Kishuya 163 South Central Avenue
FOOD
Appetizers
- Gyoza$9.00
Homemade pan-fried pork dumplings served with soy sauce and vinegar
- Kara-age$9.00
Deep-fried marinated chicken
- Chashu Croquette$11.00
Panko breaded potato, chashu pork, chipotle aioli, and sweet brown sauce
- Calamari$13.00
Battered calamari, yuzu ponzu sauce
- Kishuya Wings$13.00
Deep-fried chicken wings with crushed black pepper sauce or spicy miso sauce
- Kishuya Fries$8.00
Green laver flavor french fries or curry flavor
- Takoyaki$10.00
Pan-fried butter with octopus, sweet brown sauce, wasabi mayo, and green laver
- Grilled Calamari$14.00
Grilled calamari, ponzu miso sauce, and wasabi mayo
- Rock Shrimp$14.00
Deep-fried crispy shrimp, yuzu aioli
- Spicy Gyoza$10.00
Homemade deep-fried pork dumplings, scallion served with spicy miso sauce
- Buffalo Kara-age$11.00
Deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy buffalo sauce
- Edamame$6.00
Steamed Japanese soybean with sea salt
- Shishito$9.00
Deep-fried shishito pepper with sea salt
- Broccoli Rabe$10.00
Sautéed broccoli rabe with garlic soy sauce
- Atsuage$10.00
Atsuage tofu and sautéed mushrooms
- Summer Tofu$12.00
Sweet chili miso and red miso sauce
- Summer Shrimp$12.00
Sweet chilli miso sauce
- Summer Tuna$14.00
Seared rare tuna ponzu and sweet chili miso sauce
- Aburi Tuna$16.00
Seared sashimi grade ahi tuna coated with crushed sesame seed, korean seaweed crispy, ponzu sauce, and wasabi aioli
Bao
- Pork Bao$9.50
Braised pork, iceberg lettuce, BBQ sauce, and yuzu aioli
- Chicken Bao - Kara-ge$9.50
With iceberg lettuce, yuzu aioli
- Chicken Bao - Teriyaki$9.50
With iceberg lettuce, yuzu aioli
- Chicken Katsu Bao$10.00
Chicken katsu, iceberg lettuce, with BBQ sauce and qp mayo
- Shrimp Bao$10.00
Shrimp katsu, iceberg lettuce, yuzu aioli, and BBQ sauce
- Chicken Bao - Buffalo$10.50
With iceberg lettuce, qp mayo
- Tofu Bao$9.50
Fried tofu, iceberg lettuce, miso sauce, and yuzu aioli
Rice
- Half Fried Rice$8.00
Chashu pork, egg, and vegetables
- Kishuya Fried Rice$15.00
Pork and vegetable (corn, onion, scallions, and carrots) fried rice
- BBQ Fried Rice BBQ$18.00
Pork and vegetables fried rice served with BBQ kara-age on top
- Tuna Aburi-Don$15.00
Seared ahi tuna, scallion, and seaweed with poke sauce
- Shrimp Fried Rice$18.00
Shrimp, bacon, and vegetables
- Omurice & Katsu$18.00
Chicken katsu, tomato flavor rice, egg, and french fries with original BBQ sauce
- White Rine$2.00
Salad
Kids
Ramesta / Yakisoba
- Soup Less Tantan-Men$18.70
Original spicy seasoning, tonkotsu sauce, nikumiso, temomi noodle, bokchoy, and scallion
- Shrimp and Kinoko$19.70
Sautéed shrimp, assorted mushrooms, temomi noodle, scallion, seaweed flake, and garlic butter
- Seafood Ramesta$21.70
Kishuya original soup less ramen, shrimp, calamari, mussel, asari clam bokchoy, and tomato
- Seafood Yakisoba$19.70
Stir-fry noodle, original shio sauce with shrimp, calamari, clam, mushroom, and vegetables
- Ankake$17.70
Chicken based soy sauce flavor, temomi noodle, chashu chicken, vegetables, and mushrooms
- Yakisoba$15.70
Stir-fry noodle, original yakisoba sauce with pork, fried egg, and vegetables
Bento & Curry
- Chicken Teriyaki Bento$17.70
Teriyaki chicken, chashu pork, fried gyoza, french fries, and rice
- All in One Bento$19.70
Chicken kara-age, chashu pork, chashu potato croquette, fried gyoza, chicken wings, french fries, and rice
- Tonkatsu Bento$18.70
Pork or chicken katsu, chashu pork, fried gyoza, french fries, and rice
- Fried Rice Bento$17.70
Chicken kara-age, chashu pork, nikumiso, french fries, and pork fried rice
- Kara-Age Bento$16.70
Chicken kara-age, chashu pork, fried gyoza, french fries, and rice
- Katsu Curry Rice$18.70
Homemade vegetable based curry sauce, rice choice of pork katsu, chicken katsu or kara-age
Ramen
- Shoyu Tonkotsu$14.70
Tonkotsu and shoyu flavor chashu pork, ni-tamago, menma, nori, naruto, and scallion. Recommended topping: bokchoy/spice bomb
- Chashu Men$17.20
Tonkotsu and shoyu flavor extra chashu pork, nitamago, menma, nori, naruto, and scallion. Recommended topping: wild mushrooms
- Miso$16.70
Miso and chicken flavor chashu pork or chicken, menma, vegetables, butter, and scallion. Recommended topping: ni tamago/spicy bomb
- Kogashi$17.70
Tonkotsu and shoyu flavor kogashi garlic paste, pork chashu, nikumiso, ni tamago, naruto, menma, and scallion. Recommended topping: chashu chicken/spice bomb
- Kinoko$17.70
Tonkotsu shoyu flavor pork belly, assorted mushrooms, broccoli rabe, butter, and scallion. Recommended topping: ni tamago/corn
- Tantan Men$17.70
Spicy sesame tonkotsu flavor spicy ground pork, naruto, menma, bokchoy, and scallion. Recommended topping: chashu pork/ni tamago
- Spicy Garlic Miso$18.70
Spicy rich pork flavor miso ramen, chashu pork, pork nikumiso, roasted garlic, ni-tamago, and scallion. Recommended topping: pork belly / corn
- Kuroshio$15.70
Sea salt and chicken flavor chashu chicken or pork, tomato broccoli rabe, naruto, and scallion. Recommended topping: ni tamago/wild mushrooms
- Shio Tonkotsu$17.70
Pork based flavored ramen, chashu pork, ni-tamago, wood ear mushroom, and scallion. Recommended topping: kinoko / spicy bomb
- Yuzu Shio$17.70
Clear chicken based salt flavor ramen, chashu chicken, maitake mushroom tempura, broccoli rabe, ni-tamago, and scallion. Recommended topping: bokchoy/corn
- Yasai$16.20
Sea salt and chicken flavor spinach noodle, atsu-age tofu, tomato, and assorted vegetables. Recommended topping: chashu chicken/spice bomb
- Vegetarian$17.70
Kishuya original vegetarian broth and rice noodle with atsu-age tofu, grilled tomato, and assorted vegetables. Recommended topping: wild mushrooms /spice bomb
- Tsukemen$16.00
- Chuka-Soba$14.70
Desserts
- Creme Brulee$7.00
- Dorayaki$8.00
- Green Tea Ice Cream$4.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream$4.00
- Tempura Ice Cream$7.00
- Molten Chocolate Cake$9.00
- Strawberry Shortcake$7.00
- Mango Pudding$7.00
- Basque Cheesecake$7.00
- Baked Cheesecake$8.00
- Banana Choco Cake$7.00
- Berry Shortcake$7.00
- Tiramisu$7.00
- Panna Cotta$7.00
- Gelan$7.00
- Daily $4$4.00
- Daily $5$6.00
- Daily $7$7.00
- Daily $8$8.00
DRINKS
White Wine
Red Wine
Beers
Sake
- Small Shochiubi$7.00
House sake
- Large Shochiubi$13.00
House sake
- Small Itami Onigoroshi$12.00
Tokubetsu junmai, slightly dry
- Large Itami Onigoroshi$22.00
Tokubetsu junmai, slightly dry
- Karatanba Nama$17.00
300 ml draft style, semi dry
- Makiri$25.00
300 ml Junmai ginjyo, extra dry
- Hakkaisan$25.00
300 ml Tokubetsu junmai, dry
- Shirakawago$26.00
300 ml Nigori, semi dry
- Kikusui$22.00
300 ml Junmai ginjo, slightly dry
Shochu
- Chu-hai Cocktail 酎ハイ$8.00
Shochu and choice of flavor with club soda
- With Club Soda Kuro Kirishima 黑霧島$7.00
Sweet potato
- Rock 3 Oz Kuro Kirishima 黑霧島$9.00
Sweet potato
- Bottle Kuro Kirishima 黑霧島$58.00
Sweet potato
- With Club Soda Kuro Yokaichi 黒よかいち$7.00
Sweet potato
- Rock 3 Oz Kuro Yokaichi 黒よかいち$9.00
Sweet potato
- Bottle Kuro Yokaichi 黒よかいち$58.00
Sweet potato
- With Club Soda Kinmiya 黒よかいち$7.00
Suger cane
- Rock 3 Oz Kinmiya 黒よかいち$9.00
Suger cane
- Bottle Kinmiya 黒よかいち$58.00
Suger cane
- With Club Soda Iichiko いいちこ$7.00
Barley
- Rock 3 Oz Iichiko いいちこ$8.00
Barley
- Bottle Iichiko いいちこ$54.00
Barley