$11.00
Crispy fried marinated juicy chicken chunks served with house spicy mayo and sweet chili sauce on the side
- Mussels Paradise$12.00
5 pieces. Baked green-shelled mussels, mayo, masago, scallion, and ponzu sauce
- Spider on the Throne$13.00
Deep-fried jumbo soft-shell crab 3 halves on shredded cabbage bed and Japanese BBQ sauce
- Vegetables Tempura$8.00
Assorted seasonal vegetables
- Shrimp Tempura App. (3pcs)$9.00
Shrimp 3 pieces
- Assorted Tempura$12.00
Mixed shrimp & veggies
- Calamari Tempura$9.00
Deep-fried fresh calamari ring coated with tempura batter, served with tartar sauce
- Salted Edamame$5.00
- Garlic Butter Edamame$7.00
- Spicy Garlic Butter Edamame$7.50
- Takoyaki$8.50
5 pieces. Fried savory octopus pancake balls topped with house mayo & sweet BBQ sauce, nori flakes, bonito (fish) flakes, scallions, and sesame seeds
- Kino Buns - Pork Belly$9.00
2 pieces. Steamed buns, pork belly, spring mix, romaine, carrots, and sweet house special sauce
- Shishito Peppers$9.00
Garlic butter sautéed shishito peppers, soy caramel glaze, fish flakes, and sesame seeds
- Chicken Gyoza$8.00
5 pieces. Fried or steamed chicken and vegetables gyoza (potstickers) served with ponzu sauce
- Agedashi Tofu$8.00
Deep-fried battered soft tofu 4 pieces, sweet soy sauce broth, scallion, and fish flakes
- Crispy Bites$8.00
2 pieces. Deep-fried rice cake, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, and sesame seeds
- Vegetable Spring Rolls$7.00
4 pieces. Golden fried mixed vegetables spring rolls served with sweet & spicy sauce
- Yellowtail Kama$17.00
Broiled yellowtail (hamachi) collar to perfection, served with ponzu sauce
- Salmon Kama Appetizer$11.00
Broiled salmon collar to perfection, served with ponzu sauce
- Scallop shot$5.00
Salad
- Salmon Skin Salad$11.00
Crispy baked salmon skin, fish flakes, spring mix, romaine, carrots, cherry tomato, corn, house dressing, and sesame cream sauce
- Sashimi Salad$18.00
Assorted sashimi 6 pieces, fresh spring mix, romaine, carrot, cherry tomatoes, and house dressing
- Mango Avocado Salad$10.00
Mango and avocado slices, cherry tomatoes, spring mix, romaine, house special dressing, and sesame cream sauce
- Wakame Salad$7.00
Seasoned seaweed, radish, mixed sprouts, sesame seeds, and ponzu dressing
- Cucumber Sunomono Salad$6.00
Cucumber slices, sesame seeds, seaweed, microgreens, and sweet vinaigrette
- Side Salad$3.50
Fresh spring mix, romaine, carrots, tomato, and corn with soy-ginger dressing
BBQ Skewer
- Salmon & Scallion Skewer (QSS)$6.00
Grilled fresh salmon chunks with scallion brushed with house special sauce and black peppers
- Shrimp & Asparagus Skewer (QSA)$6.00
Grilled shrimps (3) with tender asparagus on skewer brushed with house-special soy sauce
- Chicken & Scallion Skewer (QCS)$5.50
Grilled marinated chicken chunks with scallion on a skewer
- Chicken Skewer (QC)$5.00
Grilled marinated chicken dark meat on skewer brushed with house special sauce
- Shishito Pepper Skewer (QP)$3.50
Grilled Japanese sweet chili pepper on skewer brushed with house special sauce
- Beef Skewer (QB)$5.50
Grilled tender ribeye beef chunks on skewer brushed with house-special soy sauce
- Beef & Scallion Skewer (QBS)$5.75
Grilled juicy ribeye beef chunks with scallion on skewer brushed with house-special soy sauce
- Chicken Combo Skewer (QCC)$15.00
2 chicken dark meat skewers & 1 chicken (dark meat) with scallion skewer
- Surf 'N' Turf Combo Skewer (QST)$16.00
3 pieces special skewer combo set: 1 beef & scallion, 1 chicken dark meat, 1 shrimp & asparagus
- Everything Combo Skewer (QE)$20.00
1 skewer of our house favorite selection: 1 beef & scallion, 1 chicken dark meat, 1 shrimp & asparagus, 1 salmon & scallion, and 1 shishito
Katsu Skewers
- KF: Chicken Katsu Skewer$5.75
Breaded fried chicken chunks on a skewer served with Japanese BBQ sauce on top
- KF: Salmon Katsu Skewer$6.50
Breaded fried salmon on a skewer served with Japanese BBQ sauce on top
- KF: Beef Katsu Skewer$6.50
Breaded ribeye beef chunk on skewer served with Japanese BBQ sauce on top
- KF: Katsu Skewer Combo Set$17.50
3 pieces variety fried skewer combo set: chicken, salmon, and ribeye katsu
Sides
Donburi
- Deluxe Chirashi Don$39.00
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, escolar, albacore, shrimp, octopus, tamago, salmon caviars, fresh uni, and seaweed salad over sushi rice
- Chirashi Don$28.00
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, escolar, albacore, shrimp, and tamago over sushi rice
- Sake Don$25.00
Fresh salmon sashimi (7 pieces), marinated salmon egg, seaweed salad, and daikon over sushi rice
- Tekka Don$26.00
Fresh bluefin tuna sashimi (7 pieces), tamagoyaki, seaweed salad, and scallion over sushi rice
- Una Don$26.00
Barbequed freshwater eel (5 pieces), tamago, shiitake mushroom, white onion, carrot, and sesame seeds over steamed white rice
- Tempura Don$16.00
Shrimp (2 pieces) and assorted vegetable tempura over steamed white rice
- Gyudon Japanese Beef Bowl$17.00
Thin sliced beef and white onion braised in semi-sweet sauce, served with steamed white rice
- Chicken Teriyaki Don$14.00
Chicken teriyaki and steamed seasonal vegetables over steamed white rice
- Salmon Teriyaki Don$18.00
Grilled salmon steak with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed white rice, and steamed veggies
- Saba Teriyaki Don$16.00
Broiled Saba mackerel fillet with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed white rice and steamed veggies
- Pork Belly Don$16.00
Grilled pork belly (8 slices) served with house BBQ sauce, steamed white rice, and steamed veggies
- Tofu Teriyaki Don$13.00
Deep-fried soft tofu dressed with teriyaki sauce, steamed veggies, and steamed white rice
- Chicken Curry Don$15.00
Japanese-style curry made with big & tender chicken chunks, potatoes, carrots, and onion. Rich, sweet, a little spicy demi-glace layered with spices and earthy flavors! Comes with steamed white rice
- Chicken Katsu Don$16.00
Chicken katsu braised in special soy sauce, egg, and white onion, served with steamed white rice and katsu sauce on top
Noodle & Soup
- Tonkotsu Ramen$15.50
Egg noodles, pork belly, soft-boiled egg, nori, bean sprouts, corn, green onion, bamboo shoots, and black mushroom in traditional pork bone broth
- Miso Tonkotsu Ramen$16.50
Egg noodles, pork belly, soft-boiled egg, nori, bean sprouts, corn, green onion, bamboo shoots, and black mushroom in our miso-infused tonkotsu broth
- House No.1 Ramen$17.00
Egg noodles served with our special tonkotsu broth infused with all-natural curry seasonings, pork belly, bamboo slices, soft-boiled egg, sweet corn, house special spicy sauce, nori, fried shallot, black mushroom, and scallion
- Shibuya Ramen$16.50
Tonkotsu broth seasoned with ground, toasted white sesame seeds (aromatic & flavorful) comes with steamed egg noodles, pork belly, soft-boiled egg, sweet corn, nori, bamboo slices, black mushroom scallion, and sesame seeds
- Lobster Creamy Soup$12.00
Flavorful lobster cream soup seasoned to perfection served with lobster and imitation crab meat, scallion, and sesame seeds
- Salmon Rice Soup$15.00
Salmon & sweet rice boiled in our signature light soy broth with white onion, shiitake mushroom, corn, carrot, nori, and scallion
- Lobster Soba$18.00
Japanese buckwheat noodles served with our special lobster cream sauce, nori, scallion, and lobster, and imitation crab meat mix
- Miso Clam Soup$8.00
White clams (5 pieces), white onion, shiitake mushroom, carrot, seaweeds, and green onion in our house special miso soup
- Vegan Delight Soup$8.00
Shiitake, carrot, onions, seaweed, sweet corn, and broccoli in mushroom-soy broth
- Seafood Udon$18.00
Thick round noodles served in our delicious light broth with mixed seafood (shrimps, mussels, clams, crab stick, scallops, and calamari rings) with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onions, fish cakes, green onion, and kizami nori
- Original Udon$13.00
Thick udon noodles served in our special light broth with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onion, fish cakes, green onion, and kizami nori
- Miso Soup$3.00
Classic Rolls
- Avocado Cut Roll$6.00
Fresh sliced avocado
- California Cut Roll$8.00
Imitation crab, cucumber, and avocado
- Crunch Cut Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura cut roll with crunchy tempura flakes
- Cucumber & Avocado Cut Roll$7.00
Fresh avocado and cucumber
- Eel Avocado Cut Roll$10.00
Freshwater eel and avocado, topped with eel sauce
- Philadelphia Cut Roll$11.00
Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
- Salmon Avocado Cut Roll$10.00
Salmon and avocado wrapped with sushi rice
- Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, imitation crab meat, cucumber, and avocado, topped with eel sauce
- Spicy Salmon Cut Roll$10.00
Fresh salmon, spicy mayo, sriracha, and cucumber
- Spicy Scallop Cut Roll$10.00
Fresh scallops, spicy mayo, sriracha, and cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Cut Roll$10.00
Spicy, seasoned, and ground tuna with cucumber
- Vegetables Cut Roll$7.00
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, gobo, and micro greens
- Spicy yellowtail cut roll$10.00
Traditional Rolls
Vegetarian Rolls
Baked Rolls
- Lobster Dynamite$23.00
Inside: imitation crab, avocado, pickled jalapeño in soy paper wrap. Top: baked lobster-imitation crab mix, lobster dynamite sauce, eel sauce, masago, and green onion
- Salmon Dynamite$21.00
Inside: imitation crab, avocado, pickled jalapeño in soy paper wrap. Top: spicy baked salmon dynamite, house mayo, and sriracha, eel sauce, masago, and green onion
- Baked Salmon$16.00
Inside: imitation crab and avocado. Top: baked salmon, scallion, baked mayo sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion
Tempura Rolls
Signature Rolls
- OMG! Roll$18.00
Inside: shrimp tempura, spicy imitation crab. Top: seared tuna, salmon, avocado, and eel sauce
- Rainbow Roll$16.00
Inside: imitation crab meat and cucumber. Top: tuna, salmon, escolar at albacore, and avocado
- Red Geisha Roll$17.00
Inside: spicy tuna and cucumber. Top: seared tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and micro greens
- Moon Walker Roll$18.00
Inside: shrimp tempura and spicy tuna. Top: yellowtail and avocado
- Poseidon Roll$23.00
Tempura lobster tail, imitation crab, avocado, and asparagus wrapped with sushi rice and nori; topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
- Mi Amor Roll$18.00
Inside: spicy tuna, imitation crab meat, and avocado; wrapped with soy paper (no rice!!!). Top: fresh salmon, ponzu, and micro greens
- Green Dragon Roll$17.00
Inside: shrimp tempura, imitation crab, and cucumber. Top: freshwater eel, avocado, and eel sauce
- Samurai Roll$16.00
Inside: imitation crab, shrimp tempura, and avocado. Top: spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes
- Caterpillar Roll$15.00
Inside: freshwater eel, cucumber, and imitation crab meat. Top: avocado slices and eel sauce
- Forever Love Roll$14.00
6 pieces. Inside: salmon, spicy tuna, imitation crab meat, gobo, and avocado; wrapped in pink soy paper. Top: eel sauce and sesame cream sauce
- Rocket Roll$14.00
Inside: imitation crab, shrimp tempura. Top: avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- Al Capone Roll$18.00
Inside: imitation crab meat and avocado. Top: yellowtail, jalapeño, sriracha, and ponzu sauce
- Spider Roll$16.00
6 pieces. Inside: soft-shell crab, imitation crab meat, avocado, cucumber, and gobo wrapped in nori and soy paper. Top: eel sauce
- Katana Roll$19.00
Inside: real crab, avocado, and asparagus. Top: salmon, lemon, sweet chili sauce, and micro greens
- Mr. Tommy Roll$15.00
Inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, gobo, and avocado. Top: spicy imitation crab, crunchy, and eel sauce
- Albacore Delight$17.00
Inside: spicy tuna, cream cheese, asparagus. Top: seared albacore, jalapeño, mayo, and sriracha
- Sunset Roll$16.00
Inside: spicy tuna and cucumber. Top: escolar, tobiko, and spicy yuzu-honey sauce
- Tokyo Dream Roll$19.00
Inside: shrimp tempura, imitation crab, and asparagus. Top: torched medium-rare steak, garlic-truffle ponzu, and crispy onion
- 911 Roll$15.00
Inside: spicy tuna and cucumber. Top: avocado, spicy mayo, and honey sriracha
- ** Spider Hand Roll (HR)$10.00
Nigiri
- Salmon Nigiri$8.00
- Salmon Belly Nigiri$9.00
- Albacore Nigiri$7.00
Served with garlic ponzu
- Albacore Belly Nigiri$9.00
Served with garlic ponzu
- Yellowtail Nigiri$8.00
- Yellowtail Belly Nigiri$9.00
- Toro Nigiri$15.00
- Bluefin Tuna Nigiri$9.00
- Scallop Nigiri$7.00
- Escolar Nigiri$7.00
Served with garlic ponzu
- Masago Nigiri$7.00
- Boiled Shrimp Nigiri$6.00
- Octopus Nigiri$7.00
- Squid Nigiri$7.00
- Salmon Eggs Nigiri$8.00
- Saba Mackerel Nigiri$6.00
- Flying Fish Eggs Nigiri$7.00
- Tamagoyaki Nigiri$4.00
- Tofu Pocket Nigiri$4.00
- Nigiri Trio Nigiri$11.50
3 pieces, no rice!!!
- Freshwater Eel Nigiri$8.00
- Wagyu Nigiri - 1 pc$8.00
1 piece
- Sweet Shrimp Nigiri - 1 pc$9.00
1 piece
- Uni Nigiri - 1 pc$12.00
1 piece
- Kanpachi (N)$8.00
- Sockeye (N)$9.00
- Giant Clam (N)-1 pc$5.00
- Red Snapper (N)$8.00
Sashimi
- Toro Sashimi$21.00
- Salmon Belly Sashimi$14.00
- Salmon Sashimi$12.00
- Escolar Sashimi$11.00
- Albacore Sashimi$11.00
- Albacore Belly Sashimi$14.00
- Yellowtail Sashimi$12.00
- Yellowtail Belly Sashimi$14.00
- Bluefin Tuna Sashimi$14.00
- Freshwater Eel Sashimi$12.00
- Boiled Shrimp Sashimi$9.00
- Saba Mackerel Sashimi$9.00
- Tamagoyaki Sashimi$6.00
- Inari Sashimi$6.00
- Octopus Sashimi$11.00
- Squid Sashimi$11.00
- Scallop Sashimi$11.00
5 pieces
- Sweet Shrimp Sashimi - 1 pc$9.00
1 piece
- Uni Sashimi - 1 pc$12.00
1 piece
- Kanpachi Sashimi$12.00
- Red Snapper sashimi$12.00
Special Sashimi
- Walk on the Beach$18.00
Sliced fresh salmon sashimi (5 pieces), jalapeño slices, garlic-yuzu vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, and sesame seeds
- Tuna Tataki$18.00
Seared bigeye tuna (5 pieces), grated ginger, scallion, microgreens, sesame seeds, and sweet soy dressing
- Citrus Yellowtail$18.00
Fresh yellowtail slices (5 pieces), ponzu sauce, tobiko caviars, scallion, and sesame seeds
- Albacore Colossal$18.00
Seared albacore (5 pieces), crispy onion, cucumber, scallion, microgreens, garlic truffle ponzu, and sesame seeds
- Honey Fire Scallops$16.00
Fresh Japanese scallop slices (6 pieces) served with honey-sriracha sauce, tobiko caviars, microgreens, and sesame seeds
- Uni Spoons$21.00
Fresh uni, masago, tobiko, quail egg, and scallion in spoons
Special Combinations
- 5 Pieces Sashimi Platter$18.00
Chef's choice selection of fresh sashimi varieties
- 9 Pieces Sashimi Platter$32.00
Chef's choice selection of fresh sashimi varieties
- 12 Pieces Sashimi Platter$42.00
Chef's choice selection of fresh sashimi varieties
- 5 Pieces Nigiri Platter$19.00
Chef's choice selection of fresh nigiri sushi varieties
- 9 Pieces Nigiri Platter$36.00
Chef's choice selection of fresh nigiri sushi varieties
- Assorted Platter$29.00
Chef's choice selection of 4 pieces sashimi & 4 pieces nigiri
Dessert
- Matcha Green Tea Tiramisu$8.95
Semi-sweet tiramisu cake blended with a perfect touch of Japanese matcha green tea
- Mango Panna Cotta$8.95
Semi-sweet and refreshing mango panna cotta jelly mousse topped with fresh mango and whipped cream
- Mochi Ice Cream$7.00
2 pieces. Choices of flavors: vanilla, green tea, mango, or strawberry
- Crème Brûlée$8.95
French-inspired cream custard dessert with a caramelized layer