Kitchen in the Desert 2 6427 Mesquite Avenue
Dinner
Salads
Vegetarian
- Shiitake Mushrooms$19.00
Shallot, yellow miso, white soy, thyme, lemon zest.
- Sweet Plantains$10.00
Tamarind sauce, thyme purée.
- Falafel$13.00
Chickpea, dill, parsley, tabouli.
- Doubles$15.00
Curry chickpeas, garam masala, tamarind, cucumber chutney.
- Veggie Bowl$21.00
Coconut basmati, black eyed peas, bok choy, avocado purée, plantains, pepper sauce, gremolata.
- Tortilla de Patata$21.00
Russet potato, sweet onion, fried egg, dill, huancaina sauce.
- Brussel Sprouts$15.00
Roasted garlic, pepper flake, maple, mint, pecans, goat cheese.
- Market Vegetables$17.00
Broccolini, cauliflower, mushroom, onion, herb tahini.
Omnivore
- Medjool dates$13.00
Pork belly, gorgonzola, fried basil.
- Pepper Shrimp$23.00
Toasted arugula, apimentado, basil.
- Dan Dan Noodles$17.00
Soba noodles, sichuan, bok choy, ground pork, fennel, five spice.
- Smash Burger$17.00
Ground chuck, crispy onion, gouda, homemade pickle, dill aioli.
- Gumbo$23.00Out of stock
Coconut rice, shrimp, andouille sausage, crab meat, roux.
- Jerk Chicken$25.00
Mesquite grilled leg quarter, all spice, pimento.
- Lamb Pops$29.00
Mesquite grilled, yukon mash, garlic confit, rosemary salt, chimichurri.
- Ribeye Steak$65.00Out of stock
16 oz grilled ribeye, chimichurri, sea salt.
- Braised Oxtail$29.00
- Branzino$39.00
- Skirt Steak$35.00
- Curry Chicken$23.00
Dessert
- Nice Dreams Ices$5.00
- Boo's Key Lime Pie$12.00
- Boo's Pear Pie$12.00
- Boo's Dutch Apple$12.00
- Fried Twinkie$13.00
- Boo's Vegan Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$12.00
- Boo's Vegan Dutch Apple Pie$12.00
- Boo's Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$12.00
- Boo's Blueberry Pie$12.00Out of stock
- Mini pie$19.00Out of stock
- Boo's Vegan Blueberry Pie$12.00
Beverages
Beer / Wine
Beer
- Almanac Love Hazy IPA$9.00
- Evans West Coast IPA$9.00
- Evans Pollen Nation Honey Blonde$9.00
- Offshoot Viaje Baja Lager$9.00
- Boomtown Mic Czech Pilsner$9.00
- Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat$9.00
- Sincere Cider - Granada$9.00
- Kyla Pink Sunset Trio hard Kombucha$9.00
- Kyla Lavender Lemonade Hard Kombucha$9.00
- Old Rasputin$9.00
Reds
White Wines
Sparkling
Liquor
Cocktails
- Astral plane$17.00
- Bloody Mary$15.00
- Campari Spritz$15.00
- Champagne Cocktail$13.00
- Classic Margarita$15.00
- Cucumber Martini$17.00
- Dirty Martini$15.00
- Dry Martini$15.00
- Espresso Martini$17.00
- Ev's hard lemonade$15.00
- Hot Toddy$15.00
- Irish Coffee$15.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Mezcal Margarita$15.00
- Mezcal Paloma$15.00
- Mimosa$13.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Moscow Mule$15.00
- Negroni$15.00
- Old Fashioned$15.00
- Screwdriver$15.00
- Spicy Margarita$15.00
- Spicy Mezcal Margarita$15.00
- Tequila Margarita$15.00
- Unnamed Desert Flower$15.00
- Whiskey Sour$15.00
- Bee's knees$15.00