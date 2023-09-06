Popular Items

Spicy Pork Donburi

$13.00

with Spicy Teriyaki

Salmon Donburi 5pc

$12.50

Mango Creamy Soda

$5.00

DRINKS

Drink

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Green Tea -Itoen

$3.00

Calpico -Water

$3.50

Ramune

$4.00

Royal Milk Tea

$4.00

Iced Cappuccino

$4.00

Melon Creamy Soda

$5.00

Mango Creamy Soda

Bubble Tea in a Can (INOTEA)

$6.00

FOOD

Salad/Soup (D)

Miso Soup

$3.50
Seaweed Salad

$3.50

House Salad

$5.50
Avocado Salad

$6.50

Avocado, Romaine Lettuce with Sesame Dressing

Side Order (D)

Edamame (Soy Bean)

$5.00
Edamame Spicy

$6.50
Green Beans

$5.00

Spicy Green Beans

$6.50
Vegetable Spring Roll

$4.50
Potato Croquete

$6.00

Mashed potato cakes deep fried with panko. Served with tonkatsu sauce.

Gyoza -Vegetable

$5.00
Gyoza-Pork

$5.00
Dumpling-Pork (Fried/Steamed)

$6.00
Chicken Wing

$7.00+
Chicken Kara-age

$6.50
Geso Kara-age (Squid)

$7.50
Tempura Shrimp

$7.50
Tako-yaki

$8.00
Ebi-yaki (Shrimp)

$8.00
Spicy Tuna Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Sushi/Sashimi (D)

Salmon Sashimi

$6.50+

Tuna Sashimi

$7.50+
Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.50
Green Bean Roll

$6.50

Spicy Green Beans Roll

$7.00
Vegan Spam Roll

$7.50

California Roll

$7.50
Spicy California Roll

$8.50

Phildelphia Roll

$8.50

Fried Philadelphia Roll

$11.50

Tekka-maki (Tuna)

$7.50

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Fried Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.50

Sake-maki (Salmon)

$7.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.50

Shrimp/Cream Cheese Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Crab Roll

$9.50

Tempura Shrimp and crab mix served with eel sauce

Spicy Shrimp & Crab Roll

$9.50

Tempura Shrimp and Spicy crab mix served with eel sauce

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$10.50

Tempura Shrimp, crab mix and avocado served with eel sauce

Tuna Donburi 5pc

$13.50
Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$15.00

Poke Salmon

$14.00

Poke Tuna

$15.00

Poke Tuna/Salmon

$15.00

Poke Tuna/Spicy Tuna

$15.00

Rice Dish

Steam Rice

$2.50

Salmon Donburi 5pc

$12.50

Beef Donburi

$13.00

Pork Donburi

$12.00

with Garlic Soy

Spicy Pork Donburi

$13.00

with Spicy Teriyaki

Unagi Donburi

$20.00

Ramen (D)

Tonkotsu (White)

$13.50

Hakata style pork broth ramen, simplistic and delicious. Straight Noodles

Tonkotsu (Black)

$14.00

Drizzled with a black garlic oil giving it a subtle touch of bitterness. Straight Noodles

Tonkotsu (Red)

$14.00

Tonkotsu seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Wavy Noodles

Tonkotsu (Black and Red)

$14.50

Spicy tonkotsu finished with a black garlic and spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.

Tonkotsu Shoyu

$13.50

Tonkotsu Shoyu (Black)

$14.00

Tonkotsu Shoyu (Red)

$14.00

Tonkotsu Shoyu seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Wavy Noodles

Tonkotsu Shoyu (Black and Red)

$14.50

Spicy tonkotsu Shoyu finished with a black garlic and spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.

Tokyo Tonkotsu

$14.00

Gyofun infused tonkotsu ramen. Wavy Noodles.

Curry Tonkotsu

$14.50

Curry flavor tonkotsu ramen. Straight Noodles

Naruto Miso Tonkotsu

$14.50

Tonkotsu Pork broth ramen seasoned with light miso. Includes Pork Chashu, Bamboo, Naruto(fish ceke), (1/2)Egg, Green Onion and Nori Seaweed. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Classic Shoyu

$13.50

Traditional soy sauce ramen. Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, Green Onion and (3pc) Nori Seaweed.

Classic Shio

$13.50

Clear chicken broth ramen, light and salty. Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, Green Onion, and (3pc) Nori Seaweed.

Spicy Shoyu

$14.00

Burnt soy base ramen seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.

Chicken Paitan

$13.50

Silky style chicken broth ramen. Straight Noodles.

Chicken Paitan (Black)

$14.00

Silky style chicken broth ramen drizzled with a black garlic oil giving it a subtle touch of bitterness. Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion.

Chicken Paitan (Red)

$14.00

Chicken paitan seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.

Paitan (Black & Red)

$14.50

Spicy chicken paitan finished with a drizzle of black garlic and spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.

Paitan Shoyu

$13.50

Shoyu based silky style chicken broth ramen. Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*

Paitan Shoyu (Red)

$14.00

Paitan broth seasoned with shoyu, spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.

Paitan Shoyu (Black & Red)

$14.50

Spicy chicken paitan finished with a drizzle of black garlic and spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.

Creamy Shio

$14.50

Creamy salt base ramen. Wavy Noodles.

Miso Ramen

$14.50

Aka Miso base ramen.

Ginger Miso Ramen

$14.50

Mugi Miso Ramen base with Ginger.

Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.00

Miso ramen finished with spicy paste and spicy oil.

Veggie Shio Ramen

$13.50

Yuzu Veggie Shio

$14.00

Shio ramen with a hint of Yuzu.

Curry Veggie Shio

$14.00

Sesame Shio Ramen

$14.00

Spicy Sesame Shio Ramen

$15.00

Creamy Veggie Ramen

$14.50

Curry Creamy Veggie Ramen

$15.00

Kaedama Noodle Straight

$3.50

Kaedama Noodle Wavy

$3.50

Kaedama Noodle Vegan

$4.00

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$3.00