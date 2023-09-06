Kippo Ramen
FOOD
Salad/Soup (D)
Side Order (D)
Edamame (Soy Bean)
Edamame Spicy
Green Beans
Spicy Green Beans
Vegetable Spring Roll
Potato Croquete
Mashed potato cakes deep fried with panko. Served with tonkatsu sauce.
Gyoza -Vegetable
Gyoza-Pork
Dumpling-Pork (Fried/Steamed)
Chicken Wing
Chicken Kara-age
Geso Kara-age (Squid)
Tempura Shrimp
Tako-yaki
Ebi-yaki (Shrimp)
Spicy Tuna Jalapeno Poppers
Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers
Sushi/Sashimi (D)
Salmon Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Sweet Potato Roll
Cucumber Roll
Green Bean Roll
Spicy Green Beans Roll
Vegan Spam Roll
California Roll
Spicy California Roll
Phildelphia Roll
Fried Philadelphia Roll
Tekka-maki (Tuna)
Tuna Avocado Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Fried Spicy Tuna Roll
Sake-maki (Salmon)
Salmon Avocado Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Shrimp/Cream Cheese Roll
Shrimp Crab Roll
Tempura Shrimp and crab mix served with eel sauce
Spicy Shrimp & Crab Roll
Tempura Shrimp and Spicy crab mix served with eel sauce
Tempura Shrimp Roll
Tempura Shrimp, crab mix and avocado served with eel sauce
Salmon Donburi 5pc
Tuna Donburi 5pc
Red Dragon Roll
Poke Salmon
Poke Tuna
Poke Tuna/Salmon
Poke Tuna/Spicy Tuna
Rice Dish
Ramen (D)
Tonkotsu (White)
Hakata style pork broth ramen, simplistic and delicious. Straight Noodles
Tonkotsu (Black)
Drizzled with a black garlic oil giving it a subtle touch of bitterness. Straight Noodles
Tonkotsu (Red)
Tonkotsu seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Wavy Noodles
Tonkotsu (Black and Red)
Spicy tonkotsu finished with a black garlic and spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.
Tonkotsu Shoyu
Tonkotsu Shoyu (Black)
Tonkotsu Shoyu (Red)
Tonkotsu Shoyu seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Wavy Noodles
Tonkotsu Shoyu (Black and Red)
Spicy tonkotsu Shoyu finished with a black garlic and spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.
Tokyo Tonkotsu
Gyofun infused tonkotsu ramen. Wavy Noodles.
Curry Tonkotsu
Curry flavor tonkotsu ramen. Straight Noodles
Naruto Miso Tonkotsu
Tonkotsu Pork broth ramen seasoned with light miso. Includes Pork Chashu, Bamboo, Naruto(fish ceke), (1/2)Egg, Green Onion and Nori Seaweed. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*
Classic Shoyu
Traditional soy sauce ramen. Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, Green Onion and (3pc) Nori Seaweed.
Classic Shio
Clear chicken broth ramen, light and salty. Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, Green Onion, and (3pc) Nori Seaweed.
Spicy Shoyu
Burnt soy base ramen seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.
Chicken Paitan
Silky style chicken broth ramen. Straight Noodles.
Chicken Paitan (Black)
Silky style chicken broth ramen drizzled with a black garlic oil giving it a subtle touch of bitterness. Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion.
Chicken Paitan (Red)
Chicken paitan seasoned with spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.
Paitan (Black & Red)
Spicy chicken paitan finished with a drizzle of black garlic and spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.
Paitan Shoyu
Shoyu based silky style chicken broth ramen. Includes Chicken Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Corn, (1/2)Egg, and Green Onion. *No substitution/exchange with toppings*
Paitan Shoyu (Red)
Paitan broth seasoned with shoyu, spicy paste and finished with a drizzle of spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.
Paitan Shoyu (Black & Red)
Spicy chicken paitan finished with a drizzle of black garlic and spicy oil. Wavy Noodles.
Creamy Shio
Creamy salt base ramen. Wavy Noodles.
Miso Ramen
Aka Miso base ramen.
Ginger Miso Ramen
Mugi Miso Ramen base with Ginger.
Spicy Miso Ramen
Miso ramen finished with spicy paste and spicy oil.
Veggie Shio Ramen
Yuzu Veggie Shio
Shio ramen with a hint of Yuzu.